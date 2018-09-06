Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/06 06:59:12 pm
76.155 USD   -1.44%
06:37pEMERSON ELECTRI : at PACK EXPO
PU
09/04BLOG : How Retailers Are Shrinking the Grocery Footprint
PU
08/31EMERSON ELECTRI : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
Emerson Electric : at PACK EXPO

0
09/06/2018 | 06:37pm CEST

Manufacturers of consumer packaged goods (CPGs) are faced with changing consumer preferences, new competition and limited resources - all of which threaten profitability. To remain competitive in this new landscape, CPGs must find ways to accommodate an unprecedented number of SKUs; reduce losses and ensure quality; decrease waste; and safeguard their assets and people. Emerson can help with innovative solutions that leverage powerful, cost-effective automation technologies for more efficient changeovers; improved OEE, less material waste and safer operator-machine interactions.

Date: October 14th - 17th, 2018

Location: McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois

Booth Number: ​​​​​​​N-4721

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 16:36:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 377 M
EBIT 2018 2 997 M
Net income 2018 2 131 M
Debt 2018 3 121 M
Yield 2018 2,48%
P/E ratio 2018 23,18
P/E ratio 2019 20,94
EV / Sales 2018 2,97x
EV / Sales 2019 2,68x
Capitalization 48 562 M
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 77,2 $
Spread / Average Target -0,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward L. Monser President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC10.88%48 015
KEYENCE CORPORATION-6.31%67 162
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-4.15%46 219
NIDEC CORPORATION-0.93%42 463
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.3.10%36 740
EATON CORPORATION PLC7.02%35 864
