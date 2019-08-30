MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > Emis Group Plc EMIS GB00B61D1Y04 EMIS GROUP PLC (EMIS) Add to my list Manage my lists Report Report Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/30 03:08:41 am 1114 GBp +0.18% 02:56a EMIS : Half year results PU 08/23 EMIS : Directorate Change PU 07/18 STREAMLINED BUSINESS ON TRACK : a research report by Edison PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Emis : Half year results 0 08/30/2019 | 02:56am EDT Send by mail :

Financial highlights 2019 H1 2018 H1 Change Revenue Total revenue £79.8m £74.4m +7% Recurring revenue1 £60.2m £59.5m +1% Operating profit Adjusted1 £18.2m £16.8m +8% Reported £12.0m £12.4m -3% Cash flow and net cash Cash generated from operations - adjusted1 £27.5m £33.6m -18% Cash generated from operations - reported £29.8m £35.0m -15% Net cash1 £26.7m £32.3m -17% Earnings per share Adjusted1 23.7p 21.1p +12% Reported 16.6p 16.1p +3% Interim dividend 15.6p 14.2p +10% 1 For an explanation of the alternative performance measures used in this report, please refer to the appendix. Operational highlights Results in line with expectations as EMIS Group continues to execute its strategic plan: · Business focussed on EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise segments · Good sales and commercial execution from both segments in H1 · Leading market share positions maintained during the period · Internal operations being aligned with strategic plan · ProScript Connect roll-out to direct community pharmacy customers completed as expected · GP IT Futures bid for English GP framework submitted - NHS Digital (NHSD) decision expected in the coming months Good progress on growth initiatives for the mid-term: · Successful launch of first online Patient Access marketplace service including EMIS-X appointment module · Continued investment in EMIS Web software for GP IT Futures and key roadmap items · Making good progress on EMIS-X next generation platform development, with internal milestones being met Outlook · Focussed on execution of strategic plan to provide mid to high single digit revenue growth and improved margins, towards 30%, in the mid-term · The Board's expectations for the full year remain unchanged Andy Thorburn, Chief Executive Officer of EMIS Group, said: 'We have continued to demonstrate good progress in the first half of 2019, delivering positive results in line with the Board's expectations, with both revenue and adjusted operating profit ahead of the comparative period. 'We are well positioned to secure our place on the GP IT Futures framework for GP software in England and continue to invest in patient-facing technology and the next generation EMIS-X platform. With our balance of technology, clinical standards and a continuously improving technical environment, the Group is well placed to deliver on its growth and margin targets.' This announcement contains inside information. There will be an analyst meeting and conference call today at 9.30am at Numis Securities, 10 Paternoster Square, London EC4M 7LT. Please contact Florence Mayo at MHP Communications on 0203 128 8572, emis@mhpc.com, for details. For further information, contact: EMIS Group plc Tel: 0113 380 3000 Andy Thorburn, CEO Peter Southby, CFO www.emisgroupplc.com Numis Securities Limited (nominated adviser and broker) Tel: 020 7260 1000 Oliver Hardy/Simon Willis/James Black MHP Communications Tel: 020 3128 8572 Reg Hoare/Giles Robinson/Patrick Hanrahan/Florence Mayo Information for investors, including analyst consensus forecasts, can be found on the Group's website at www.emisgroupplc.com/investors. Notes to editors EMIS Group is the UK leader in connected healthcare software and systems. Its solutions are widely used across every major UK healthcare setting. EMIS Group's aim is to join up healthcare through innovative technology, helping to deliver better health outcomes to the UK population, supporting longer and healthier lives. EMIS Group has two core business segments: EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. EMIS Health is a supplier of innovative integrated care technology to the NHS, including primary, community, acute and social care. EMIS Enterprise is focussed on growth in the business-to-business technology sector within the healthcare market, including management of medicines, partner businesses, patient-facing services and UK healthcare blockchain. EMIS Group's brands include: • EMIS Health, supplying innovative and essential technology to 10,000 healthcare users, in the number one or number two market positions in each of its major markets; • Patient, the UK's leading independent provider of patient-centric medical and wellbeing information and related transactional services; • Egton, providing specialist ICT infrastructure, hardware and engineering services and non-clinical software into health and social care; and • Dovetail Lab, a health technology company developing blockchain software to facilitate the integration of healthcare data. CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S OVERVIEW We made good progress in the first half of 2019. The Group delivered encouraging results in line with the Board's expectations, with both revenue and adjusted operating profit ahead of the comparative period. We continue to focus our teams on the execution of our 2019 business plan across our key priorities of clinical safety, data security, customer service improvement, building our key products and delivering the financial results for the year. Our plan is intended to provide revenue growth and improved margins, towards 30%, in the medium-term. As planned, we have organised the business into two focussed segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise, as we execute our strategy and transition to the next stage of growth. EMIS Health is dedicated to providing joined-up technology for the NHS market. EMIS Enterprise is centred on businesses that predominantly generate private sector revenue in the healthcare market; this includes our consumer offering through Patient as well as business-to-business customers such as Community Pharmacy. As previously announced, the Group completed the disposal of its Specialist & Care business on 2 April 2019, as it was non-core to the Group's operations and future growth strategy. The two re-presented segments better reflect the Group's activities and the continual drive in the market to deliver joined-up care across different settings. Bringing our business units more closely together will enable us to be even more agile and better aligned to customer needs and market demand. The GP IT Futures English GP framework renewal process has now moved into the formal procurement phase, with successful bidders expected to be announced in the coming months. The Group has submitted its bid and we believe we are well positioned to be re-awarded a place on the new framework. High performing teams that deliver business growth We remain focussed on designing and delivering world-class products that improve patient outcomes. We have invested in our existing talent and made new hires in key strategic areas, including senior management, product management, software development and clinical teams, while streamlining other parts of the business. Bringing our business segments more closely together has enabled closer cross-business working, to deliver the joined-up technology solutions that the healthcare market needs. An important early example of this is the new community pharmacy appointment booking function in Patient Access, the first release of our patient marketplace services. It closes the loop between patients, GPs and community pharmacists, linking Patient Access with EMIS Web and ProScript Connect. It is the first deployment of EMIS-X