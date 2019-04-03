Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET  >  Emirates NBD Bank PJSC    EMIRATESNBD   AEE000801010

EMIRATES NBD BANK PJSC

(EMIRATESNBD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Emirates NBD Bank : to buy Turkey's Denizbank for $2.8 billion in revised deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 02:30am EDT
A man rides a bicycle past Emirates NBD head office in Dubai

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai's largest lender Emirates NBD will buy Turkey's Denizbank from Russia's state-owned Sberbank for less in dollar terms than previously agreed following the devaluation of the Turkish lira.

Emirates NBD will buy Turkey's fifth largest private bank for 15.48 billion lira ($2.8 billion), the Dubai bank said on Wednesday, compared to the 14.6 billion lira announced in May, after reaching a new agreement with Sberbank.

Although the lira value is higher, the dollar value in May when the deal was announced was put at the equivalent of $3.2 billion, or about $400 million more that the new price.

The lira has tumbled over concerns about the central bank's independence and Ankara's worsening ties with Washington.

Dubai-based Arqaam Capital said the new deal represents a 16 percent discount from the original acquisition price due to the lira's depreciation

Russia's biggest bank by assets bought Denizbank in 2012 for about $3.5 billion when it wanted to establish a presence abroad. Selling Denizbank, the biggest asset held by Sberbank outside Russia, is part of a shift back to the domestic market.

Denizbank's equity amounted to 15.51 billion lira as of December 31, Emirates NBD said in a bourse statement.

The deal will help Emirates NBD diversify its business and establish itself as a leading bank in the region, the bank's vice chairman Hesham Abdulla al-Qassim said in May.

The transaction comes against a backdrop of Turkey's strained relations with Gulf states since Ankara stood by Qatar after the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and others accused Doha of supporting terrorism, a charge it denies.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the second quarter, subject to regulatory approval, Emirates NBD said.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Additional reporting by Davide Barbusica; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMIRATES NBD BANK PJSC 2.38% 10.75 End-of-day quote.19.80%
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMIRATES NBD BANK PJSC
02:30aEMIRATES NBD BANK : to buy Turkey's Denizbank for $2.8 billion in revised deal
RE
04/02Confidence creeps back into Dubai’s market
AQ
04/01EMIRATES NBD BANK : Network International valued at $3b; stocks to start London ..
AQ
04/01Network International's share sale draws strong demand
RE
04/01EMIRATES NBD BANK : Meet Olivia, the AI-powered chatbot from Dubai digital bank ..
AQ
03/31EMIRATES NBD BANK : EMIRATESNBD – Notification from the company
AQ
03/28EMIRATES NBD BANK : DAE raises unsecured revolving loan to $600m
AQ
03/28EMIRATES NBD BANK : awaits regulator approval for acquiring Turkey's DenizBank
AQ
03/28EMIRATES NBD BANK : Dubai online bank Liv launches chatbot
AQ
03/27EMIRATES NBD BANK : digital bank introduces new AI-powered chatbot
AQ
More news
Financials (AED)
Sales 2019 18 844 M
EBIT 2019 12 435 M
Net income 2019 10 212 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,46%
P/E ratio 2019 5,69
P/E ratio 2020 5,60
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,17x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,94x
Capitalization 59 746 M
Chart EMIRATES NBD BANK PJSC
Duration : Period :
Emirates NBD Bank PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 14,1  AED
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Salah Amin Chief Executive Officer
Ahmed Saeed Al-Maktoum Chairman
Abdulla Qassem Group Chief Operating Officer
Surya Subramanian Group Chief Financial Officer
Rio Tinto Miguel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMIRATES NBD BANK PJSC19.80%15 360
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.19%331 451
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.62%287 603
BANK OF AMERICA17.17%265 939
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.09%232 230
WELLS FARGO5.92%219 467
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About