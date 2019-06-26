Log in
EMMERSON PLC    EML   IM00BDHDTX83

EMMERSON PLC

(EML)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/26 03:03:34 am
4.4 GBp   +3.53%
Emmerson : Appointment of Process Design Engineers

06/26/2019 | 03:02am EDT

RNS Number : 4153D

Emmerson PLC

26 June 2019

Emmerson Plc / Ticker: EML / Index: LSE / Sector: Mining

26 June 2019

Appointment of Process Design Engineers

as Feasibility Study for Khemisset Potash Project Continues to Advance

Emmerson Plc ("Emmerson" or "the Company"), which is focused on developing the low cost, high margin Khemisset Potash Project, is pleased to announce it has appointed Barr Engineering Co. ("Barr") as Process Design Engineers for the ongoing Feasibility Study.

Overview

  • Barr appointed to deliver all process plant components of Feasibility Study, with results anticipated to be announced ﬁrst half of 2020
  • Barr to work closely with previously appointed Feasibility Study manager, Golder Associates (see announcement dated 7 May 2019)
  • Process design to incorporate results of ongoing metallurgical testing; results of which anticipated in Q3 2019
  • Barr have been appointed following a rigorous tendering process from a ﬁeld of highly experienced international consultants

Hayden Locke, CEO of Emmerson, commented: "We are delighted to conﬁrm the appointment of a ﬁrm with the credibility and expertise of Barr Engineering. Their wealth of experience in all types of mineral processing, and especially in potash, will add considerable value to the process which we are rapidly advancing.

"With the appointment of Barr, and the previous appointment of Golder Associates, we now have our two major consultant engineering groups working towards delivering a Feasibility Study in the ﬁrst half of 2020. We will continue to keep the market informed on all workstreams within the Feasibility Study, and ultimately look forward to delivering an outstanding endorsement of the Khemisset Project."

About Barr

Barr is a leading US based engineering consulting services company with considerable international experience. Supported by a team of over 800 engineers, scientists, and technical specialists, Barr specialises in the development, management and operatorship of global natural resources project to a high standard.

Barr has signiﬁcant experience in all facets of process design, including process evaluation and design, modelling, optimisation and feasibility. With decades of experience in potash and other evaporites, including in multiple process methodologies such as crystallisation, Barr are ideally placed to carry out Process Design Engineering on the Khemisset Project.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.emmersonplc.com, follow us on Twitter

(@emmerson_plc), or contact:

Hayden Locke

Emmerson Plc

Tel: +44 (0) 207 236 1177

Edward

McDermott

James Biddle

Beaumont Cornish Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396

Roland Cornish

Financial Adviser

Jeremy King

Optiva Securities Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 3137 1904

Broker

Gaby Jenner

St Brides Partners Ltd

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Melissa Hancock

Financial PR/IR

Notes to Editors

Emmerson's primary focus is on developing the Khemisset Potash Project located in Northern Morocco. The project has a large JORC Resource Estimate (2012) of 311.4Mt @ 10.2% K 2O and signiﬁcant exploration potential with an accelerated development

pathway targeting a low capex, high margin mine. Khemisset is perfectly located to capitalise on the expected growth of African fertiliser consumption whilst also being located on the doorstep of European markets. This unique positioning means the project will receive a premium netback price compared to existing potash producers. The need to feed the world's rapidly increasing population is driving demand for potash and Emmerson is well placed to benefit from the opportunities this presents.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

END

Disclaimer

Emmerson plc published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 07:01:04 UTC
