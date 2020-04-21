Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Emerson Electric Co.    EMR

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emerson Electric : Sales Drop 9% in 2Q, But Company Beats Profit Forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 07:29am EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

Emerson Electric Co. said sales fell 9% for its latest quarter, a decline the manufacturer attributed to efforts aimed at containing the coronavirus that have shut economies around the world.

The company on Tuesday reported $4.16 billion in sales for its fiscal second quarter, down from $4.57 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast $4.28 billion in sales for the latest period.

Profit slipped to $517 million, or 84 cents a share, from $520 million, or 84 cents a share, the year earlier. Emerson's adjusted profit of 89 cents a share beat the consensus estimate for that metric by 12 cents.

Lower costs helped results. Selling, general and administrative expenses dropped to $983 million from $1.15 billion.

"The rapid spread and far-reaching impact of the Covid-19 virus has been staggering," Emerson Chief Executive David Farr said Tuesday.

The company has exposure to a range of end markets in making automation systems for manufacturers, devices used for residential heating and cooling and items needed for large-scale refrigeration, among other products.

Emerson said it saw strong demand for products used in life sciences and medical settings in the latest quarter.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
07:38aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Now Sees Sales Falling 9%-11% for Fiscal Year
DJ
07:29aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Sales Drop 9% in 2Q, But Company Beats Profit Forecasts
DJ
07:14aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:57aEMERSON ELECTRIC CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Event..
AQ
06:56aEMERSON : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and Updates Full Year 2020 Guidanc..
BU
04/16EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. : half-yearly earnings release
04/16EMERSON ELECTRIC : YPF Selects Emerson Technology as Its Corporate Seismic Inter..
BU
04/09EMERSON ELECTRIC : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference..
AQ
04/09EMERSON : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
04/08EMERSON : 's Plantweb Digital Ecosystem Wins 2020 Edison Award
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 918 M
EBIT 2020 2 479 M
Net income 2020 1 757 M
Debt 2020 4 453 M
Yield 2020 3,86%
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,09x
EV / Sales2021 2,04x
Capitalization 30 922 M
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 58,95  $
Last Close Price 50,54  $
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael H. Train President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-33.23%30 922
KEYENCE CORPORATION0.59%85 105
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-6.38%49 630
EATON CORPORATION PLC-17.77%32 610
NIDEC CORPORATION-2.83%31 616
KYOCERA CORPORATION-0.17%20 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group