Emirates NBD Bank : Payments processor Network International plans London listing

03/14/2019 | 03:32am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Network International, the largest payment processing firm across the Middle East and Africa, said on Thursday it planned to list on the London Stock Exchange.

The Dubai-based company, jointly owned by Dubai's largest bank, Emirates, and private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic, said it would trade on the LSE's main market and have a free float of at least 25 percent of its issued share capital.

The offer would include existing shares to be sold by existing shareholders.

Payments processing assets have been in demand in recent years as consumers worldwide switch to digital forms of payment from cash. But tepid investor appetite for stock offerings, due to uncertainty about Brexit, U.S. political tensions and a global economic slowdown have deterred other companies from going public over the past few months.

Volkswagen said on Wednesday it would halt preparations for the IPO of its trucks unit Traton until market conditions improve, stalling what was expected to be Germany's biggest share offering this year.

(Reporting by Clara Denina; editing by Simon Jessop)

Financials (AED)
Sales 2019 18 667 M
EBIT 2019 12 309 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,17%
P/E ratio 2019 4,91
P/E ratio 2020 4,83
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,80x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,60x
Capitalization 52 354 M
Chart EMIRATES NBD BANK PJSC
Duration : Period :
Emirates NBD Bank PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 14,0  AED
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Salah Amin Chief Executive Officer
Ahmed Saeed Al-Maktoum Chairman
Abdulla Qassem Group Chief Operating Officer
Surya Subramanian Group Chief Financial Officer
Rio Tinto Miguel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMIRATES NBD BANK PJSC6.86%14 256
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.94%340 652
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.24%292 460
BANK OF AMERICA18.87%279 525
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.05%241 995
WELLS FARGO8.33%225 879