technology in a live setting and we are pleased with progress to date. Strategy for growth We are focussed on the development of our new, next generation technologies for EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise that will deliver the Group's strategy to connect up healthcare, in alignment with our five-year product roadmap. This includes EMIS-X and patient marketplace services in Patient Access. To deliver these initiatives, we have continued to invest in our software development teams and we plan to further scale up resources in product management and software development in the second half of 2019. EMIS Group is committed to the highest standards of both clinical safety and data security. These are the strong cornerstones that will underpin our business growth. We have increased resources in our clinical team, which is vital for patient safety, product insight and design, ensuring that our products are developed according to the needs of our clinical user base. We have also invested in taking our data security, network infrastructure and hosting environment to the next level. This balance of technology, clinical standards and a continuously improving technical environment means the Group is uniquely placed to offer the market innovative new systems, built on strong foundations. Board changes Robin Taylor retired at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 8 May 2019, after nine years of service with EMIS Group as Senior Non-executive Independent Director and Chair of its audit committee. Andy McKeon and Kevin Boyd have taken on the roles of Senior Non-executive Independent Director and Chair of the audit committee respectively. Jennifer Byrne was appointed as an independent Non-executive Director at the close of the 2019 AGM, bringing a wealth of experience in the global software sector to the Board. On 23 August 2019, David Sides, Non-executive Director, stepped down from the Board and resigned as a director of the Company with immediate effect due to his other executive commitments. Our Chairman, Mike O'Leary, will have completed nine years of service in March 2020 and planning is underway to appoint his successor. Summary and outlook EMIS Group continues to be well positioned for growth in the mid-term. We are focussed on securing our place on the GP IT Futures framework, as well as increasing growth across the Group. We believe that making the best use of technology to improve patient care remains a key driver for the healthcare industry, underpinned by NHS policy. We are well placed to turn this vision into reality through our teams and with our technology. We do not anticipate that Brexit will have a material direct effect on the Group as EMIS Group is neither a significant exporter nor importer of goods or services, nor employs many EU nationals. The Group will continue to monitor the progress of the negotiations of the terms under which the UK will leave the EU given the ongoing lack of certainty in this regard. Overall, the Board's expectations for the full year remain unchanged. OPERATIONAL REVIEW

EMIS Health The EMIS Health segment comprises business areas where revenues are generated from NHS organisations. This includes the primary, community and Acute A&E markets as well as the Egton business, which provides specialist ICT infrastructure, hardware and engineering services and non-clinical software into health and social care. The divisional CEO for EMIS Health is Suzy Foster, who joined the Group in April 2019 from Microsoft, whose UK healthcare business she ran for four years. Market shares EMIS Health maintained its UK GP market leadership position with a market share of 57% (31 December 2018: 57%). EMIS Health grew its community market share in the first half, with an increase to 21% (31 December 2018: 20%), maintaining the number two market position. The Group maintained its market share in Acute A&E at 22% (31 December 2018: 22%) moving to market leadership. Business update EMIS Health continues to execute its product roadmap for all its markets and is making good progress on EMIS-X, with internal milestones being met towards an expected first version of the platform during 2020 and an upgraded GP application in 2021. The business continues to work closely with NHSD to deliver the national interoperability programme, reaching the milestone of full roll-out approval in June 2019 for the first phase of GP Connect, NHSD's programme to make GP data securely available in other healthcare settings. EMIS Health has streamlined its support and service function with migration onto a single customer and internal platform, ServiceNow. It has co-located two of its support teams to improve joined-up working and increase efficiency. The Group continues to offer products that support the NHS's paperless agenda under the Egton brand. Its service to digitise paper records continued to perform strongly during the period. Online Consult, an online triage service which was launched in 2018, was ordered by five new Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs). This will see a combined c.900,000 patients now being able to benefit from improved digital access to primary care services. Regional primary care markets The GP IT Futures English GP Framework renewal process in now in the formal procurement phase, with successful bidders expected to be announced in the coming months. The Group continues to believe it is well placed to be awarded a place on the new framework. During the period EMIS Health achieved a net gain of GP practices versus its competitors across England and Scotland. More CCGs became 100% EMIS Web software users in primary care in England, taking the total to 67 (31 December 2018: 63) in England, 35% of all CCGs. Following the announcement in February 2019 that EMIS Health had been awarded a place on the NHS National Services Scotland (NSS) framework, the Group is investing in its team and facilities in Scotland, working closely with NSS to align solutions with Scotland's health and care strategy. In Northern Ireland, EMIS Health has successfully completed upgrading of all its practices to EMIS Web. EMIS Health continues to support its GP customer base in Wales as practices prepare to transition to other providers following our previously announced planned withdrawal from this market. Community market The Group won 69 new contracts in the period, ranging from new software installations in clinical services to smaller contracts for training packages. Seven of these contracts were larger-scale clinical service or community installations with new customers. EMIS Health made good progress in installing new systems into previously won community, clinical service and hospice customers, as well as releasing software enhancements for a range of features. This included improvements to EMIS Mobile requested by the Healthcare User Group, which represents the community user base. The focus for this market is on new business wins and customer retention through strong customer relationships and excellent support and service. Acute A&E market EMIS Health won two new contracts in the A&E market during the period to deploy its Symphony A&E software. In the A&E market, the Group is focussed on new business and customer retention through strong customer relationships and in-depth insight into each of its customers' key drivers and strategies. This includes working on ways EMIS Health technology can streamline and offer the best possible care, including delivering connected care. For example, plans are underway to offer appointment booking from 111 services into urgent emergency care using our Symphony product. EMIS Enterprise The EMIS Enterprise segment comprises business areas where revenues are predominantly from private sector sources, including medicines management across both community and hospital pharmacy, and the Patient business. The