EMERSON RADIO CORP

(MSN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse MKT - 06/26 04:10:00 pm
1.06 USD   +0.95%
04:52pEMERSON RADIO : Form 10-k
PU
2018EMERSON RADIO CORP. : Extends Stock Repurchase Program
BU
2017EMERSON RADIO CORP. : Expands Stock Repurchase Program
BU
Emerson Radio : FORM 10-K

06/26/2019 | 04:52pm EDT
Form 10-K - Annual report [Section 13 and 15(d), not S-K Item 405]:
SEC Accession No. 0001564590-19-023597
Filing Date
2019-06-26
Accepted
2019-06-26 16:01:29
Documents
65
Period of Report
2019-03-31

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 10-K msn-10k_20190331.htm 10-K 1309140
2 EX-4.1 msn-ex41_91.htm EX-4.1 6512
3 EX-21.1 msn-ex211_6.htm EX-21.1 13166
4 EX-23.1 msn-ex231_7.htm EX-23.1 3865
5 EX-31.1 msn-ex311_8.htm EX-31.1 8954
6 EX-31.2 msn-ex312_10.htm EX-31.2 8968
7 EX-32 msn-ex32_9.htm EX-32 10004
Complete submission text file 0001564590-19-023597.txt 4880872

Data Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
8 XBRL INSTANCE DOCUMENT msn-20190331.xml EX-101.INS 899764
9 XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION SCHEMA msn-20190331.xsd EX-101.SCH 46089
10 XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION CALCULATION LINKBASE msn-20190331_cal.xml EX-101.CAL 49989
11 XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION DEFINITION LINKBASE msn-20190331_def.xml EX-101.DEF 110009
12 XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION LABEL LINKBASE msn-20190331_lab.xml EX-101.LAB 354673
13 XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION PRESENTATION LINKBASE msn-20190331_pre.xml EX-101.PRE 254004
Mailing Address 35 WATERVIEW BLVD.SUITE 140PARSIPPANY NJ 07054
Business Address 35 WATERVIEW BLVD.SUITE 140PARSIPPANY NJ 07054 973-428-2000
EMERSON RADIO CORP (Filer) CIK: 0000032621 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 223285224 | State of Incorp.: DE | Fiscal Year End: 0331
Type: 10-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-07731 | Film No.: 19921617
SIC: 3651 Household Audio & Video Equipment
Assistant Director 11

Disclaimer

Emerson Radio Corporation published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 20:51:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Tak Kwong Hon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wing-On Ho Chairman
Barry Smith Treasurer & Vice President-Operations
Michael Andrew Barclay Binney Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & EVP
Kareem E. Sethi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON RADIO CORP-27.08%22
SONY CORP9.38%66 509
PANASONIC CORPORATION-7.82%20 166
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%11 885
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 402
SHARP CORPORATION7.71%5 663
