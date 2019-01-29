Log in
EMERSON ELECTRIC
Emerson : Schedules Annual Investor Conference

01/29/2019

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announced today that the company will hold its annual investor conference at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 14, 2019, in New York City to discuss its strategy, economic outlook and key initiatives.

The conference will include presentations from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr and other senior executives. The current conference agenda is as follows, and is subject to change without notice:

(Eastern Standard Time)

  • 7:30 a.m.: Breakfast
  • 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

    • Opening presentation by Chairman and CEO David Farr
    • Presentations by executive president Bob Sharp and other leaders of the Commercial & Residential Solutions business
    • Presentations by executive president Lal Karsanbhai and other leaders of the Automation Solutions business
    • Presentation by Mike Train, Emerson President
  • 1:00 p.m.: Lunch and investor Q&A with the Emerson management team
  • 2:00 p.m.: Conference concludes

Professional investors interested in attending the Investor Conference in person at the New York Stock Exchange can email Casey Murphy at casey.murphy@fleishman.com. Please include your name, title, firm and contact information and your attendance status will be confirmed. There is limited seating and confirmation is required to attend.

A live webcast of the investor conference will be available starting at 8:00 a.m. ET on Emerson’s website at www.emerson.com/financial. The webcast will remain available for 90 days.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information, visit Emerson.com.


© Business Wire 2019