divisional CEO for EMIS Enterprise is Ian Taylor, who joined the Group in 2010 with the acquisition of the Group's Community Pharmacy business. Market shares The Group maintained its joint market-leading market share in community pharmacy at 37% (31 December 2018: 37%). The Group maintained its number two market position in hospital pharmacy with a market share of 35% (31 December 2018: 36%). Medicines management EMIS Health released an upgrade to its Electronic Prescribing and Medicines Administration (ePMA) system to provide better functionality and an enhanced experience for end users. The business subsequently secured two contracts for installing ePMA systems to new customers in the period. The Group-wide solution for the Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) authenticator was developed and released to both the community pharmacy and hospital pharmacy user base. This is a good example of how the combined medicines management business addresses the same market need in different settings in an efficient and effective way. The Group continued to perform well in the community pharmacy market. The division completed the deployment of its upgraded ProScript Connect application to all its direct customers within the project timeframe. This is a strong technology foundation that will support community pharmacies as they further adapt to the changing market, supporting the traditional prescription fulfilment business while moving into higher value services both in support of the NHS and in delivering private clinical services under the Patient Group Directions (PGD) initiative. Patient The Group's patient-facing services app, Patient Access, expanded rapidly in the first half of 2019, with 8.0 million registered users (31 December 2018: 7.2 million) booking 3.4 million appointments and 9.7 million repeat prescriptions in the period. There has been a 68% increase in logins, a 64% increase in repeat prescriptions and a 66% increase in appointment bookings, compared to the same period in 2018. The app has a 4.8/5 star rating on the Apple App Store from 227,300 ratings (31 December 2018: 4.8/5 star rating from 150,000 ratings). Following a successful pilot with the Day Lewis pharmacy group during the first half of the year, in July 2019 Patient extended its Patient Access appointment booking service beyond GP appointments to include services provided by community pharmacies. This is the first release of the Group's Patient Access marketplace services and uses the EMIS-X appointment engine to allow patients to book appointments with participating community pharmacies. This is aligned with the NHS Long Term Plan, which encourages the provision of selected clinical services in community pharmacy settings. Patient Access supports this by enabling patients to search, view and book services in their local area. While the marketplace functionality is available to all, regardless of whether or not the patient's record is held by a GP practice using EMIS software, a unique feature of the new service is the ability, with the patient's consent, for pharmacists using ProScript Connect software to send an electronic consultation summary back to the EMIS Web patient medical record, where the GP can review and update the record accordingly. The patient can then access the medical record at any time using the Patient Access medical record viewer. This end-to-end system for provision of pharmacy services ensures greater visibility of out-of-practice treatments for GPs and better control over patient safety and clinical outcomes. Proxy access, a market-first feature that helps patients to care for their loved ones and dependants by ordering medication or booking appointments on their behalf, was also launched during the first half of the year. This is a much-requested feature by GPs, patients and care providers, and represents a key differentiator for Patient Access. Initial uptake of the feature has been positive. Other Enterprise markets The partner programme continues to perform well, with a focus on open Application Programme Interface (API) capabilities to better support interoperability across the market. The partner programme allows third party healthcare technology providers to interoperate with EMIS Health technology, creating a UK healthcare ecosystem. This both supports the Group's growth aspirations and aligns with the strategy for EMIS-X, as well as the NHS aim of system interoperability. The Group also continues to develop its data analytics platform with the goal of delivering greater insights, with appropriate permissions, for customers of both EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. In other non-NHS markets, performance was boosted by the sale of the licence of a legacy technology product. The Group will continue to review its portfolio of products and consider its options where there is no natural pathway for a product towards the future EMIS-X platform. Dovetail, the Group's 2018 acquisition, continues to make progress as the Group works on plans to integrate blockchain into its technology strategy. FINANCIAL REVIEW The Group has delivered positive revenue growth for the half year ended 30 June 2019, accompanied by a similar level of adjusted operating profit growth. Group revenue increased by 7% to £79.8m (2018 H1: £74.4m). Recurring revenue grew by 1% to £60.2m (2018 H1: £59.5m), representing 76% of the Group's total revenue. Adjusted operating profit for the period was £18.2m (2018 H1: £16.8m), with revenue growth offset in part by investment in development costs for the new EMIS-X software platform. Reported operating profit, including an exceptional reorganisation cost of £2.2m, was £12.0m (2018 H1: £12.4m). Segmental performance Revenue increased by 3% in EMIS Health to £50.3m (2018 H1: £48.6m), with adjusted operating profit slightly lower at £10.8m (2018 H1: £11.2m) partly as a consequence of increased investment in developing the EMIS-X software platform. Performance in the EMIS Enterprise division reflected a strong performance in the market with revenue increasing by 14% to £29.5m (2018 H1: £25.8m) and adjusted operating profit of £8.1m (2018 H1: £6.7m), which included a number of commercial licence deals for both continuing and legacy products. Revenue Revenue is analysed in the following categories: · software and software licences, which increased to £35.4m (2018 H1: £32.0m), reflecting a strong overall performance and benefiting from the licensing referred to above; · maintenance and software support, which moved forwards to £19.5m (2018 H1: £19.0m) reflecting the solid recurring nature of the Group's customer base; · other support services, where revenues were higher at £9.1m (2018 H1: £8.9m), with growth in EMIS Health offsetting a reduction in EMIS Enterprise, including online advertising revenues; · hosting, which increased to £6.1m (2018 H1: £5.8m), as a result of more hosted solutions in EMIS Health Community Care; · training, consultancy and implementation, which increased to £5.7m (2018 H1: £4.3m), with higher levels of ProScript Connect and Egton patient record digitisation implementations; and · hardware revenues, which were lower at £4.0m (2018 H1: £4.4m), driven by reduced sales against a strong comparative of EMIS Anywhere, one of the Group's solutions for remote access to clinical records held in EMIS Health systems. Full segmental revenue analysis from continuing operations is set out in note 9. Profitability and dividend Adjusted operating profit increased by 8% to £18.2m (2018 H1: £16.8m) with the adjusted operating margin slightly ahead at 22.8% (2018 H1: 22.6%). The Group employed 1,560 staff at 30 June 2019, with the decrease from 2,047 at 31 December 2018 driven principally by the disposal of the Specialist & Care business (366 staff) but also by the Group's reorganisation over the period. This resulted in