EMIS : Change of Registered Office

Change of Registered Office
Released : 02/12/19 07:00
RNS Number : 1446V
EMIS Group PLC
02 December 2019
2 December 2019
EMIS Group plc
('EMIS Group' or 'the Group')
Change of registered office
EMIS Group plc, announces that its registered office has changed to Fulford Grange, Micklefield Lane, Rawdon, Leeds LS19 6BA from 30 November 2019.
- ENDS -
For further information, contact:
EMIS Group plc Tel: 0330 024 1269
Andy Thorburn, CEO
Peter Southby, CFO
www.emisgroupplc.com
Numis Securities Limited (nominated adviser and broker) Tel: 020 7260 1000
Oliver Hardy/Simon Willis/James Black
MHP Communications Tel: 020 3128 8572
Reg Hoare/Giles Robinson/Patrick Hanrahan/Florence Mayo
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com
.
END
CROUKOKRKWAAURA
Disclaimer
EMIS Group plc published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 07:52:02 UTC