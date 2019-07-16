Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Emerson Electric    EMR

EMERSON ELECTRIC

(EMR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Emerson : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 10:03am EDT

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) will report its third quarter 2019 results prior to market open on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Emerson senior management will discuss the results during an investor conference call that same day, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 1:00 p.m. Central Time.

All interested parties may listen to the live conference call by going to the Investors area of Emerson’s website at www.Emerson.com/financial and completing a brief registration form. A replay of the conference call will be available for three months following the webcast at the same location on the Emerson website.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information, visit Emerson.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMERSON ELECTRIC
10:11aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Radar Level Gauge Optimizes Separation Performance with Indus..
AQ
10:03aEMERSON : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
08:35aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Introduces Box Load Calculator
AQ
08:35aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Expands its Advanced Reservoir Modeling Software Solution to ..
AQ
01:05aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Expands its Advanced Reservoir Modeling Soft
PU
07/15EMERSON ELECTRIC : Radar Level Gauge Optimizes Separation Performance with Indus..
PU
07/09EMERSON ELECTRIC : Software Upgrades Speed Predictive Maintenance Response
AQ
07/09EMERSON ELECTRIC : Completes Acquisition of Zedi's Software and Automation Busin..
AQ
07/09EMERSON ELECTRIC : Completes Acquisition of Zedi's Software and Automation Busin..
AQ
07/09EMERSON ELECTRIC : Software Upgrades Speed Predictive Maintenance Response
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 18 744 M
EBIT 2019 3 209 M
Net income 2019 2 260 M
Debt 2019 3 628 M
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,35x
EV / Sales2020 2,20x
Capitalization 40 374 M
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 73,7  $
Last Close Price 65,7  $
Spread / Highest target 37,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael H. Train President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC9.94%39 434
KEYENCE CORPORATION18.99%72 306
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE28.97%47 102
NIDEC CORPORATION21.68%39 351
EATON CORPORATION PLC18.28%33 488
KYOCERA CORP35.18%24 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About