exceptional costs in the period of £2.2m (2018 H1: £nil) relating to the restructuring of the business into the two re-presented segments and to other organisational changes arising out of investment in improved internal systems. After accounting for exceptional items, the capitalisation and amortisation of development costs and the amortisation of acquired intangibles, operating profit was slightly lower at £12.0m (2018 H1: £12.4m). The tax charge for the period was £2.2m (2018 H1: £2.3m), representing an effective rate of tax before share of result of joint venture and associate of 19.1% (2018 H1: 19.1%). Adjusted basic and diluted EPS from continuing operations increased by 12% and 11% to 23.7p and 23.5p respectively (2018 H1: 21.1p for both measures). The reported basic and diluted EPS were both slightly higher at 16.6p and 16.5p respectively (2018 H1: 16.1p for both measures). The Board has taken into account the consistent underlying growth of the Group, together with its future prospects, and has therefore declared a 10% increase in the interim dividend to 15.6p (2018 H1: 14.2p) per share, payable on 1 November 2019 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 27 September 2019. Disposal On 2 April 2019, the Group announced the disposal of its Specialist & Care business for a total of up to £14.9m. This is accounted for as a discontinued operation and contributed a profit of £0.5m in the period (2018 H1: £0.4m) as set out in note 11. Cash flow, net cash and financing Cash generated from operations was £29.8m (2018 H1: £35.0m), with the reduction driven by timing differences in working capital against a strong comparative period. Adjusted cash from operations is stated after adding back the cash cost of exceptional items of £1.2m (2018 H1: £1.4m) and after deducting capitalised development costs. On this adjusted basis, cash flow from operations was £27.5m (2018 H1: £33.6m). Net capital expenditure excluding capitalised development costs was slightly lower at £3.2m (2018 H1: £3.6m) and was principally on computer equipment. The disposal of the Specialist & Care business gave rise to a net cash inflow of £6.2m. The Group paid £1.0m of deferred contingent consideration in respect of the 2018 Dovetail acquisition and also acquired a minority stake in an early-stage pharmacy data business for £0.2m. After finance costs, lease payments, tax, dividends and Employee Benefit Trust transactions (including a £3.6m purchase of shares (2018 H1: £nil)), the Group ended the period with net cash of £26.7m (31 December 2018: £15.6m; 2018 H1: £32.3m). At 30 June 2019, the Group had available undrawn bank facilities of £30.0m committed until June 2021, reducing to £15.0m for the twelve month period ending 30 June 2022. An accordion arrangement is in place to increase the quantum up to £60.0m, reducing to £30.0m for the twelve month period ending 30 June 2022. Independent auditor's report on review of condensed consolidated half year financial statements Conclusion We have been engaged by the company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 which comprises Group statement of comprehensive income, Group balance sheet, Group statement of cash flows, Group statement of changes in equity, and the related explanatory notes. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reportingas adopted by the EU and the AIM Rules. Scope of review We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entityissued by the Auditing Practices Board for use in the UK. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. We read the other information contained in the half-yearly report and consider whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Directors' responsibilities The half-yearly report is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the directors. The directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly report in accordance with the AIM Rules. As disclosed in note 2, the annual financial statements of the group are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU. The directors are responsible for preparing the condensed set of financial statements included in the half-yearly financial report in accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by the EU . Our responsibility Our responsibility is to express to the company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly report based on our review. The purpose of our review work and to whom we owe our responsibilities This report is made solely to the company in accordance with the terms of our engagement. Our review has been undertaken so that we might state to the company those matters we are required to state to it in this report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company for our review work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have reached. Frances Simpson (Senior Statutory Auditor) for and on behalf of KPMG LLP, Statutory Auditor Chartered Accountants 1 Sovereign Square Sovereign Street Leeds LS1 4DA 29 August 2019 Group statement of comprehensive income for the six months ended 30 June 2019 Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 restated5 31 December 20185 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Notes £'000 £'000 £'000 Continuing operations Revenue 9 79,778 74,424 149,710 Costs: Changes in inventories 300 (223) (369) Cost of goods and services (7,425) (7,985) (13,867) Staff costs1 (34,880) (31,919) (63,722) Other operating expenses2 (14,794) (11,434) (21,942) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (2,979) (2,707) (5,535) Amortisation of intangible assets (7,969) (7,726) (16,595) Adjusted operating profit 18,214 16,810 35,890 Development costs capitalised 3,503 2,803 5,782 Amortisation of intangible assets3 (7,535) (7,183) (15,649) Reorganisation costs4 (2,151) - - Service level reporting charges - - 1,657 Operating profit 12,031 12,430 27,680 Finance income 23 3 64 Finance costs (303) (152) (244) Share of result of joint venture and associate 326 318 615 Profit before taxation 12,077 12,599 28,115 Income tax expense 10 (2,247) (2,342) (5,355) Profit for the period from continuing operations 9,830 10,257 22,760 Profit from discontinued operation, net of tax 11 529 381 862 Profit for the period 10,359 10,638 23,622 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Currency translation differences 31 (44) (40) Other comprehensive income 31 (44) (40) Total comprehensive income for the period 10,390 10,594 23,582 Attributable to: - equity holders of the parent 10,464 10,095 22,670 - non-controlling interest in subsidiary company (74) 499 912 Total comprehensive income for the period 10,390 10,594 23,582 Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the parent Pence Pence Pence Basic 12 16.6 16.1 36.1 Diluted 12 16.5 16.1 36.0 1 Including reorganisation costs of £2,111,000 (2018 H1: £nil; 2018 FY: £nil). 2 Including reorganisation costs of £40,000(2018 H1: £nil; 2018 FY: £nil) and a credit for service level reporting charges of £nil (2018 H1: £nil; 2018 FY: £1,657,000). 3 Excluding amortisation of computer software used internally of £434,000 (2018 H1: £543,000; 2018 FY: £946,000). 4 The reorganisation costs relate to redundancy and restructuring costs, including property exit costs. 