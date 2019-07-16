Emis : Restatement of segmental reporting

16 July 2019

EMIS Group plc

('EMIS Group' or 'the Group')

Restatement of segmental reporting

EMIS Group plc (AIM: EMIS.L), the UK leader in connected healthcare software and systems, today announces its restated segmental reporting.

Overview

The Group has previously presented its results split into four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient.

As set out at the Group's November 2018 Capital Markets event and further to the Group's disposal of the non-core Specialist & Care segment, completed in April 2019, the business is now organised into two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise, reflecting the Group's activities and the markets being served. Internal financial information is reported on this basis to the Group's chief operating decision-maker, the Group Board.

The EMIS Health segment comprises revenues generated from NHS organisations. The EMIS Enterprise segment comprises revenues predominantly from private sector sources, including the results of the Community Pharmacy and Patient segments, which were previously reported separately.

Each segment has its own management team, with Suzy Foster as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for EMIS Health since 1 April 2019 and Ian Taylor as CEO for EMIS Enterprise. Both Suzy and Ian report directly to Andy Thorburn, CEO of EMIS Group plc.

Tables setting out the previous and new segmental reporting for the 2018 half year and full year comparative periods are set out below. With the exception of the previous segmental numbers for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been extracted from the audited 2018 Annual Report and Accounts, the numbers are unaudited. The tables exclude the Group's discontinued Specialist & Care segment.







Segmental reporting for half year 2018



Previous segmental six months ended 30 June 2018 New segmental six months ended 30 June 2018

Primary,











Community Community



EMIS EMIS

& Acute Care Pharmacy Patient Total Health Enterprise Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Revenue 60,604 12,319 1,501 74,424 48,641 25,783 74,424 Segmental operating profit / (loss) as reported internally 16,100 3,517 (1,667) 17,950 11,235 6,715 17,950 Development costs capitalised 1,720 - 1,083 2,803 1,282 1,521 2,803 Amortisation of development costs (3,724) (306) (124) (4,154) (3,267) (887) (4,154) Amortisation of acquired intangible assets (2,741) (288) - (3,029) (1,602) (1,427) (3,029) Segmental operating profit / (loss) 11,355 2,923 (708) 13,570 7,648 5,922 13,570 Group operating expenses^





(713)



(1,140) Operating profit





12,857



12,430 Net finance costs





(154)



(149) Share of result of joint venture





318



318 Profit before taxation from continuing operations





13,021



12,599

Segmental reporting for full year 2018



Previous segmental year ended 31 December 2018 New segmental year ended 31 December 2018

Primary,











Community Community



EMIS EMIS

& Acute Care Pharmacy Patient Total Health Enterprise Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Revenue 121,670 25,044 2,996 149,710 99,302 50,408 149,710 Segmental operating profit / (loss) as reported internally 33,609 7,575 (3,203) 37,981 25,197 12,784 37,981 Development costs capitalised 3,589 - 2,193 5,782 2,968 2,814 5,782 Amortisation of development costs (8,546) (613) (288) (9,447) (7,287) (2,160) (9,447) Amortisation of acquired intangible assets (5,626) (576) - (6,202) (3,348) (2,854) (6,202) Service level reporting charges 1,657 - - 1,657 1,657 - 1,657 Segmental operating profit / (loss) 24,683 6,386 (1,298) 29,771 19,187 10,584 29,771 Group operating expenses^





(1,484)



(2,091) Operating profit





28,287



27,680 Net finance costs





(185)



(180) Share of result of joint venture





615



615 Profit before taxation from continuing operations





28,717



28,115

^ Group operating expenses have increased as a result of central costs previously allocated to the Specialist & Care segment that have not been reallocated on the new segmental basis.

