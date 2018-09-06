Emerson Electric : at PACK EXPO

Manufacturers of consumer packaged goods (CPGs) are faced with changing consumer preferences, new competition and limited resources - all of which threaten profitability. To remain competitive in this new landscape, CPGs must find ways to accommodate an unprecedented number of SKUs; reduce losses and ensure quality; decrease waste; and safeguard their assets and people. Emerson can help with innovative solutions that leverage powerful, cost-effective automation technologies for more efficient changeovers; improved OEE, less material waste and safer operator-machine interactions.
Date: October 14th - 17th, 2018
Location: McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois
Booth Number: N-4721
