EMERSON ELECTRIC

EMERSON ELECTRIC

(EMR)
Emerson Electric : at OTC 2019

03/04/2019 | 12:50pm EST

Emerson has been a long-standing participant in OTC - the largest oil and gas event in the world. And we'll be back again this year. Join us in exhibit #2261 and engage with Emerson experts to learn how the right automation strategy, integrated solutions, and fit-for-purpose technologies can help you achieve and sustain operational excellence.

To learn more about how you can achieve operational excellence, register for a free exhibit pass and get in touch with experts at or prior to the event.

Date: May 6 - May 9, 2019

Location: NRG Center, Houston, TX

Exhibit Number: 2261

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 17:49:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 18 971 M
EBIT 2019 3 347 M
Net income 2019 2 302 M
Debt 2019 3 691 M
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 18,57
P/E ratio 2020 16,90
EV / Sales 2019 2,41x
EV / Sales 2020 2,27x
Capitalization 42 040 M
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 73,1 $
Spread / Average Target 6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael H. Train President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC14.48%41 886
KEYENCE CORPORATION23.16%70 533
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE15.64%45 007
NIDEC CORPORATION13.60%35 888
EATON CORPORATION PLC16.85%34 572
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.8.60%31 656
