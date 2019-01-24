Log in
EMIS GROUP PLC
Emis : Trading Update and Notice of Final Results

01/24/2019 | 02:34am EST

24 January 2019

EMIS Group plc

('EMIS Group' or 'the Group')

Trading update

Notice of final results

EMIS Group plc (AIM: EMIS.L), the UK leader in connected healthcare software and services, today announces a trading update for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Overview

Trading for the year was in line with the Board's expectations. Full year revenue was ahead of the comparative period as the Group continued to benefit from growing recurring revenues and strong market shares.

Divisional review

In Primary, Community & Acute Care, the Group maintained its leading primary care market share, made further progress in the Community market with new contract wins and delivered growth in Acute over the year.

Community Pharmacydelivered a strong performance with the continued roll out of ProScript Connect, the Group's next generation pharmacy dispensary management product, now deployed in over 80% of the estate.

Specialist &Caredelivered encouraging revenue and profit growth in the year.

In Patient, the Group has made good progress towards its vision of delivering the UK's first digital healthcare marketplace.

Financial position

The Group has a strong balance sheet with net cash of £15.6m as at 31 December 2018 (31 December 2017: £14.0m), following payment of all amounts due under the settlement agreement with NHS Digital announced on 7 December 2018.

Notice of final results

The Group intends to announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on 20 March 2019.

For further information, contact:

EMIS Group plc Tel: 0113 380 3000

Andy Thorburn, CEO

Peter Southby, CFO

www.emisgroupplc.com

Numis Securities Limited (Nominated Adviser & Broker) Tel: 020 7260 1000

Oliver Hardy/Simon Willis/James Black

MHP Communications Tel: 020 3128 8730

Reg Hoare/Giles Robinson/Patrick Hanrahan/Florence Mayo

Notes to Editors

EMIS Group is the UK leader in connected healthcare software and services. Its solutions are widely used across every major UK healthcare setting from primary, community & acute care, to high street pharmacies and specialist care services. EMIS Group helps healthcare professionals in over 10,000 organisations share vital information, facilitating better, more efficient healthcare and supporting longer and healthier lives.

EMIS Group serves the following healthcare markets under the EMIS Health brand:

Primary, Community & Acute Care, as the UK leader in clinical management systems for healthcare providers and commissioners. EMIS Health products, including the flagship EMIS Web, hold over 40 million patient records and are used by more than 100,000 professionals in nearly 6,000 healthcare organisations.

Community Pharmacy, with the UK's single most used integrated community pharmacy and retail system.

Specialist Care, as England's leading provider of diabetic eye screening software and other ophthalmology-related solutions.

These markets are also supported by other EMIS Group businesses:

under the Patient brand, the UK's leading independent provider of patient-centric medical and well-being information and related transactional services.

under the Egton brand, providing specialist ICT infrastructure, hardware and engineering services, and non-clinical software into health and social care.

under the EMIS Care brand, providing healthcare screening programmes such as diabetic eye screening.

under the Dovetail Lab brand, a health technology company developing blockchain software to facilitate the integration of healthcare data.

LEI: 213800K474ZZK76NX913

Disclaimer

EMIS Group plc published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 07:33:06 UTC
