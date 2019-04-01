Emmerson : Commencement of Metallurgical Testing

RNS Number : 5797U

Emmerson PLC

01 April 2019

Emmerson Plc / Ticker: EML / Index: LSE / Sector: Mining

1 April 2019

Commencement of Comprehensive Metallurgical Testing Moves Khemisset Towards Feasibility Stage

Highlights

·Detailed planning and documentation phase completed

·Commenced comprehensive metallurgical test work programme

·Results will inform the process flow design and optimisation in the upcoming Feasibility Study

·Completion of testwork anticipated to be by end of June 2019, with results reported shortly after

·Work will be supervised by Mr Don Larmour, one of the world's leading potash processing experts, whose recent review of the Scoping Study identified opportunities to further reduce Khemisset's extremely low capital and operating costs

Emmerson Plc, the Moroccan focused potash development company, is pleased to announce that it has commenced a comprehensive metallurgical test work programme ("Met Testing" or "the Programme") for its world-class Khemisset Potash Project ("Khemisset" or "the Project").

The planning phase, which has taken a number of months, included detailed documentation of each testing step to ensure that the Programme is rigorous and defendable in its methodology and accounts for any potential variability in the ore composition across the deposit. Key tests to be conducted in the Programme include:

-Comprehensive brine phase chemistry

-Oxidation rates of various salts

-Decomposition rates at various particle sizes of Khemisset ores

-Liberation analysis

-Magnetic separation testing

The Programme will be completed by the Saskatoon Research Council ( "SRC") under the supervision of Emmerson's processing consultant, Don Larmour. SRC is a world leader in applied research, development and testing across many ﬁelds but particularly in potash mineral processing.

Mr Larmour, one of the world 's leading potash processing experts, joined the Company earlier this year. Since then, he has carried out a detailed review of the Scoping Study and identiﬁed number of potential areas to further reduce Khemisset's extremely low capital and operating costs.

Hayden Locke, CEO of Emmerson, commented:

"The commencement of metallurgical testing is another important de-risking step towards our goal of becoming a highly proﬁtable potash producer. The results of the Programme will be used to conﬁrm, adjust and optimise the process ﬂow sheet in the upcoming Feasibility Study.

"The results of the Met Testing will also form a key part the technical due diligence any debt or ﬁnancial partners will perform when assessing the financeability of the Project.

"Don and SRC have an extensive history working together and we expect that the programme will be completed to a very high standard which will be beneficial to the long-term future of the Project.

"We look forward to continuing to deliver on our many development objectives and timelines during this transformational year for the Company as we advance the world class Khemisset Project towards production."

**ENDS**

