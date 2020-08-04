Emerson Raises 2020 Guidance

By Dave Sebastian

Emerson Electric Co. on Tuesday raised its full-year expectations as economies have begun reopening world-wide and the company moves to cut costs amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The manufacturer now expects 2020 earnings of $2.80 a share to $2.95 a share, or $3.20 a share to $3.35 a share on an adjusted basis. It previously expected earnings of $2.62 a share to $2.82 a share, or $3 a share to $3.20 a share on an adjusted basis.

The company sees sales falling 9% to 10% for the year, with those in commercial and residential solutions expected to fall 9% to 11%. It previously expected sales to fall 9% to 11%, anticipating those in commercial and residential solutions to 11% to 13%. It continues to see sales in automation solutions to fall 8% to 10%.

Emerson said it expects underlying sales to fall 7.5% to 9%, adjusting the lower end of its guidance from 7%.

The company expects restructuring actions totaling about $300 million, up $20 million from the previous guidance.

Emerson said it assumes continued challenges for the fourth quarter, though it sees improving demand. It expects revenue to return to growth in the second or third quarter of 2021. It also doesn't assume major operational or supply-chain disruptions in its guidance, and that oil prices remain at about $35 to $45 for the period.

Shares rose 2.5% in premarket trading.

