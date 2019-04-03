Emerson : Investing $49 Million in New Global Headquarters for Welding, Assembly and Cleaning Technologies

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced a strategic investment of $49
million to build a new global headquarters in Brookfield, Conn., for its
Branson assembly technologies product line. The new facility will
include state-of-the-art laboratories, offices, manufacturing space and
a customer experience center. Branson-branded products are leading
customer-focused solutions for plastic joining, ultrasonic metal joining
and precision processing.
“Our new headquarters will provide a showcase for the great work we do
here in Connecticut to drive growth and innovation, including high-tech
spaces where customers can see our products in action,” said John Meek,
president of assembly technologies for Emerson. “This exciting
investment will help us continue delivering world-class Branson
solutions to our customers while attracting and retaining the next
generation of engineers and manufacturing leaders.”
Emerson has purchased a 13-acre parcel in Brookfield’s Berkshire
Industrial Park, less than two miles from the existing Danbury
headquarters and has received local approvals to build on the site.
Groundbreaking for the construction of the new facility is currently
scheduled for June 2019. The new 140,000-square-foot building will house
the 220 professional staff, engineers and production team in the current
headquarters.
“At Emerson, we specialize in collaborating with manufacturers to
identify technology-driven solutions to the challenges they face, which
will be made possible at this new, modern facility,” said Lal
Karsanbhai, executive president of Emerson’s Automation Solutions
business. “We look forward to building this state-of-the-art facility to
support the development of new and innovative technology solutions to
address the materials joining and precision cleaning needs of the
automotive, medical, food and beverage, consumer products and
electronics industries.”
“Emerson greatly appreciates the incentives approved by the town of
Brookfield and the state of Connecticut to support this important
project for our Branson portfolio, and we look forward to continued
investment in this community,” Meek added.
Emerson expects to open its new assembly technologies headquarters in
late 2020. Features of the new facility will include:
-
An expanded, high-tech laboratory to support new product development,
customer applications and technical services while facilitating the
transfer of technical knowledge to the next generation of engineers.
-
Modern manufacturing space to house the production and assembly of
highly engineered tooling, cleaning systems and metal welding systems.
-
Four cutting-edge customer experience demonstration spaces, which will
showcase Emerson’s technical ability to provide solutions to customers
in a collaborative environment.
The new headquarters facility will be designed by Fox Architects of St.
Louis, Mo., and CPG Architects of Stamford, Conn.
