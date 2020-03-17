Emerson Electric : Enhanced Software Enables Refiners to Better Secure Health, Safety of Operations and Surrounding Communities

Log in
03/17/2020 | 01:15am EDT

Emerson's new DataManager software v8.2 helps refiners monitor corrosion of hydrofluoric (HF) acid alkylation units to prevent costly, unplanned shutdowns and maximize profits and productivity. High resolution image

DataManager v8.2 analysis software continuously monitors high risk internal corrosion levels in hydrofluoric acid alkylation units to prevent acid leaks, unplanned shutdowns and offers better predictability of equipment lifespan

CRAWLEY, England (March 17, 2020) - Emerson's new DataManager software v8.2 helps refiners monitor corrosion of hydrofluoric (HF) acid alkylation units to prevent costly, unplanned shutdowns and maximize profits and productivity. DataManager Analysis Software for Rosemount™ Wireless Permasense corrosion and erosion monitoring systems offers continuous sensor monitoring that provides early detection of corrosion in HF acid alkylation units and mitigates the risk of loss of containment.

Alkylation units ensure facilities meet gasoline quality specifications and allow for the production of premium gasoline grades, adding significant economic value to the refinery operation. These units are extremely susceptible to aggressive corrosion. Corrosion can lead to an HF release, which may cause significant production loss and place the health and safety of the refinery staff and local community at risk.

Measuring corrosion damage in HF acid alkylation units using traditional methods is difficult. Iron fluoride can scale and build up on the inside of pipes, confusing normal ultrasonic thickness measurements. Additionally, traditional intrusive probes or frequent manual inspections present safety risks due to the hazardous environment of these units.

Emerson's new version of DataManager solves these problems by helping refiners gain a better understanding of the correlation between corrosion rates and upsets or changes in process conditions.

Engineered with a unique new signal processing module, the solution delivers data directly to the engineer's desk with wireless, non-intrusive sensors that communicate with an Emerson Wireless Gateway, reducing the frequency of manual inspections. These sensors are designed to withstand harsh, potentially high-temperature refinery conditions.

'Today's refineries require monitoring technology that can safeguard their people and their business,' said Jake Davies, global corrosion product director at Emerson's Automation Solutions business. 'Reducing the risks from HF acid attacks and minimizing the potential for leaks allows facilities to better forecast equipment lifespan while also securing the health and safety of their employees.'

To learn more, visit Emerson.com/RosemountCorrosion.

Media:
• Contacts: Emerson Automation Solutions Global Media Contacts

Additional resources:
• Join the Emerson Automation Solutions Community
• Connect with Emerson Automation Solutions via
TwitterFacebookLinkedInYouTube

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Emerson Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Emerson Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Disclaimer

Emerson Electric Co. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 05:10:11 UTC
