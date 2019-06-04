Emerson : Names Martin S. Craighead to Board of Directors

Martin S. Craighead, former chairman, president and CEO of Baker Hughes,
has been elected to Emerson’s (NYSE: EMR) board of directors, Chairman
and Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr announced today.
Craighead most recently served as vice chairman of Baker Hughes, one of
the world's largest oil field services companies. His distinguished
career with Baker Hughes included the role of chairman from April 2013
to July 2017, chief executive officer from January 2012 to July 2017 and
president from July 2010 to July 2017.
“Martin brings a wealth of deep knowledge in the energy sector, coupled
with a proven record of global leadership and financial expertise,” Farr
said. “His valuable insights and strategic perspectives are a welcome
addition to our board as we continue strengthening our footprint in the
energy industry.”
Throughout his extensive career with Baker Hughes, Craighead held a
number of executive leadership and operational positions, including
assignments in Canada, Latin America and Asia. He first joined Baker
Atlas, part of Baker Hughes, in 1986 and prior to that served as a
research engineer with BJ Services Company.
Craighead earned a bachelor’s degree in petroleum and natural gas
engineering from Pennsylvania State University and a master’s degree in
business administration from Vanderbilt University. He is the recipient
of the C. Drew Stahl Distinguished Achievement Award at Penn State and
actively serves his community through a variety of charitable
organizations.
In addition to his role on Emerson’s board of directors, Craighead
serves as a board member of PQ Group Holdings Inc. and Texas Instruments
Incorporated.
About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a
global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions
for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our
Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete
manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment
while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial &
Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health,
protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create
sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604006007/en/