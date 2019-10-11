Log in
EMIS GROUP PLC

(EMIS)
10/11
1032 GBp   +1.57%
EMIS : wins Best Investor Communication Award for the second year
PU
09/26EMIS GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/16EMIS : shortlisted in The AIM Awards 2019
PU
EMIS : wins Best Investor Communication Award for the second year

10/11/2019

The Best Investor Communication Award category values open and clear conversations with shareholders, with a particular emphasis on honest, accurate and consistent communication with all levels of shareholders and potential shareholders.

EMIS Group strives to provide an extremely high quality of investor communications to both existing and potential investors.

Andy Thorburn, EMIS Group CEO, said: 'I am delighted that the quality of our shareholder communications has been recognised for the second year in a row. It is our goal at EMIS Group to deliver everything we do to the best possible standard, from the systems and support we provide our end users right through to how we communicate with shareholders.'

You can see the full list of winners on The AIM Awards website.

EMIS Group plc published this content on 11 October 2019
