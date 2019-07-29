Emerson Radio : FORM 10-K/A

Form 10-K/A - Annual report [Section 13 and 15(d), not S-K Item 405]: [Amend]
SEC Accession No. 0001193125-19-205438
Filing Date
2019-07-29
Accepted
2019-07-29 16:20:32
Documents
4
Period of Report
2019-03-31
Mailing Address 35 WATERVIEW BLVD.SUITE 140PARSIPPANY NJ 07054
Business Address 35 WATERVIEW BLVD.SUITE 140PARSIPPANY NJ 07054 973-428-2000
EMERSON RADIO CORP (Filer) CIK: 0000032621 (see all company filings)
IRS No.: 223285224 | State of Incorp.: DE | Fiscal Year End: 0331
Type: 10-K/A | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-07731 | Film No.: 19981434
SIC: 3651 Household Audio & Video Equipment
Assistant Director 11
Disclaimer
Emerson Radio Corporation published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 21:09:07 UTC