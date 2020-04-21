Emerson Electric : Now Sees Sales Falling 9%-11% for Fiscal Year

By Micah Maidenberg

Emerson Electric Co. lowered its forecast for the current fiscal year, now predicting a drop in sales and smaller annual earnings.

The manufacturer on Tuesday said it now believes net sales will fall 9% to 11% for the year. Previously, it forecast a potential sales decline of 2% or sales might grow as much as 2%.

Emerson expects it will generate $3 to $3.20 a share in adjusted profit for its fiscal year, down from its previous range of $3.55 to $3.80 a share on that metric.

The company said it adjusted its guidance to account for the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the concurrent energy market dynamics.

"This drop in guidance reflects the negative impact of reduced global demand, partially offset by aggressive cost containment actions, reduced stock compensation and other non-operating items," the company said.

