EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.

(EMR)
  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/03 04:10:00 pm
62.77 USD   +1.23%
07:40aEmerson Raises 2020 Guidance
DJ
07:27aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:23aEMERSON ELECTRIC : Posts Lower 3Q Profit as Sales Fall 16%
DJ
Emerson Raises 2020 Guidance

08/04/2020 | 07:40am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Emerson Electric Co. on Tuesday raised its full-year expectations as economies have begun reopening world-wide and the company moves to cut costs amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The manufacturer now expects 2020 earnings of $2.80 a share to $2.95 a share, or $3.20 a share to $3.35 a share on an adjusted basis. It previously expected earnings of $2.62 a share to $2.82 a share, or $3 a share to $3.20 a share on an adjusted basis.

The company sees sales falling 9% to 10% for the year, with those in commercial and residential solutions expected to fall 9% to 11%. It previously expected sales to fall 9% to 11%, anticipating those in commercial and residential solutions to 11% to 13%. It continues to see sales in automation solutions to fall 8% to 10%.

Emerson said it expects underlying sales to fall 7.5% to 9%, adjusting the lower end of its guidance from 7%.

The company expects restructuring actions totaling about $300 million, up $20 million from the previous guidance.

Emerson said it assumes continued challenges for the fourth quarter, though it sees improving demand. It expects revenue to return to growth in the second or third quarter of 2021. It also doesn't assume major operational or supply-chain disruptions in its guidance, and that oil prices remain at about $35 to $45 for the period.

Shares rose 2.5% in premarket trading.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. 1.23% 62.77 Delayed Quote.-17.69%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.89% 43.3 Delayed Quote.-34.20%
WTI -1.05% 40.195 Delayed Quote.-34.56%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 597 M - -
Net income 2020 1 700 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 773 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
Yield 2020 3,13%
Capitalization 37 504 M 37 504 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,49x
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 88 000
Free-Float 62,3%
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Farr Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael H. Train President
Steven J. Pelch Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank J. Dellaquila Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jake Fritz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-17.69%37 504
KEYENCE CORPORATION10.42%97 089
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE11.09%63 919
NIDEC CORPORATION12.99%46 770
EATON CORPORATION PLC0.16%37 957
WEG S.A.92.07%26 244
