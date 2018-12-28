Log in
EMERSON ELECTRIC (EMR)
Emerson Electric : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

12/28/2018 | 02:40am CET

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Bosco Sara Yang

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO [ EMR ]

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

ST. LOUIS, MO 63136

(City) (State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

12/17/2018 12/17/2018 12/26/2018

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)

Common Stock

Common Stock

Common Stock

Common Stock

Common Stock

G (1)

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

V

(1)

D

(3)G (1)G (2)

V

V

1500

200 200

(1)

(2)

D

D

(3)

(3)

57919 57719 56219

728.264

1494.613

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) Bona fide gift by the Reporting Person of 200 shares to her children.

  • (2) Bona fide gift by the Reporting Person to charity.

  • (3) Price is not applicable to acquisitions or dispositions resulting from bona fide gifts.

Reporting Owners

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Bosco Sara Yang

C/O EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. 8000 W. FLORISSANT AVENUE ST. LOUIS, MO 63136

Sr. VP, Secy and Gen. Counsel

Signatures

/s/ John A. Sperino, Attorney-in-Fact for Sara Yang Bosco

** Signature of Reporting Person

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

D

D

DI

I

401(k) plan 401(k) excess plan

12/27/2018

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2018 01:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 18 901 M
EBIT 2019 3 399 M
Net income 2019 2 286 M
Debt 2019 3 523 M
Yield 2019 3,35%
P/E ratio 2019 16,00
P/E ratio 2020 14,37
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
Capitalization 36 611 M
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 74,5 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael H. Train President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC-14.87%36 611
KEYENCE CORPORATION-12.89%60 463
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-18.18%38 352
NIDEC CORPORATION-21.40%32 270
EATON CORPORATION PLC-14.20%29 380
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-12.21%29 351
