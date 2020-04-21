Emerson Electric : Sales Drop 9% in 2Q, But Company Beats Profit Forecasts

By Micah Maidenberg

Emerson Electric Co. said sales fell 9% for its latest quarter, a decline the manufacturer attributed to efforts aimed at containing the coronavirus that have shut economies around the world.

The company on Tuesday reported $4.16 billion in sales for its fiscal second quarter, down from $4.57 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast $4.28 billion in sales for the latest period.

Profit slipped to $517 million, or 84 cents a share, from $520 million, or 84 cents a share, the year earlier. Emerson's adjusted profit of 89 cents a share beat the consensus estimate for that metric by 12 cents.

Lower costs helped results. Selling, general and administrative expenses dropped to $983 million from $1.15 billion.

"The rapid spread and far-reaching impact of the Covid-19 virus has been staggering," Emerson Chief Executive David Farr said Tuesday.

The company has exposure to a range of end markets in making automation systems for manufacturers, devices used for residential heating and cooling and items needed for large-scale refrigeration, among other products.

Emerson said it saw strong demand for products used in life sciences and medical settings in the latest quarter.

