Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Emerson Electric    EMR

EMERSON ELECTRIC

(EMR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Emerson Electric : Proximity Sensor First to Feature Ultra-Bright LEDs for Easy Position Indication in Direct Sunlight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 05:14pm EDT

The TopWorx™ GO™ Switch 7LY proximity sensor incorporates highly-visible dual LED lights that make it easy to determine if the device is getting power and the target is in position. The feature makes visual indication, diagnostics, and troubleshooting easier in bright sunlight and at long distances. High resolution image

New TopWorx GO Switch 7LY sensor can be used individually or within new TopWorx TV-LED switchbox to improve troubleshooting in hazardous area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (May 28, 2019) - Emerson has introduced the TopWorx™ GO™ Switch 7LY proximity sensor, the first such device to feature ultra-bright, easy-to-see light-emitting diodes (LEDs) for highly visible position indication in bright sunlight. The new barrel-style sensor makes diagnostics and troubleshooting easier in challenging environments and hazardous locations.

The GO Switch 7LY sensor's highly visible, dual LEDs provide visual confirmation that the device is getting power and that the switch is accurately sensing. The product's hazardous area certifications and ability to withstand temporary submersion make it ideal for applications in process industries such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, refineries, mining, water and wastewater.

'Our customers told us that they are sometimes unable to see local notifications from their switches, particularly in areas with bright lighting or in direct sunlight,' said Jeff Jones, product manager for TopWorx GO Switches at Emerson. 'The addition of exceptionally bright LEDs means that they can get a clear local visual indication of the sensors in action. This is a highly beneficial feature for manual valve and actuator applications in busy and hazardous environments.'

Emerson's new GO Switch offering has many advantages over other types of position sensors. It gives process designers the flexibility to use the same sensor in various applications without having to specify different models. The sensor's polarity insensitivity eliminates the need to specify NPN or PNP products. Its simple contact arrangement makes it easier to install. A stainless-steel sensing face allows for additional robustness and reliability, and its certifications for Class I, Division 2, Groups A-D; Class II, Division 2, Groups E-G; and Class III permit flexibility in selection.

The TopWorx GO Switch 7LY sensor can be used individually or incorporated within the new TopWorx TV-LED switchbox to provide local, ultra-bright LED position indication plus an electrical signal/digital input that communicates valve position remotely to the control room or plant management system. With its 360-degree viewing angle, the TopWorx TV-LED Switchbox enables easy-to-see visual indication of a valve's position at night, in low light or from long distances.

Emerson has designed the TopWorx TV-LED switchbox with the flexibility to accept other internal switch options such as reed and mechanical switches. The device can be ordered for monitor-only applications or with an integrated solenoid valve for on/off valve control. With its intrinsically-safe and nonincendive approvals, along with a wide operating temperature range of -50 to +60 C (-58 to +140 F), the TopWorx TV-LED Switchbox is ideal for both general and challenging applications in the process industries.

Media:
• Contacts: Emerson Automation Solutions Global Media Contacts

Additional resources:
• Join the Emerson Automation Solutions Community
• Connect with Emerson Automation Solutions via
TwitterFacebookLinkedInYouTube

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 21:13:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMERSON ELECTRIC
05:14pEMERSON ELECTRIC : Proximity Sensor First to Feature Ultra-Bright LEDs for Easy ..
PU
05/24EMERSON ELECTRIC : Description Securities Registration (section 12(b))
PU
05/22EMERSON ELECTRIC : Description Current report filing
PU
05/22EMERSON ELECTRIC CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/22EMERSON ELECTRIC : to Make Available Materials from Chairman and CEO David Farr'..
AQ
05/22EMERSON ELECTRIC : to Make Available Materials from Chairman and CEO David Farr'..
PU
05/22EMERSON : to Make Available Materials from Chairman and CEO David Farr Presentat..
BU
05/22EMERSON ELECTRIC : Sensi Smart Thermostat Line Earns Frost & Sullivan Acclaim fo..
AQ
05/21EMERSON ELECTRIC : City of Fremont Selects Emerson to Replace Existing Controls ..
PU
05/20EMERSON ELECTRIC : BASF Selects Emerson to Enhance Flexibility and Production at..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 18 764 M
EBIT 2019 3 277 M
Net income 2019 2 263 M
Debt 2019 3 758 M
Yield 2019 3,14%
P/E ratio 2019 17,13
P/E ratio 2020 15,64
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
Capitalization 38 458 M
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 73,7 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael H. Train President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC4.65%38 458
KEYENCE CORPORATION18.24%70 155
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE23.64%47 816
NIDEC CORPORATION15.62%37 361
EATON CORPORATION PLC12.71%32 744
KYOCERA CORP26.84%23 223
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About