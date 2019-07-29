Log in
Emerson : Helps Industry Enable Digital Transformation with New Cybersecurity Lab

07/29/2019 | 11:31pm EDT

Dedicated facility and team build on Emerson’s cybersecurity expertise network to help safeguard industrial infrastructure and reduce operational risk

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global technology and engineering company, today opened its newest cybersecurity lab to help manufacturers confidently adopt digital transformation strategies, while protecting the integrity of their plant operations, networks, systems and data. The facility, part of Emerson’s larger global cybersecurity network, reinforces Emerson’s commitment to offer the most advanced automation solutions to its customers worldwide.

The new center, staffed by a team of cybersecurity experts in Pune, India, Maharashtra, builds on existing capabilities and further strengthens Emerson’s technology portfolio to support the highest levels of product security across the development lifecycle. The Pune lab will focus on defining security requirements, designing threat models and security walkthroughs, maintaining security practices and simulating cyber attacks in industrial environments to identify and address potential vulnerabilities.

“Cybersecurity is frequently cited by customers as a top consideration for Industrial Internet of Things adoption,” said Lal Karsanbhai, executive president of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “Emerson’s investment in a broad portfolio of technologies and services is helping global leaders accelerate their digital transformation with confidence.”

The latest addition to Emerson’s global network of cybersecurity facilities is located at the Emerson Innovation Center in Pune, which houses 900 employees focused on innovating for the future and coordinating training for development engineers.

“Our customers are looking for a partner to help navigate the complex technology landscape so they can design a secure and robust digital ecosystem for their operations,” Karsanbhai said. “This new center further extends our leadership in industrial transformation and enhances our ability to collaborate with customers on the critical element of cybersecurity as they adopt the latest digital technologies to optimize performance.”

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.


© Business Wire 2019
