Emerson : Names Lal Karsanbhai to Lead Automation Solutions Platform

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announced today that Lal Karsanbhai will succeed
Michael Train to become executive president of Emerson Automation
Solutions, effective October 1. As previously
announced, Train will take over as Emerson’s president and will also
serve as chairman of Automation Solutions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005523/en/
Lal Karsanbhai will become executive president of Emerson Automation Solutions, effective October 1. (Photo: Business Wire)
Karsanbhai, who has served as group president of Emerson’s Rosemount
Measurement & Analytical business since 2016, has more than 23 years of
experience with Emerson in a career that spans the globe. He served as
president of Emerson’s former Network Power business in Europe, Middle
East and Africa from 2014 and has held leadership roles throughout
Emerson, including vice president of corporate planning, president of
Emerson’s Fisher regulator technologies, and vice president and general
manager of its natural gas unit.
“Lal brings deep expertise and knowledge in not only automation
technologies, but also the growing global footprint of the industries we
serve,” said Emerson Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr.
“He will continue the evolution and incredible success of our Automation
Solutions platform, as we help our customers navigate the shifting
business landscape and adopt transformative digital technologies that
improve the safety, cost and reliability of their operations.”
In his new role, Karsanbhai will oversee a business with expected 2018
sales of $11.4 billion and more than 53,000 employees across the globe.
Emerson Automation Solutions serves a number of industrial manufacturing
industries, including oil and gas, chemical, power, food and beverage,
life sciences and water and wastewater. He also will join the Office of
the Chief Executive, which is responsible for the company’s global
business strategies.
“Lal has been a thoughtful and dynamic leader for our business for many
years, and I look forward to working closely with him in his new role,”
Train added. “His intensity on behalf of our customers and his drive to
create and deliver best-in-class technologies and services will spur
success and value for all of our stakeholders.”
Karsanbhai holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of
Michigan and a master’s of business administration degree from
Washington University in St. Louis.
About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a
global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions
for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our
Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and
discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the
environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our
Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human
comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy
efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information
visit Emerson.com.
