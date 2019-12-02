Log in
EMIS GROUP PLC

(EMIS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/29 11:35:10 am
1062 GBp   +0.57%
EMIS : Change of Registered Office

12/02/2019 | 02:53am EST
Change of Registered Office

Released : 02/12/19 07:00

RNS Number : 1446V
EMIS Group PLC
02 December 2019

2 December 2019

EMIS Group plc

('EMIS Group' or 'the Group')

Change of registered office

EMIS Group plc, announces that its registered office has changed to Fulford Grange, Micklefield Lane, Rawdon, Leeds LS19 6BA from 30 November 2019.

- ENDS -

For further information, contact:

EMIS Group plc Tel: 0330 024 1269

Andy Thorburn, CEO

Peter Southby, CFO

www.emisgroupplc.com

Numis Securities Limited (nominated adviser and broker) Tel: 020 7260 1000

Oliver Hardy/Simon Willis/James Black

MHP Communications Tel: 020 3128 8572

Reg Hoare/Giles Robinson/Patrick Hanrahan/Florence Mayo


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
CROUKOKRKWAAURA

Disclaimer

EMIS Group plc published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 07:52:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 157 M
EBIT 2019 38,4 M
Net income 2019 20,9 M
Finance 2019 25,9 M
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 25,9x
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,10x
EV / Sales2020 3,86x
Capitalization 669 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 159,67  GBp
Last Close Price 1 062,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,20%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew John Thorburn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Kevin O'Leary Non-Executive Chairman
Peter John Southby Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shaun O'Hanlon Chief Medical Officer
Pete Malcolm Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMIS GROUP PLC16.32%866
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.67.02%22 076
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED39.31%13 598
OMNICELL, INC.30.62%3 355
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.11.83%1 750
B-SOFT CO LTD--.--%1 702
