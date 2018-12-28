Emerson Electric : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Bosco Sara Yang

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO [ EMR ]

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

ST. LOUIS, MO 63136

(City) (State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

12/17/2018 12/17/2018 12/26/2018

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)

Common Stock

Common Stock

Common Stock

Common Stock

Common Stock

G (1)

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

V

(1)

D

(3)G (1)G (2)

V

V

1500

200 200

(1)

(2)

D

D

(3)

(3)

57919 57719 56219

728.264

1494.613

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)Explanation of Responses:

(1) Bona fide gift by the Reporting Person of 200 shares to her children.

(2) Bona fide gift by the Reporting Person to charity.

(3) Price is not applicable to acquisitions or dispositions resulting from bona fide gifts.

Reporting Owners

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Bosco Sara Yang C/O EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. 8000 W. FLORISSANT AVENUE ST. LOUIS, MO 63136 Sr. VP, Secy and Gen. Counsel

Signatures

/s/ John A. Sperino, Attorney-in-Fact for Sara Yang Bosco

** Signature of Reporting Person

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

D

D

DI

I

401(k) plan 401(k) excess plan

12/27/2018

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.