Emis : Restatement of segmental reporting

EMIS Group plc (AIM: EMIS.L), the UK leader in connected healthcare software and systems, today announces its restated segmental reporting.
Overview
The Group has previously presented its results split into four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient.
As set out at the Group's November 2018 Capital Markets event and further to the Group's disposal of the non-core Specialist & Care segment, completed in April 2019, the business is now organised into two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise, reflecting the Group's activities and the markets being served. Internal financial information is reported on this basis to the Group's chief operating decision-maker, the Group Board.
The EMIS Health segment comprises revenues generated from NHS organisations. The EMIS Enterprise segment comprises revenues predominantly from private sector sources, including the results of the Community Pharmacy and Patient segments, which were previously reported separately.
Each segment has its own management team, with Suzy Foster as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for EMIS Health since 1 April 2019 and Ian Taylor as CEO for EMIS Enterprise. Both Suzy and Ian report directly to Andy Thorburn, CEO of EMIS Group plc.
Tables setting out the previous and new segmental reporting for the 2018 half year and full year comparative periods are set out below. With the exception of the previous segmental numbers for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been extracted from the audited 2018 Annual Report and Accounts, the numbers are unaudited. The tables exclude the Group's discontinued Specialist & Care segment.
Segmental reporting for half year 2018
Previous segmental six months ended 30 June 2018
New segmental six months ended 30 June 2018
Primary,
Community
Community
EMIS
EMIS
& Acute Care
Pharmacy
Patient
Total
Health
Enterprise
Total
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Revenue
60,604
12,319
1,501
74,424
48,641
25,783
74,424
Segmental operating profit / (loss) as reported internally
16,100
3,517
(1,667)
17,950
11,235
6,715
17,950
Development costs capitalised
1,720
-
1,083
2,803
1,282
1,521
2,803
Amortisation of development costs
(3,724)
(306)
(124)
(4,154)
(3,267)
(887)
(4,154)
Amortisation of acquired intangible assets
(2,741)
(288)
-
(3,029)
(1,602)
(1,427)
(3,029)
Segmental operating profit / (loss)
11,355
2,923
(708)
13,570
7,648
5,922
13,570
Group operating expenses^
(713)
(1,140)
Operating profit
12,857
12,430
Net finance costs
(154)
(149)
Share of result of joint venture
318
318
Profit before taxation from continuing operations
13,021
12,599
Segmental reporting for full year 2018
Previous segmental year ended 31 December 2018
New segmental year ended 31 December 2018
Primary,
Community
Community
EMIS
EMIS
& Acute Care
Pharmacy
Patient
Total
Health
Enterprise
Total
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Revenue
121,670
25,044
2,996
149,710
99,302
50,408
149,710
Segmental operating profit / (loss) as reported internally
33,609
7,575
(3,203)
37,981
25,197
12,784
37,981
Development costs capitalised
3,589
-
2,193
5,782
2,968
2,814
5,782
Amortisation of development costs
(8,546)
(613)
(288)
(9,447)
(7,287)
(2,160)
(9,447)
Amortisation of acquired intangible assets
(5,626)
(576)
-
(6,202)
(3,348)
(2,854)
(6,202)
Service level reporting charges
1,657
-
-
1,657
1,657
-
1,657
Segmental operating profit / (loss)
24,683
6,386
(1,298)
29,771
19,187
10,584
29,771
Group operating expenses^
(1,484)
(2,091)
Operating profit
28,287
27,680
Net finance costs
(185)
(180)
Share of result of joint venture
615
615
Profit before taxation from continuing operations
28,717
28,115
^ Group operating expenses have increased as a result of central costs previously allocated to the Specialist & Care segment that have not been reallocated on the new segmental basis.
