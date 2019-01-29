Emerson : Schedules Annual Investor Conference

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announced today that the company will hold its
annual investor conference at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday,
February 14, 2019, in New York City to discuss its strategy, economic
outlook and key initiatives.
The conference will include presentations from Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer David N. Farr and other senior executives. The current
conference agenda is as follows, and is subject to change without notice:
(Eastern Standard Time)
-
7:30 a.m.: Breakfast
-
8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:
-
Opening presentation by Chairman and CEO David Farr
-
Presentations by executive president Bob Sharp and other leaders
of the Commercial & Residential Solutions business
-
Presentations by executive president Lal Karsanbhai and other
leaders of the Automation Solutions business
-
Presentation by Mike Train, Emerson President
-
1:00 p.m.: Lunch and investor Q&A with the Emerson management team
-
2:00 p.m.: Conference concludes
Professional investors interested in attending the Investor Conference
in person at the New York Stock Exchange can email Casey Murphy at casey.murphy@fleishman.com.
Please include your name, title, firm and contact information and your
attendance status will be confirmed. There is limited seating and
confirmation is required to attend.
A live webcast of the investor conference will be available starting at
8:00 a.m. ET on Emerson’s website at www.emerson.com/financial.
The webcast will remain available for 90 days.
About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a
global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions
for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our
Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and
discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the
environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our
Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human
comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy
efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information,
visit Emerson.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005815/en/