EMIS : wins Best Investor Communication Award for the second year

The Best Investor Communication Award category values open and clear conversations with shareholders, with a particular emphasis on honest, accurate and consistent communication with all levels of shareholders and potential shareholders.

EMIS Group strives to provide an extremely high quality of investor communications to both existing and potential investors.

Andy Thorburn, EMIS Group CEO, said: 'I am delighted that the quality of our shareholder communications has been recognised for the second year in a row. It is our goal at EMIS Group to deliver everything we do to the best possible standard, from the systems and support we provide our end users right through to how we communicate with shareholders.'

You can see the full list of winners on The AIM Awards website.