EMERSON ELECTRIC

(EMR)
Emerson Electric : Upgrades Reservoir Engineering Suite to Offer Easier Interoperability with Existing Workflows

04/15/2019 | 01:13am EDT

Tempest 8.4 provides new options for embedding Emerson technology inside existing IT environments

STAVANGER, NORWAY (April 15, 2019) - Emerson has announced the release of Roxar Tempest™ 8.4, the latest version of its integrated reservoir engineering suite. Tempest allows users to perform advanced reservoir management as well as flow simulation on a broad spectrum of physical models and under varying reservoir conditions. The latest release enhances automation by allowing the use of Tempest technology inside already established geoscience workflows. This release further strengthens Emerson's end-to-end exploration and production software portfolio, ensuring operators can efficiently exploit reservoirs to achieve Top Quartile performance.

Tempest 8.4 extends support for industry-standard reservoir simulators, enabling users to smoothly convert pre-existing models to run inside the Tempest MORE simulator. This compatibility is complemented by an expansion of the simulators supported by the assisted history matching and uncertainty analysis tool, Tempest ENABLE. Simulators such as GEM* or INTERSECT** can now be used within the ensemble-based Big Loop™ workflow, to ensure that geologic and geophysical constraints are honoured when matching production.

The advanced science and usability advantages of Tempest are maintained with new viscosity modeling options, new stochastic workflow analysis tools and a range of user requested features, including Python-based scripting to extend the simulation capabilities at run time.

'The new features in Tempest 8.4 will play a key role in increasing operators' confidence that their investments will yield the predicted improvements to production volumes and financial returns,' said Somesh Singh, chief product officer for exploration and production software at Emerson Automation Solutions.

Tempest is an integrated software suite that runs on Windows and Linux. It provides a wide range of reservoir engineering features and is used in hundreds of installations worldwide. All modules can be deployed together or separately within third-party simulation workflows. To learn more about Tempest 8.4, visit www.emerson.com/epsoftware.

Marks of *CMG, **Schlumberger

Media:
• Contacts: Emerson Automation Solutions Global Media Contacts

Additional resources:
• Join the Emerson Automation Solutions Community
• Connect with Emerson Automation Solutions via
TwitterFacebookLinkedInYouTube

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 05:12:04 UTC
