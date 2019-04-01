Log in
EMMERSON PLC

(EML)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/29 01:29:53 pm
3.979 GBp   -2.95%
02:37aEMMERSON : Commencement of Metallurgical Testing
PU
03/27EMMERSON : Research Note published by Shard Capital Partners
PU
03/18EMMERSON : Free Investor Class Ticket to the UK Investor Show
PU
Emmerson : Commencement of Metallurgical Testing

04/01/2019 | 02:37am EDT

RNS Number : 5797U

Emmerson PLC

01 April 2019

Emmerson Plc / Ticker: EML / Index: LSE / Sector: Mining

1 April 2019

Commencement of Comprehensive Metallurgical Testing Moves Khemisset Towards Feasibility Stage

Highlights

·Detailed planning and documentation phase completed

·Commenced comprehensive metallurgical test work programme

·Results will inform the process flow design and optimisation in the upcoming Feasibility Study

·Completion of testwork anticipated to be by end of June 2019, with results reported shortly after

·Work will be supervised by Mr Don Larmour, one of the world's leading potash processing experts, whose recent review of the Scoping Study identified opportunities to further reduce Khemisset's extremely low capital and operating costs

Emmerson Plc, the Moroccan focused potash development company, is pleased to announce that it has commenced a comprehensive metallurgical test work programme ("Met Testing" or "the Programme") for its world-class Khemisset Potash Project ("Khemisset" or "the Project").

The planning phase, which has taken a number of months, included detailed documentation of each testing step to ensure that the Programme is rigorous and defendable in its methodology and accounts for any potential variability in the ore composition across the deposit. Key tests to be conducted in the Programme include:

-Comprehensive brine phase chemistry

-Oxidation rates of various salts

-Decomposition rates at various particle sizes of Khemisset ores

-Liberation analysis

-Magnetic separation testing

The Programme will be completed by the Saskatoon Research Council ( "SRC") under the supervision of Emmerson's processing consultant, Don Larmour. SRC is a world leader in applied research, development and testing across many ﬁelds but particularly in potash mineral processing.

Mr Larmour, one of the world 's leading potash processing experts, joined the Company earlier this year. Since then, he has carried out a detailed review of the Scoping Study and identiﬁed number of potential areas to further reduce Khemisset's extremely low capital and operating costs.

Hayden Locke, CEO of Emmerson, commented:

"The commencement of metallurgical testing is another important de-risking step towards our goal of becoming a highly proﬁtable potash producer. The results of the Programme will be used to conﬁrm, adjust and optimise the process ﬂow sheet in the upcoming Feasibility Study.

"The results of the Met Testing will also form a key part the technical due diligence any debt or ﬁnancial partners will perform when assessing the financeability of the Project.

"Don and SRC have an extensive history working together and we expect that the programme will be completed to a very high standard which will be beneficial to the long-term future of the Project.

"We look forward to continuing to deliver on our many development objectives and timelines during this transformational year for the Company as we advance the world class Khemisset Project towards production."

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.emmersonplc.com, follow us on Twitter (@emmerson_plc), or contact:

Emmerson Plc

Hayden Locke

Edward McDermott

Tel: +44 (0) 207 236 1177

Beaumont Cornish Limited

James Biddle

Roland Cornish

Financial Adviser

Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396

Optiva Securities Limited

Jeremy King

Broker

Tel: +44 (0) 3137 1904

St Brides Partners Ltd

Gaby Jenner

Financial PR/IR

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Notes to Editors

Emmerson's primary focus is on developing the Khemisset Potash Project located in Northern Morocco. The project has a large JORC Resource Estimate (2012) of 311.4Mt @ 10.2% K2O and signiﬁcant exploration potential with an accelerated

development pathway targeting a low capex, high margin mine. Khemisset is perfectly located to capitalise on the expected growth of African fertiliser consumption whilst also being located on the doorstep of European markets. This unique positioning means the project will receive a premium netback price compared to existing potash producers. The need to feed the world's rapidly increasing population is driving demand for potash and Emmerson is well placed to beneﬁt from the opportunities this presents.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCEANDFDDANEFF

Disclaimer

Emmerson plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 06:36:10 UTC
