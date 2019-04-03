Emerson : Investing $49 Million in New Global Headquarters for Welding, Assembly and Cleaning Technologies

Investment demonstrates commitment to American manufacturing; supports growth of Branson’s plastic and metal joining, and ultrasonic cleaning technologies for automotive, medical, food and beverage, consumer packaging and electronics industries

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced a strategic investment of $49 million to build a new global headquarters in Brookfield, Conn., for its Branson assembly technologies product line. The new facility will include state-of-the-art laboratories, offices, manufacturing space and a customer experience center. Branson-branded products are leading customer-focused solutions for plastic joining, ultrasonic metal joining and precision processing.

“Our new headquarters will provide a showcase for the great work we do here in Connecticut to drive growth and innovation, including high-tech spaces where customers can see our products in action,” said John Meek, president of assembly technologies for Emerson. “This exciting investment will help us continue delivering world-class Branson solutions to our customers while attracting and retaining the next generation of engineers and manufacturing leaders.”

Emerson has purchased a 13-acre parcel in Brookfield’s Berkshire Industrial Park, less than two miles from the existing Danbury headquarters and has received local approvals to build on the site. Groundbreaking for the construction of the new facility is currently scheduled for June 2019. The new 140,000-square-foot building will house the 220 professional staff, engineers and production team in the current headquarters.

“At Emerson, we specialize in collaborating with manufacturers to identify technology-driven solutions to the challenges they face, which will be made possible at this new, modern facility,” said Lal Karsanbhai, executive president of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “We look forward to building this state-of-the-art facility to support the development of new and innovative technology solutions to address the materials joining and precision cleaning needs of the automotive, medical, food and beverage, consumer products and electronics industries.”

“Emerson greatly appreciates the incentives approved by the town of Brookfield and the state of Connecticut to support this important project for our Branson portfolio, and we look forward to continued investment in this community,” Meek added.

Emerson expects to open its new assembly technologies headquarters in late 2020. Features of the new facility will include:

An expanded, high-tech laboratory to support new product development, customer applications and technical services while facilitating the transfer of technical knowledge to the next generation of engineers.

Modern manufacturing space to house the production and assembly of highly engineered tooling, cleaning systems and metal welding systems.

Four cutting-edge customer experience demonstration spaces, which will showcase Emerson’s technical ability to provide solutions to customers in a collaborative environment.

The new headquarters facility will be designed by Fox Architects of St. Louis, Mo., and CPG Architects of Stamford, Conn.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