5 The Group statement of comprehensive income for both HY18 and FY18 has been re-presented to show the results of the Specialist & Care business as a discontinued operation, following its disposal on 2 April 2019. The HY18 statement of comprehensive income has been restated to reclassify contract asset depreciation of £701,000 from other operating expenses to depreciation of property, plant and equipment. This is consistent with the presentation adopted in the FY18 financial statements. Group balance sheet as at 30 June 2019 30 June 2019 Unaudited 30 June 2018 Unaudited 31 December 2018 Audited Notes £'000 £'000 £'000 Non-current assets Goodwill 47,970 50,336 51,958 Other intangible assets 14 37,545 45,505 44,849 Property, plant and equipment 21,915 21,398 21,000 Investment in joint venture and associate 625 416 113 108,055 117,655 117,920 Current assets Inventories 1,564 1,410 1,264 Current tax assets 76 717 - Trade and other receivables 40,833 41,808 36,223 Cash and cash equivalents 26,732 32,328 15,620 69,205 76,263 53,107 Total assets 177,260 193,918 171,027 Current liabilities Trade and other payables (24,580) (23,945) (24,958) Deferred income (42,001) (42,637) (34,170) Current tax liabilities - - (29) Other financial liability 15 (480) - (1,012) Lease liabilities (592) - - Provision - (10,514) - (67,653) (77,096) (60,169) Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability (2,550) (5,800) (4,293) Other financial liabilities 15 (3,579) - (3,906) Lease liabilities (2,116) - - (8,245) (5,800) (8,199) Total liabilities (75,898) (82,896) (68,368) Net assets 101,362 111,022 102,659 Equity Ordinary share capital 633 633 633 Share premium 51,045 51,045 51,045 Own shares held in trust (5,275) (2,140) (1,913) Retained earnings 54,145 53,689 51,884 Other reserve 489 2,013 611 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 101,037 105,240 102,260 Non-controlling interest 325 5,782 399 Total equity 101,362 111,022 102,659 Group statement of cash flows for the six months ended 30 June 2019 Six months Six months Year ended 30 June ended 30 June ended 31 December 2019 2018 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Notes £'000 £'000 £'000 Adjusted cash generated from operations 27,491 33,640 54,469 Development costs capitalised 3,503 2,803 5,782 Cash costs of exceptional items (1,198) (1,423) (10,378) Cash generated from operations 29,796 35,020 49,873 Finance costs (92) (102) (247) Finance income 23 3 33 Tax paid (4,134) (2,170) (5,830) Net cash generated from operating activities 25,593 32,751 43,829 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,856) (3,477) (6,205) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 80 87 178 Development costs capitalised (3,503) (2,803) (5,782) Purchase of software (439) (250) (780) Dividends received - - 600 Business combination - - (1,402) Acquisition of investment in associate (176) - - Disposal of discontinued operation, net of cash disposed of 6,194 - - Net cash used in investing activities (700) (6,443) (13,391) Cash flows from financing activities Transactions in own shares held in trust (3,361) 153 306 Non-controlling interest dividend paid - - (4,000) Acquisition of non-controlling interest - - (8,045) Deferred contingent consideration (1,012) - - Payment of lease liabilities (418) - - Dividends paid 13 (8,990) (8,124) (17,070) Net cash used in financing activities (13,781) (7,971) (28,809) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 11,112 18,337 1,629 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 15,620 13,991 13,991 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 26,732 32,328 15,620 Cash generated from operations Operating profit 12,031 12,430 27,680 Operating profit of discontinued operation 162 476 1,060 Adjustment for non-cash items: Amortisation of intangible assets 8,134 8,056 17,253 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 3,159 3,051 6,259 Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment (72) (58) (119) Share-based payments 710 383 766 Release of provision - - (1,657) Operating cash flow before changes in working capital 24,124 24,338 51,242 Changes in working capital: (Increase)/decrease in inventory (300) 223 369 (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables (6,763) (2,436) 2,199 Increase in trade and other payables 3,984 4,668 5,264 Increase in deferred income 8,751 8,901 330 Decrease in provision - (674) (9,531) Cash generated from operations 29,796 35,020 49,873 Group statement of changes in equity for the six months ended 30 June 2019 Own shares Non- Share Share held in Retained Other controlling Total capital premium trust earnings reserve interest equity Notes £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 At 1 January 2018 633 51,045 (2,293) 51,289 2,057 5,283 108,014 Profit for the period - - - 10,139 - 499 10,638 Transactions with owners Share acquisitions less sales - - 153 - - - 153 Share-based payments - - - 383 - - 383 Deferred tax in relation to share-based payments - - - 2 - - 2 Dividends paid - - - (8,124) - - (8,124) Other comprehensive income Currency translation differences - - - - (44) - (44) At 30 June 2018 633 51,045 (2,140) 53,689 2,013 5,782 111,022 Profit for the period - - - 12,571 - 413 12,984 Changes in ownership interest Non-controlling interest acquisition - - - (5,842) - (2,203) (8,045) Acquisition of subsidiary with non-controlling interest - - - - - 407 407 Transactions with owners Share acquisitions less sales - - 227 - - - 227 Share-based payments - - - 383 - - 383 Deferred tax in relation to share-based payments - - - 29 - - 29 Dividends paid 13 - - - (8,946) - (4,000) (12,946) Option over non-controlling interest - - - - (2,406) - (2,406) Contingent acquisition consideration - - - - 1,000 - 1,000 Other comprehensive income Currency translation differences - - - - 4 - 4 At 31 December 2018 633 51,045 (1,913) 51,884 611 399 102,659 Adjustment on initial application of IFRS 16 3 - - - (125) - - (125) Profit for the period - - - 10,433 - (74) 10,359 Transactions with owners Share acquisitions less sales - - (3,362) - - - (3,362) Share-based payments - - - 710 - - 710 Deferred tax in relation to share-based payments - - - 233 - - 233 Dividends paid 13 - - - (8,990) - - (8,990) Option over non-controlling interest - - - - (153) - (153) Other comprehensive income Currency translation differences - - - - 31 - 31 At 30 June 2019 633 51,045 (5,275) 54,145 489 325 101,362 Notes to the half year financial statements 1. General information The financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the six months ended 30 June 2018 do not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 were approved by the Board of Directors on 19 March 2019 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on those accounts was unqualified, did not contain an emphasis of matter paragraph and did not contain any statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. These condensed half year financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 29 August 2019. 2. Basis of preparation These condensed half year financial statements for the half year ended 30 June 2019 have been prepared in accordance with the AIM Rules for Companies, comply with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union and should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. The Group is profitable and it is anticipated that this will continue. There is a high and continuing level of recurring revenue and high cash conversion is anticipated for the foreseeable future. The Group's existing significant cash resources and banking facilities provide additional comfort that it will continue to be able to meet its cash flow obligations. Accordingly, after careful enquiry and review of available financial information, the Directors have formed the conclusion that the Group has adequate resources to continue to operate for the foreseeable future and that it is therefore appropriate to continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in the preparation of these consolidated half year financial statements. The financial information is presented in sterling, which is the functional currency of EMIS Group. All financial information presented has been rounded to the nearest thousand. 