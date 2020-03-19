Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Emerson Electric Co.    EMR

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Emerson Electric : Up Over 11%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2008 -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 01:49pm EDT

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is currently at $45.81, up $4.67 or 11.35%

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 13, 2008, when it rose 14.88%

-- Currently up three of the past five days

-- Down 28.54% month-to-date

-- Down 39.93% year-to-date

-- Down 41.66% from its all-time closing high of $78.52 on Oct. 3, 2018

-- Down 33.86% from 52 weeks ago (March 21, 2019), when it closed at $69.26

-- Down 41.17% from its 52 week closing high of $77.87 on Jan. 16, 2020

-- Up 11.35% from its 52 week closing low of $41.14 on March 18, 2020

-- Traded as high as $46.38

-- Up 12.75% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 13, 2008, when it rose as much as 15.29%

All data as of 1:26:42 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
01:49pEMERSON ELECTRIC : Up Over 11%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since Novem..
DJ
08:58aEMERSON ELECTRIC : - Industry's First Ultrasonic Transducer with Metal 3D-Printe..
AQ
03/18EMERSON ELECTRIC : 2020 ASCO Engineering Scholarship Program is Now Open
AQ
03/17EMERSON ELECTRIC : Enhanced Software Enables Refiners to Better Secure Health, S..
AQ
03/17EMERSON ELECTRIC : Enhanced Software Enables Refiners to Better Secure Health, S..
PU
03/16EMERSON ELECTRIC : Introduces New Data Visualization Software for Flow Measureme..
PU
03/12EMERSON ELECTRIC : to Present Webinar on Latest Refrigerant Rulemaking
AQ
03/12EMERSON ELECTRIC : Automation Solutions Pledges Support in Response to COVID-19
AQ
03/12EMERSON ELECTRIC : Automation Solutions Pledges Support In Response To COVID-19 ..
PU
03/11EMERSON ELECTRIC : Acquires Verdant, a Leading Energy Management Company in Hosp..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 143 M
EBIT 2020 2 879 M
Net income 2020 2 072 M
Debt 2020 4 298 M
Yield 2020 4,78%
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,62x
EV / Sales2021 1,58x
Capitalization 25 171 M
Chart EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Duration : Period :
Emerson Electric Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 70,95  $
Last Close Price 41,14  $
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 72,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael H. Train President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-46.05%25 171
KEYENCE CORPORATION2.61%71 431
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-25.53%40 650
NIDEC CORPORATION1.85%29 927
EATON CORPORATION PLC-27.34%28 315
KYOCERA CORPORATION-3.15%18 963
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group