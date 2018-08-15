Log in
EMERSON ELECTRIC (EMR)
08/15 06:30:18 pm
72.835 USD   -1.89%
Emerson : Names Lal Karsanbhai to Lead Automation Solutions Platform

08/15/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announced today that Lal Karsanbhai will succeed Michael Train to become executive president of Emerson Automation Solutions, effective October 1. As previously announced, Train will take over as Emerson’s president and will also serve as chairman of Automation Solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005523/en/

Lal Karsanbhai will become executive president of Emerson Automation Solutions, effective October 1. ...

Lal Karsanbhai will become executive president of Emerson Automation Solutions, effective October 1. (Photo: Business Wire)

Karsanbhai, who has served as group president of Emerson’s Rosemount Measurement & Analytical business since 2016, has more than 23 years of experience with Emerson in a career that spans the globe. He served as president of Emerson’s former Network Power business in Europe, Middle East and Africa from 2014 and has held leadership roles throughout Emerson, including vice president of corporate planning, president of Emerson’s Fisher regulator technologies, and vice president and general manager of its natural gas unit.

“Lal brings deep expertise and knowledge in not only automation technologies, but also the growing global footprint of the industries we serve,” said Emerson Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr. “He will continue the evolution and incredible success of our Automation Solutions platform, as we help our customers navigate the shifting business landscape and adopt transformative digital technologies that improve the safety, cost and reliability of their operations.”

In his new role, Karsanbhai will oversee a business with expected 2018 sales of $11.4 billion and more than 53,000 employees across the globe. Emerson Automation Solutions serves a number of industrial manufacturing industries, including oil and gas, chemical, power, food and beverage, life sciences and water and wastewater. He also will join the Office of the Chief Executive, which is responsible for the company’s global business strategies.

“Lal has been a thoughtful and dynamic leader for our business for many years, and I look forward to working closely with him in his new role,” Train added. “His intensity on behalf of our customers and his drive to create and deliver best-in-class technologies and services will spur success and value for all of our stakeholders.”

Karsanbhai holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Michigan and a master’s of business administration degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be “forward-looking” statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, competitive and technological factors, and the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 416 M
EBIT 2018 3 009 M
Net income 2018 2 131 M
Debt 2018 3 123 M
Yield 2018 2,62%
P/E ratio 2018 22,06
P/E ratio 2019 20,10
EV / Sales 2018 2,84x
EV / Sales 2019 2,55x
Capitalization 46 280 M
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 76,4 $
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward L. Monser President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC5.98%46 280
KEYENCE CORPORATION-5.91%66 616
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-3.70%44 518
NIDEC CORPORATION-3.60%41 642
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-2.55%34 777
EATON CORPORATION PLC1.43%34 716