3. Accounting policies With the exception of the adoption of IFRS 16 Leases, the accounting policies applied in these interim financial statements are the same as those applied in the Group's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018. Current taxes on income in the half year period are accrued using the tax rates that would be applicable to expected total annual profits. Deferred taxes on income are calculated based on the standard rates that are enacted as at the balance sheet date. IFRS 16 Leases The Group has adopted IFRS 16 Leases from 1 January 2019, replacing IAS 17, using the modified retrospective approach. The cumulative effect of initial application is recognised in retained earnings at 1 January 2019 and accordingly comparative information presented for 2018 has not been restated. IFRS 16 has introduced a single on-balance sheet accounting model for lessees. As a result the Group, as a lessee, has recognised right-of-use assets representing its rights to use the underlying assets, and lease liabilities representing its obligation to make lease payments. The Group is not a lessor. The Group presents lease liabilities on the face of the Group balance sheet. The carrying amounts of right-of-use assets are set out below. Land and buildings Fixtures, fittings and equipment Motor vehicles Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Balance as at 1 January 2019 2,541 78 912 3,531 Balance as at 30 June 2019 1,571 62 783 2,416 On transition to IFRS 16, the Group recognised additional right-of-use assets and additional lease liabilities, recognising the difference in retained earnings. The impact on transition is summarised below. 1 January 2019 £'000 Right-of-use assets presented in property, plant and equipment 3,531 Deferred lease incentives derecognised 128 Lease liabilities (3,784) Retained earnings (125) At transition, for leases classified as operating leases under IAS 17, lease liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted at an incremental borrowing rate which reflects the characteristics of the underlying lease, at 1 January 2019. The weighted average rate applied is 5.0%. Right-of-use assets are measured at either their carrying amount as if IFRS 16 has been applied since commencement date or an amount equal to the lease liability. This approach has been applied for all leases unless the lease term is twelve months or less or the underlying asset has a low value (less than £4,000). For leases of low value assets, the Group recognises the lease payments associated with these leases as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. The table below reconciles the Group's operating lease commitment at 31 December 2018, under IAS 17, to the lease liability now being recognised under IFRS 16. 1 January 2019 £'000 Operating lease commitment at 31 December 2018 as disclosed in the Group's consolidated financial statements 5,734 Discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at 1 January 2019 4,824 - Recognition exemption for leases of low value assets (10) - Recognition exemption for leases with less than twelve months of lease term at transition (1,030) Lease liabilities recognised as at 1 January 2019 3,784 In relation to those leases under IFRS 16, the Group now recognises depreciation and interest costs, instead of an operating lease expense. During the six months ended 30 June 2019, this amounted to £382,000 of depreciation charges and £74,000 of interest costs from these leases. 4. Critical accounting judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty In preparing the 2019 half year financial statements no judgements have been made in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies, other than those involving estimations, that have a material effect on the amounts recognised in the financial statements. The key source of estimation uncertainty that carries a significant risk of material change to the carrying value of assets and liabilities within the next year is unchanged from the 2018 Group annual report and accounts and is with regard to accounting for business combinations. Further details are disclosed in note 15. 5. Principal risks and uncertainties The 2018 Group annual report and accounts describes the principal risks and uncertainties that could impact the Group's performance. These relate to healthcare structure and procurement changes, product integration and interoperability, software (product) development, recruitment and retention, information governance and cyber security, and clinical safety. These remain unchanged since the annual report was published and are not expected to change for the remaining six months of the financial year. The Group operates a structured risk management process, which identifies and evaluates risks and uncertainties and reviews mitigation activity. It is not anticipated that Brexit will have a material direct effect on the Group as it is not a significant exporter or importer of goods or services. There are potential indirect effects, including exchange rate volatility affecting the value of sterling and increased pressure on NHS budgets, which could have a negative impact on the Group's prospects, but the scale and timing of these is far from certain. The Group will continue to monitor the progress of the negotiations of the terms under which the UK will leave the EU given the ongoing lack of certainty in this area. 6. Financial risk management The Group's activities expose it to financial risks including credit risk, liquidity risk, interest rate risk and price risk. These condensed consolidated half year financial statements do not include all financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements and therefore should be read in conjunction with the 2018 Group annual report and accounts. The Group does not engage in significant levels of hedging activity and holds no material derivative financial instruments. Carrying value approximates to fair value for all financial instruments. During 2019, there has not been any significant change in business or economic circumstances that affects the fair value of the Group's financial assets and financial liabilities, any reclassification of financial assets or liabilities, nor any changes in any of the Group's risk management policies. Accordingly, the Directors, having reviewed IFRS 13 Fair Value Measurement and IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, are of the opinion that no additional disclosure is required. 7. Forward-looking statements Certain statements in this half year report are forward-looking. Although the Group believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. Because these statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. 8. Segmental reporting IFRS 8 Operating Segments provides for segmental information disclosure on the basis of information reported internally to the chief operating decision-maker for decision-making purposes. The Group considers that this role is performed by the main Board. As previously announced, the Directors have revised the segmental information in 2019 to better represent the Group's structure, activities and the markets being served. The Group has two operating and reportable segments, both involved with the supply and support of connected healthcare software and systems: · EMIS Health; and · EMIS Enterprise. Each operating segment is assessed by the Board based on an adjusted measure of operating profit, as defined in the appendix. Group operating expenses, finance income and costs, and cash and cash equivalents are not allocated to segments, as group and financing activities are not segment specific. Six months ended 30 June 2019 Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2018 Unaudited EMIS Health EMIS Enterprise Total EMIS Health EMIS Enterprise Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Continuing operations Revenue 50,272 29,506 79,778 48,641 25,783 74,424 Segmental operating profit as reported internally 10,807 8,142 18,949 11,235 6,715 17,950 Development costs capitalised 2,958 545 3,503 1,282 1,521 2,803 Amortisation of development costs (2,515) (1,057) (3,572) (3,267) (887) (4,154) Amortisation of acquired intangible assets (2,033) (1,930) (3,963) (1,602) (1,427) (3,029) Reorganisation costs (1,975) (176) (2,151) - - - Segmental operating profit 7,242 5,524 12,766 7,648 5,922 13,570 Group operating expenses (735) (1,140) Operating profit 12,031 12,430 Net finance costs (280) (149) Share of result of joint venture and associate 326 318 Profit before taxation from continuing operations 12,077 12,599 The table above sets out the results from continuing operations only and excludes the results of the discontinued Specialist & Care segment, disposed of on 2 April 2019. For the comparative period, central costs previously allocated to the Specialist & Care segment have not been re-allocated on the re-presented segmental basis. Revenue excludes intra-group transactions on normal commercial terms from the EMIS Health segment to the EMIS Enterprise segment totalling £2,537,000 (2018 H1: £2,284,000) and from the EMIS Enterprise segment to the EMIS Health segment totalling £12,000 (2018 H1: £nil). Revenue of £ 49,692,000 (2018 H1: £ 48,637,000 ) is derived from the NHS and related bodies. Revenue of £1,939,000 (2018 H1 : £ 5,433,000 ) is derived from customers outside the United Kingdom. 9. Revenue analysis Revenue from continuing operations is analysed below. Six months ended 30 June 2019 Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2018 Unaudited EMIS Health EMIS Enterprise Total EMIS Health EMIS Enterprise Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Software and software licences 19,363 16,007 35,370 18,006 13,978 31,984 Maintenance and software support 15,247 4,234 19,481 15,212 3,825 19,037 Other support services 3,629 5,450 9,079 2,984 5,873 8,857 Hosting 6,052 26 6,078 5,711 95 5,806 Training, consultancy and implementation 3,764 1,937 5,701 3,379 967 4,346 Hardware 2,217 1,852 4,069 3,349 1,045 4,394 50,272 29,506 79,778 48,641 25,783 74,424 10. Income tax expense The tax expense recognised reflects management estimates of the tax charge for the period and has been calculated using the estimated average tax rate of UK corporation tax for the financial year of 19.0% (2018: 19.0%). 11. Discontinued operation The Group disposed of its Specialist & Care segment on 2 April 2019. Results of this discontinued operation are shown below. Six months ended 30 June 2019 Unaudited £'000 Six months ended 30 June 2018 Unaudited £'000 Year ended 31 December 2018 Audited £'000 Revenue 5,180 10,124 20,360 Costs (5,011) (9,653) (19,305) Results from operating activities 169 471 1,055 Income tax (32) (90) (193) Results from operating activities, net of tax 137 381 862 Gain on sale of discontinued operation 782 - - Disposal related costs (390) - - Profit from discontinued operation, net of tax 529 381 862 Earnings per share Basic 0.8p 0.6p 1.4p Diluted 0.8p 0.6p 1.4p Cash flows from discontinued operations Net cash generated from operating activities 1,628 830 2,591 Net cash used in investing activities (45) (365) (571) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,583 465 2,020 12. Earnings per share (EPS) The calculation of basic and diluted EPS is based on the following earnings and numbers of shares: Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Earnings £'000 £'000 £'000 Basic earnings attributable to equity holders 10,433 10,139 22,710 Profit from discontinued operation, net of tax (529) (381) (862) Reorganisation costs 2,151 - - Service level reporting charges - - (1,657) Development costs capitalised (3,503) (2,803) (5,782) Amortisation of development costs and acquired intangible assets 7,535 7,183 15,649 Tax and non-controlling interest effect of above items (1,167) (821) (1,624) Adjusted earnings attributable to equity holders 14,920 13,317 28,434 Number Number Number Weighted average number of ordinary shares '000 '000 '000 Total shares in issue 63,311 63,311 63,311 Shares held by Employee Benefit Trust (324) (335) (320) For basic EPS calculations 62,987 62,976 62,991 Effect of potentially dilutive share options 419 103 140 For diluted EPS calculations 63,406 63,079 63,131 EPS Pence Pence Pence Basic 16.6 16.1 36.1 Adjusted 23.7 21.1 45.1 Basic diluted 16.5 16.1 36.0 Adjusted diluted 23.5 21.1 45.0 13. Dividends In relation to the 2018 financial year, an interim dividend of 14.2p was paid on 2 November 2018 amounting to £8,946,000 followed by a final dividend of 14.2p on 13 May 2019 amounting to £8,990,000. For 2019, the Directors are proposing an interim dividend of 15.6p, which will be payable on 1 November 2019 to shareholders on the register at 27 September 2019. This interim dividend, which will amount to approximately £9,795,000, has not been recognised as a liability in these half year financial statements. 14. Other intangible assets Computer software used internally Computer software developed for external sale Computer software acquired on business combinations Customer relationships Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Cost At 1 January 2018 6,245 44,953 36,320 36,304 123,822 Additions 250 2,803 - - 3,053 At 30 June 2018 6,495 47,756 36,320 36,304 126,875 Additions 530 2,979 - - 3,509 Acquisition of business - - 5,032 - 5,032 At 31 December 2018 7,025 50,735 41,352 36,304 135,416 Additions 438 3,503 - - 3,941 Disposal of business - - (1,011) (5,320) (6,331) At 30 June 2019 7,463 54,238 40,341 30,984 133,026 Accumulated amortisation and impairment At 1 January 2018 3,337 27,097 23,629 19,251 73,314 Charged in period 543 4,154 1,803 1,556 8,056 At 30 June 2018 3,880 31,251 25,432 20,807 81,370 Charged in period 403 5,293 1,944 1,557 9,197 At 31 December 2018 4,283 36,544 27,376 22,364 90,567 Charged in period 434 3,572 2,537 1,591 8,134 Disposal of business - - (716) (2,504) (3,220) At 30 June 2019 4,717 40,116 29,197 21,451 95,481 Net book value At 30 June 2019 2,746 14,122 11,144 9,533 37,545 At 31 December 2018 2,742 14,191 13,976 13,940 44,849 At 30 June 2018 2,615 16,505 10,888 15,497 45,505 At 1 January 2018 2,908 17,856 12,691 17,053 50,508 15. Other financial liabilities Six months ended Six months ended Year ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 £'000 Current Contingent acquisition consideration 480 - 1,012 Non-current Contingent acquisition consideration 1,020 - 1,500 Option over non-controlling interest 2,559 - 2,406 Total 3,579 - 3,906 The current and non-current contingent acquisition consideration liabilities are both cash-settled liabilities arising from the acquisition of Dovetail Lab, payable upon the achievement of revenue targets. During the period a payment of £1,012,000 was made in relation to achievement of specified product delivery targets, and £480,000 was reclassified from non-current to current liabilities. The possible minimum and maximum undiscounted amounts of contingent consideration payable in cash are £nil and £1,500,000 respectively. Estimated fair value has been measured based on the future amounts payable, as the impact of discounting is not significant. A non-current financial liability of £2,559,000 has been recognised in relation to a put option in place over the 10% share capital not currently owned by EMIS Group plc. The put option has been measured at estimated fair value and is exercisable in 2026 (provided the Group has not exercised the related call option between 2023 and 2025), on an exercise price based on a multiple of operating profit for the preceding year. The expected future payment has been discounted to present value using a risk-adjusted discount rate that reflects the expected maturity profile of the consideration being discounted. The significant unobservable inputs are future operating profit and the risk-adjusted discount rate. The estimated fair value would increase/(decrease) if expected future operating profits were higher/(lower), or if the risk-adjusted discount rate were lower/(higher).

