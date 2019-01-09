Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Emerson Electric    EMR

EMERSON ELECTRIC (EMR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

News brief: Anti-cavitation valve trim helps improve plant availability and safety

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 01:14am EST

Emerson's Fisher™ Cavitrol Hex severe service valve trim reduces or eliminates cavitation to improve rotary valve performance and extend operating life

Fisher Vee-Ball™ Rotary Control Valves are now available with Cavitrol™ Hex Anti-Cavitation Trim to reduce or eliminate vibration caused by cavitation. The Cavitrol Hex trim option provides improved performance in severe service applications while maintaining valve efficiency, resulting in increased safety.

Cavitation is the formation and collapse of vapor bubbles (cavities) in liquid flow streams caused by changes in pressure and velocity. There are three primary negative side effects of uncontrolled cavitation in control valves: excessive vibration, equipment damage and deterioration of flow control.

Vibration can damage equipment and shorten operating life. When equipment deteriorates, flow can't be controlled properly, negatively impacting plant availability, efficiency and output. Left unchecked, excessive vibration can create unsafe working conditions. The Cavitrol Hex Anti-Cavitation Trim substantially decreases vibration and reduces or eliminates cavitation to improve plant safety.

Cavitrol Hex trim is available on Fisher V150, V200 and V300 rotary control valves. It can be easily retrofitted into previously installed Vee-Ball valves after minimal modifications to the valve body. The trim option is available on Vee-Ball valves in sizes NPS 4 through 12, providing high capacity for gas, steam and liquids. To meet specific application requirements, a variety of metal and soft ball seal materials are available. Cavitrol Hex trim will not affect valve shutoff or valve temperature limits and does not influence the primary ball/seal interface.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 06:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMERSON ELECTRIC
01:14aNEWS BRIEF : Anti-cavitation valve trim helps improve plant availability and saf..
PU
01/08IT'S A WRAP : View Session Videos From Our Latest E360 Forum
PU
01/07EMERSON ELECTRIC : Enables Digital Capture of Plant Conditions to Drive Faster O..
PU
01/04EMERSON ELECTRIC : Industry's First Hybrid Panelboard for Hazardous Areas Simpli..
AQ
01/03EMERSON ELECTRIC : Selected as 'Industrial IoT Company of the Year' for Second C..
AQ
01/03EMERSON ELECTRIC : Industry's First Hybrid Panelboard for Hazardous Areas Simpli..
AQ
01/03EMERSON : Selected as ‘Industrial IoT Company of the Year' for Second Cons..
BU
01/03EMERSON ELECTRIC : Industry's First Hybrid Panelboard for Hazardous Areas Simpli..
PU
01/01TOP 10 EMERSON BLOGS FOR 2018 : Our Most Popular “Climate Conversations&rd..
PU
2018EMERSON ELECTRIC : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 18 889 M
EBIT 2019 3 395 M
Net income 2019 2 285 M
Debt 2019 3 526 M
Yield 2019 3,23%
P/E ratio 2019 16,63
P/E ratio 2020 14,93
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
Capitalization 37 676 M
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 73,3 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael H. Train President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC1.54%37 676
KEYENCE CORPORATION3.27%61 087
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE0.33%39 405
NIDEC CORPORATION3.83%34 452
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.4.12%31 193
EATON CORPORATION PLC0.10%29 788
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.