EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPAN

(ETISALAT)
Expansion of Dubai's financial centre will be gradual, in line with demand - governor

03/08/2020 | 03:45am EDT
A general view of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) (R) among high-rise towers in Dubai

Dubai's financial district DIFC will be expanded gradually and only when there is demand for new space, its governor said on Sunday.

The state-owned Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) started expanding last year and upon completion the new district will have 6.4 million square feet of office space.

?It is on plan but it?s going to be done on gradual basis, in phases. We will start with phase 1A, B, C and then we build according to the needs,? Essa Kazim told reporters at a briefing.

DIFC is the major finance centre in the Middle East, hosting international banks, insurance companies and investment firms.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, writing by Alexander Cornwell;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Financials (AED)
Sales 2020 52 524 M
EBIT 2020 14 044 M
Net income 2020 8 761 M
Finance 2020 11 137 M
Yield 2020 5,16%
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,35x
EV / Sales2021 2,23x
Capitalization 135 B
Technical analysis trends EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 17,54  AED
Last Close Price 15,50  AED
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
Managers
NameTitle
Saleh Adbullah Al-Abdooli Chief Executive Officer
Eissa Mohamed Al-Suwaidi Chairman
M. M. Serkan Okandan Group Chief Financial Officer
Sabri Ali Yahya Chief Information Officer
Hatem Bamatraf Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC-5.26%36 700
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-6.91%235 207
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION0.16%86 168
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.43%78 585
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-1.40%44 935
BCE INC.3.71%41 991
