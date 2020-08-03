Log in
Emerson Electric : and MHPS Collaborate on Power Industry Digital Transformation

08/03/2020 | 09:04am EDT

Companies to develop solutions that drive operational excellence and create cleaner, more reliable power for consumers

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas (MHPS) are joining forces again to develop digital technologies, software and services to help utility customers drive operational excellence in North America. The companies will collaborate on digital solutions to optimize performance and reliability, enable predictive and AI-driven maintenance strategies, and automate operational decision-making.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005066/en/

The collaboration will build on the expertise of Emerson and MHPS to enhance the performance and reliability of power plants operating with MHPS gas or steam turbines.

Emerson’s Ovation™ automation technologies, software and solutions portfolio for power generation is highly regarded in the industry, controlling thousands of plants across the globe. Its embedded digital twin enables power plants to identify and implement new operating efficiencies, improve safety, decrease unscheduled maintenance and train workers.

As a leading global provider of power generation and energy storage solutions, MHPS is driving the development of next-generation power plants and digital solutions that deliver higher efficiencies to reduce carbon emissions and the highest levels of reliability to lower maintenance costs. Its industry-known MHPS-TOMONI™ digital solutions platform provides real-time adaptive control and actionable knowledge to optimize plant performance and significantly improve reliability.

“Emerson has worked collaboratively with MHPS for over a decade to bring the best experts, technologies and services to the power generation industry,” said Bob Yeager, president of Emerson’s power and water solutions business. “This next chapter will focus on identifying and delivering the best digital transformation strategies and technologies that will drive operational performance for our customers and create cleaner, more reliable power for consumers.”

The two companies will explore these and other advanced technologies: advanced sensing; thermal, process and equipment modeling and diagnostics; advanced control; analytics; pattern recognition; remote monitoring; digital twin; automated workflows; and AI-driven predictive maintenance.

One of the companies’ collaborations is to build and deploy the next generation of total plant simulation for the Intermountain Power Plant Renewal project. “This collaboration leverages Emerson’s digital twin technology, MHPS’ high-fidelity gas turbine and steam turbine models, and advanced analytics. The simulation solution will seamlessly receive data and operate in parallel with the plant’s integrated control systems and other enterprise platforms to support commissioning and training,” said Marco Sanchez, vice president of intelligent solutions at MHPS.

Paul Browning, president and CEO of MHPS Americas and chief regional officer for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas, said, “MHPS looks forward to this next stage of collaboration with Emerson as we continue developing digital solutions that will enable our customers to provide affordable and reliable electricity, maximize profitability of existing and future power plants, and combat climate change. Together with Emerson and our customers, we will achieve a Change in Power.”

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas, Inc.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas, Inc. (MHPS Americas), headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, employs more than 2,000 power generation and energy storage experts and professionals. Our employees are focused on empowering customers to affordably and reliably combat climate change while also advancing human prosperity. MHPS Americas’ expertise includes natural gas, steam, aero-derivative, geothermal, and distributed renewable power generation technologies and services, along with renewable hydrogen and battery energy storage systems, environmental control systems solutions, and digital solutions enabling autonomous operations and maintenance of power assets throughout North and South America. MHPS Americas is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS), a joint venture between Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in power generation systems. MHPS recently announced that its name will soon change to Mitsubishi Power. Learn more about MHPS by visiting www.changeinpower.com.

This news release and a high-resolution photo are also available online. Visit: https://www.emerson.com/en-us/news/automation/20-08-mhps-power-collaboration


© Business Wire 2020
