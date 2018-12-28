Emerson Electric : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
Bosco Sara Yang
Bosco Sara Yang
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO [ EMR ]
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO [ EMR ]
ST. LOUIS, MO 63136
12/17/2018 12/17/2018 12/26/2018
Common Stock
Common Stock
Common Stock
Common Stock
Common Stock
1500
200 200
57919 57719 56219
728.264
1494.613
(1) Bona fide gift by the Reporting Person of 200 shares to her children.
(2) Bona fide gift by the Reporting Person to charity.
(3) Price is not applicable to acquisitions or dispositions resulting from bona fide gifts.
6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Bosco Sara Yang
C/O EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. 8000 W. FLORISSANT AVENUE ST. LOUIS, MO 63136
Sr. VP, Secy and Gen. Counsel
/s/ John A. Sperino, Attorney-in-Fact for Sara Yang Bosco
401(k) plan 401(k) excess plan
12/27/2018
