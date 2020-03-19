Emerson Electric : Up Over 11%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2008 -- Data Talk

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is currently at $45.81, up $4.67 or 11.35%

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 13, 2008, when it rose 14.88%

-- Currently up three of the past five days

-- Down 28.54% month-to-date

-- Down 39.93% year-to-date

-- Down 41.66% from its all-time closing high of $78.52 on Oct. 3, 2018

-- Down 33.86% from 52 weeks ago (March 21, 2019), when it closed at $69.26

-- Down 41.17% from its 52 week closing high of $77.87 on Jan. 16, 2020

-- Up 11.35% from its 52 week closing low of $41.14 on March 18, 2020

-- Traded as high as $46.38

-- Up 12.75% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 13, 2008, when it rose as much as 15.29%

All data as of 1:26:42 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet