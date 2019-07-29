Log in
EMERSON RADIO CORP

(MSN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse MKT - 07/29 04:10:00 pm
1.04 USD
Emerson Radio : FORM 10-K/A

07/29/2019 | 05:10pm EDT
Form 10-K/A - Annual report [Section 13 and 15(d), not S-K Item 405]: [Amend]
SEC Accession No. 0001193125-19-205438
Filing Date
2019-07-29
Accepted
2019-07-29 16:20:32
Documents
4
Period of Report
2019-03-31

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO FORM 10-K d780512d10ka.htm 10-K/A 111323
2 EXHIBIT 10.30.1 d780512dex10301.htm EX-10.30.1 55709
3 EXHIBIT 31.3 d780512dex313.htm EX-31.3 3106
4 EXHIBIT 31.4 d780512dex314.htm EX-31.4 3530
Complete submission text file 0001193125-19-205438.txt 174792
Mailing Address 35 WATERVIEW BLVD.SUITE 140PARSIPPANY NJ 07054
Business Address 35 WATERVIEW BLVD.SUITE 140PARSIPPANY NJ 07054 973-428-2000
EMERSON RADIO CORP (Filer) CIK: 0000032621 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 223285224 | State of Incorp.: DE | Fiscal Year End: 0331
Type: 10-K/A | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-07731 | Film No.: 19981434
SIC: 3651 Household Audio & Video Equipment
Assistant Director 11

Disclaimer

Emerson Radio Corporation published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 21:09:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Tak Kwong Hon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wing-On Ho Chairman
Barry Smith Treasurer & Vice President-Operations
Michael Andrew Barclay Binney Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & EVP
Kareem E. Sethi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMERSON RADIO CORP-27.78%22
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR)14.19%264 640
SONY CORP13.91%68 336
PANASONIC CORPORATION-5.31%19 541
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%9 858
SHARP CORPORATION28.41%7 774