Appendix: Alternative performance measures (APMs) This report contains certain financial measures (APMs) that are not defined or recognised under IFRS but are presented to provide readers with additional financial information that is evaluated by management and investors in assessing the performance of the Group. This additional information presented is not uniformly defined by all companies and may not be comparable with similarly titled measures and disclosures by other companies. These measures are unaudited and should not be viewed in isolation or as an alternative to those measures that are derived in accordance with IFRS. Recurring revenue Recurring revenue is the revenue that annually repeats either under contractual arrangement or by predictable customer habit. It highlights how much of the Group's total revenue is secured and anticipated to repeat in future periods, providing a measure of the financial strength of the business. It is a measure that is well understood by the Group's investor and analyst community and is used for internal performance reporting. Six months ended 30 June 2019 £'000 Six months ended 30 June 2018 £'000 Year ended 31 December 2018 £'000 Reported revenue from continuing operations 79,778 74,424 149,710 Non-recurring revenue (19,545) (14,971) (29,160) Recurring revenue 60,233 59,453 120,550 Adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin and adjusted earnings per share Adjusted operating profit is operating profit from continuing operations excluding exceptional items, goodwill impairment, the effect of capitalisation and amortisation of development costs, and the amortisation of acquired intangible assets. The same adjustments are also made in determining the adjusted operating margin of the Group and its segments and in determining adjusted earnings per share (EPS). The EPS calculation further adjusts for the profit impacts of discontinued operations and the related tax and non-controlling interest impacts of the operating profit adjustments. The Board considers this adjusted measure of operating profit to provide the best metric of assessing underlying performance, as: · it excludes exceptional items (items are only classified as exceptional due to their nature or size); · it excludes any one-off goodwill impairment; · by expensing capitalised development costs (and also not amortising these costs) it reflects the underlying in-year cash cost of development of software for external sale, as development is considered to be a core ongoing operating function of the business; and · it excludes the amortisation of acquired intangibles arising from business combinations which varies year on year dependent on the timing and size of any acquisitions. This is consistent with the presentation of the amortisation of the Group's own software intangibles. These metrics are used internally for reporting business unit performance and in determining management and executive remuneration. They are commonly used by other software companies, and are also well understood by the Group's investor and analyst community. Six months ended 30 June 2019 £'000 Six months ended 30 June 2018 £'000 Year ended 31 December 2018 £'000 Reported operating profit from continuing operations 12,031 12,430 27,680 Exceptional items 2,151 - (1,657) Development costs capitalised (3,503) (2,803) (5,782) Amortisation of computer software developed for external sale 3,572 4,154 9,447 Amortisation of intangible assets arising on business combinations 3,963 3,029 6,202 Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations 18,214 16,810 35,890 The exceptional item for the six months ended 30 June 2019 relates to redundancy and restructuring costs. The exceptional item for the year ended 31 December 2018 relates to a credit for service level reporting charges. A reconciliation of adjusted earnings used in the adjusted EPS calculations is shown below: Six months ended 30 June 2019 £'000 Six months ended 30 June 2018 £'000 Year ended 31 December 2018 £'000 Profit attributable to equity holders 10,433 10,139 22,710 Profit from discontinued operation, net of tax (529) (381) (862) Exceptional items 2,151 - (1,657) Development costs capitalised (3,503) (2,803) (5,782) Amortisation of computer software developed for external sale 3,572 4,154 9,447 Amortisation of intangible assets arising on business combinations 3,963 3,029 6,202 Tax and non-controlling interest effect of above items (1,167) (821) (1,624) Adjusted profit attributable to equity holders 14,920 13,317 28,434 Adjusted cash generated from operations The Group's adjusted cash generated from operations adjusts for capitalised development cost expenditure and the cash costs of exceptional items, consistent with the adjusted operating profit metric used by the Group. This provides a meaningful metric for the underlying cash the Group generates having accounted for the cash cost of all development expenditure and adding back the cash cost of non-recurring exceptional items. Six months ended 30 June 2019 £'000 Six months ended 30 June 2018 £'000 Year ended 31 December 2018 £'000 Reported cash generated from operations 29,796 35,020 49,873 Development costs capitalised (3,503) (2,803) (5,782) Cash cost of exceptional items 1,198 1,423 10,378 Adjusted cash generated from operations 27,491 33,640 54,469 Net cash/(debt) The Group uses net cash/(debt), defined as cash and cash equivalents less total borrowings (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities), as a supplementary measure in evaluating its liquidity, as it indicates the level of cash available to the Group and provides an indicator of the overall balance sheet strength. It is used in the calculation of the leverage ratio under its bank facility arrangements. For the six months ended 30 June 2019 the Group was in a net cash position, with no borrowings.

