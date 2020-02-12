Log in
EMERSON ELECTRIC

EMERSON ELECTRIC

(EMR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Emerson : to Make Available Presentation Materials from Annual Investor Conference

02/12/2020 | 04:31pm EST

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announced today that presentation materials from its annual investor conference will be made available at 7:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 13, on Emerson’s website at www.emerson.com/en-us/investors. The conference will include presentations from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr and other senior executives.

A live webcast of the investor conference will begin at 8 a.m. ET. A link to join the live webcast is available on Emerson’s website at www.emerson.com/en-us/investors. The webcast will remain available for 90 days.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information, visit Emerson.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 427 M
EBIT 2020 2 991 M
Net income 2020 2 119 M
Debt 2020 4 396 M
Yield 2020 2,68%
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,69x
EV / Sales2021 2,59x
Capitalization 45 172 M
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 79,81  $
Last Close Price 73,83  $
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael H. Train President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC-3.76%45 172
KEYENCE CORPORATION-1.32%83 862
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE4.98%57 780
EATON CORPORATION PLC8.65%42 799
NIDEC CORPORATION-1.65%39 175
KYOCERA CORPORATION-1.16%24 075
