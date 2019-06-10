Emmerson : Indication of Significant Debt Financing Capacity

RNS Number : 5986B

Emmerson PLC

10 June 2019

Emmerson Plc / Ticker: EML / Index: LSE / Sector: Mining

10 June 2019

Indication of Significant Debt Financing Capacity to Support Development of Khemisset Potash Project

Emmerson Plc ("Emmerson" or "the Company"), which is focused on developing the low cost, high margin Khemisset Potash Project ("Khemisset" or "the Project"), is pleased to announce it has received a formal indication of signiﬁcant debt ﬁnancing for Khemisset from a major European commercial bank. The indicative sizing shows debt capacity of up to US$230 million would be feasible assuming standard project ﬁnance terms and conditions. It is expected the syndicate will comprise of commercial banks and Export Credit Agencies.

Highlights

Indication of potential project ﬁnance debt of up to US$230m for construction of the Project has resulted from ongoing discussions with major global commercial bank

Expected syndicate would consist of major commercial banks and Export Credit Agencies ("ECAs")

Debt sizing based on very conservative, bank case, pricing assumption of US$235/tonne (delivered to Brazil) Muriate of Potash price flat over the life of the project

This price represents c. 35% discount to current spot prices Strong potential to increase debt capacity if customer floor prices above base case can be negotiated

Indicative terms in line with market norms for mine construction project ﬁnance including standard covenants, cash sweeps and security packages

Initial due diligence and financial modelling completed by major global commercial bank

Final debt sizing and terms subject to using conditions including the completion of satisfactory technical, legal and environmental due diligence and finalisation of offtake agreements.

Hayden Locke, CEO of Emmerson, commented: "To be approached by a major commercial bank with an early indication of debt ﬁnancing capacity of such signiﬁcant size, despite using very low potash price assumptions, is a huge endorsement of the economic strength of the Project.

"The Scoping Study, which was delivered in November 2018, highlighted Khemisset's industry leading capital intensity, but also showed that, even in the downside price scenarios, the Project exhibited very robust cashﬂow generation. The Board and Management believed this would underpin a signiﬁcant debt ﬁnancing package from credible institutions, a view that has been strongly endorsed by this indicative proposal.

"We continue to engage in early stage discussions with a number of signiﬁcant strategic and ﬁnancing partners with the capacity to provide both debt and equity for Khemisset Project, and the indication of signiﬁcant debt support will enhance these discussions.

"We will continue to update our investors on the various operational and corporate activities we have underway as Emmerson continues to scale up the development of this exceptional project."

Financing Overview

Emmerson is assessing multiple options for ﬁnancing the required capital expenditure of the Khemisset Potash Project. The Company will continue to assess all ﬁnancing options as project development progresses, in order to ultimately allow an optimal decision to be made regarding the ﬁnal ﬁnancing structure. Traditional project ﬁnance is considered one of the most attractive ﬁnancing solutions for new mining projects but is often not available for a variety of reasons. To have received an indication of signiﬁcant debt capacity from a major ﬁnancial institution, following initial technical and ﬁnancial due diligence, is a signiﬁcant positive for the Company and an endorsement of the quality of the Khemisset Project. The key terms of the detailed indicative debt financing include:

Debt sizing of up to US$230m, representing more than 50% of estimated capital expenditure

o Debt sizing is strongly inﬂuenced by the assumed potash price. Initial potash prices used are ﬂat US$235/tonne CFR Brazil.

o Potential to increase size of ﬁnancing package if favourable conditions can be negotiated, primarily in oﬀtake discussions