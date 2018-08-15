Emerson : Names Lal Karsanbhai to Lead Automation Solutions Platform

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announced today that Lal Karsanbhai will succeed Michael Train to become executive president of Emerson Automation Solutions, effective October 1. As previously announced, Train will take over as Emerson’s president and will also serve as chairman of Automation Solutions.

Karsanbhai, who has served as group president of Emerson’s Rosemount Measurement & Analytical business since 2016, has more than 23 years of experience with Emerson in a career that spans the globe. He served as president of Emerson’s former Network Power business in Europe, Middle East and Africa from 2014 and has held leadership roles throughout Emerson, including vice president of corporate planning, president of Emerson’s Fisher regulator technologies, and vice president and general manager of its natural gas unit.

“Lal brings deep expertise and knowledge in not only automation technologies, but also the growing global footprint of the industries we serve,” said Emerson Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr. “He will continue the evolution and incredible success of our Automation Solutions platform, as we help our customers navigate the shifting business landscape and adopt transformative digital technologies that improve the safety, cost and reliability of their operations.”

In his new role, Karsanbhai will oversee a business with expected 2018 sales of $11.4 billion and more than 53,000 employees across the globe. Emerson Automation Solutions serves a number of industrial manufacturing industries, including oil and gas, chemical, power, food and beverage, life sciences and water and wastewater. He also will join the Office of the Chief Executive, which is responsible for the company’s global business strategies.

“Lal has been a thoughtful and dynamic leader for our business for many years, and I look forward to working closely with him in his new role,” Train added. “His intensity on behalf of our customers and his drive to create and deliver best-in-class technologies and services will spur success and value for all of our stakeholders.”

Karsanbhai holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Michigan and a master’s of business administration degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

