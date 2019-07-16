Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Emis Group Plc    EMIS   GB00B61D1Y04

EMIS GROUP PLC

(EMIS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/15 11:35:06 am
1210 GBp   +2.72%
02:25aEMIS : Trading update and Notice of half year results
PU
02:25aEMIS : Restatement of segmental reporting
PU
06/25EMIS : Director Dealings - Award of Share Options
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Emis : Restatement of segmental reporting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 02:25am EDT
Restatement of segmental reporting

Released : 16/07/19 07:00

RNS Number : 5938F
EMIS Group PLC
16 July 2019

16 July 2019

EMIS Group plc

('EMIS Group' or 'the Group')

Restatement of segmental reporting

EMIS Group plc (AIM: EMIS.L), the UK leader in connected healthcare software and systems, today announces its restated segmental reporting.

Overview

The Group has previously presented its results split into four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient.

As set out at the Group's November 2018 Capital Markets event and further to the Group's disposal of the non-core Specialist & Care segment, completed in April 2019, the business is now organised into two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise, reflecting the Group's activities and the markets being served. Internal financial information is reported on this basis to the Group's chief operating decision-maker, the Group Board.

The EMIS Health segment comprises revenues generated from NHS organisations. The EMIS Enterprise segment comprises revenues predominantly from private sector sources, including the results of the Community Pharmacy and Patient segments, which were previously reported separately.

Each segment has its own management team, with Suzy Foster as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for EMIS Health since 1 April 2019 and Ian Taylor as CEO for EMIS Enterprise. Both Suzy and Ian report directly to Andy Thorburn, CEO of EMIS Group plc.

Tables setting out the previous and new segmental reporting for the 2018 half year and full year comparative periods are set out below. With the exception of the previous segmental numbers for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been extracted from the audited 2018 Annual Report and Accounts, the numbers are unaudited. The tables exclude the Group's discontinued Specialist & Care segment.



Segmental reporting for half year 2018


Previous segmental six months ended 30 June 2018

New segmental six months ended 30 June 2018


Primary,







Community

Community



EMIS

EMIS


& Acute Care

Pharmacy

Patient

Total

Health

Enterprise

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

Revenue

60,604

12,319

1,501

74,424

48,641

25,783

74,424

Segmental operating profit / (loss) as reported internally

16,100

3,517

(1,667)

17,950

11,235

6,715

17,950

Development costs capitalised

1,720

-

1,083

2,803

1,282

1,521

2,803

Amortisation of development costs

(3,724)

(306)

(124)

(4,154)

(3,267)

(887)

(4,154)

Amortisation of acquired intangible assets

(2,741)

(288)

-

(3,029)

(1,602)

(1,427)

(3,029)

Segmental operating profit / (loss)

11,355

2,923

(708)

13,570

7,648

5,922

13,570

Group operating expenses^




(713)



(1,140)

Operating profit




12,857



12,430

Net finance costs




(154)



(149)

Share of result of joint venture




318



318

Profit before taxation from continuing operations




13,021



12,599

Segmental reporting for full year 2018


Previous segmental year ended 31 December 2018

New segmental year ended 31 December 2018


Primary,







Community

Community



EMIS

EMIS


& Acute Care

Pharmacy

Patient

Total

Health

Enterprise

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

Revenue

121,670

25,044

2,996

149,710

99,302

50,408

149,710

Segmental operating profit / (loss) as reported internally

33,609

7,575

(3,203)

37,981

25,197

12,784

37,981

Development costs capitalised

3,589

-

2,193

5,782

2,968

2,814

5,782

Amortisation of development costs

(8,546)

(613)

(288)

(9,447)

(7,287)

(2,160)

(9,447)

Amortisation of acquired intangible assets

(5,626)

(576)

-

(6,202)

(3,348)

(2,854)

(6,202)

Service level reporting charges

1,657

-

-

1,657

1,657

-

1,657

Segmental operating profit / (loss)

24,683

6,386

(1,298)

29,771

19,187

10,584

29,771

Group operating expenses^




(1,484)



(2,091)

Operating profit




28,287



27,680

Net finance costs




(185)



(180)

Share of result of joint venture




615



615

Profit before taxation from continuing operations




28,717



28,115

^ Group operating expenses have increased as a result of central costs previously allocated to the Specialist & Care segment that have not been reallocated on the new segmental basis.

For further information, contact:

EMIS Group plc Tel: 0113 380 3000

Andy Thorburn, CEO

Peter Southby, CFO

www.emisgroupplc.com

Numis Securities Limited (Nominated Adviser & Broker) Tel: 020 7260 1000

Oliver Hardy/Simon Willis/James Black

MHP Communications Tel: 020 3128 8572

Reg Hoare/Giles Robinson/Patrick Hanrahan/Florence Mayo


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCGGUMCMUPBGAA

Disclaimer

EMIS Group plc published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 06:24:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMIS GROUP PLC
02:25aEMIS : Trading update and Notice of half year results
PU
02:25aEMIS : Restatement of segmental reporting
PU
06/25EMIS : Director Dealings - Award of Share Options
PU
05/04EMIS : Senior Non-Executive Departs, Makes New Non-Exec Hire
AQ
04/25EMIS : Director Dealings - Award of Share Options
PU
04/11EMIS GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/02EMIS : Disposal of Specialist & Care business
PU
03/20EMIS : Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2018
PU
01/24EMIS : Trading Update and Notice of Final Results
PU
2018EMIS : Settlement agreement with NHS Digital
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 160 M
EBIT 2019 36,2 M
Net income 2019 24,9 M
Finance 2019 31,0 M
Yield 2019 2,56%
P/E ratio 2019 30,7x
P/E ratio 2020 28,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,56x
EV / Sales2020 4,41x
Capitalization 763 M
Chart EMIS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Emis Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMIS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 11,1  GBP
Last Close Price 12,1  GBP
Spread / Highest target 3,31%
Spread / Average Target -7,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew John Thorburn Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Kevin O'Leary Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Taylor Group Chief Operating Officer
Peter John Southby Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shaun OHanlon Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMIS GROUP PLC32.53%938
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC96.03%25 867
OMNICELL, INC.12.03%3 096
ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC19.61%1 934
B-SOFT CO LTD--.--%1 541
SECTRA AB80.18%1 428
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About