Emerson Electric : at PACK EXPO

Manufacturers of consumer packaged goods (CPGs) are faced with changing consumer preferences, new competition and limited resources - all of which threaten profitability. To remain competitive in this new landscape, CPGs must find ways to accommodate an unprecedented number of SKUs; reduce losses and ensure quality; decrease waste; and safeguard their assets and people. Emerson can help with innovative solutions that leverage powerful, cost-effective automation technologies for more efficient changeovers; improved OEE, less material waste and safer operator-machine interactions.



Date: October 14th - 17th, 2018

Location: McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois

Booth Number: ​​​​​​​N-4721