[New E360 Webinar] Regulatory Update: Learn the Latest Rulemaking on Refrigerants

One of the greatest sources of uncertainty in today's commercial refrigeration and AC industries is the topic of refrigerants.

One of the greatest sources of uncertainty in today's commercial refrigeration and AC industries is the topic of refrigerants. Regulations continue to evolve quickly, primarily aimed at phasing down the use of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants with higher global warming potentials (GWP), which are used in many applications. What's particularly challenging is how these rules can differ from state to country to region, making it difficult to adopt a common standard.

Globally, these efforts are spearheaded by the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, an international treaty in which participating countries are working toward a shared goal of HFC phase-down via mutually agreed upon timelines. In the U.S., the regulatory climate continues to be unpredictable, but states such as California are leading the charge on establishing regulatory standards.

With new updates taking place seemingly every month, it's becoming increasingly difficult to stay informed. That's why we're dedicating our next E360 Webinar to clearing the confusion in this turbulent regulatory climate. This webinar will be hosted by Emerson's leading experts on refrigerant regulations: Rajan Rajendran, vice president, systems innovation center and sustainability; and Jennifer Butsch, regulatory affairs manager, air conditioning. Jennifer will present the latest updates to the refrigerant rulemaking while Rajan will

Attendees will learn:



How recent rulings have changed the scope of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Significant New Alternatives Policy (SNAP) program

How the California Air Resources Board (CARB) continues to leverage the original SNAP ruling as the foundation for its regional HFC refrigerant phase-down efforts

An update on the potential for U.S. ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol

Status of the standards governing charge limits and safe use of A2L and A3 refrigerants, including the potential impacts on building codes

How the vacating of SNAP Rule 20 potentially impacts Section 608 in terms of governing leak repair and maintenance requirements

Availability of new low-GWP refrigerants

