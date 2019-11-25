Emmerson : Potential for Low Capex SOP Production

below. - See PDF
Table 2: NPV Sensitivity to SOP Price and Discount Rate
Key Financial Assumptions for DCF Model
Flat MOP prices over Life of Mine (Base case US$345/tonne delivered Jorf Lasfar)
Nominal Discount Rate of 10%
Costs and revenues escalated at 2% per annum over life of mine
5 year corporate tax holiday
17.5% corporate tax rate on exported product
One year pre-production construction phase, ramp-up 50% in year 1
Table 3: Key Assumptions Used in Financial Model
Financial Metrics
Capital Cost Estimates
For the Mannheim equipment cost estimates, the Company obtained three quotes from suppliers. Costs for the Mannheim equipment are estimated at US$4.3m per 20ktpa twin-furnace unit including piping, electrical and instrumentation. The Study capital estimate has been developed assuming an initial 120ktpa production, ramping up to 240ktpa.
Capital cost, including site preparation and civil construction for buildings, utilities connections and all associated infrastructure for 240ktpa SOP production is US$92 million. Including a 30% contingency, the capital cost increases to US$119 million.
Operating Cost Estimates
Key operating inputs, which form the basis of ongoing operating costs, were outlined from each of the supplier's proposals. To build up operating costs estimates, weighted average input requirements and operating and maintenance burdens were established for the various vendors and were used to establish the estimated operating expenditure (opex) budget. Mannheim is a very well understood industrial process and, predictably, so are the estimated input requirements. The Company used industry reported costs for sulphuric acid, while other input costs were obtained through quotes from local providers.
Total costs excluding MOP are estimated at US$89/t SOP. Adding MOP cost (at US$345/tonne delivered) and sustaining capital drives an all-in-sustaining cash cost (AISC), FOB Morocco, of US$396 per tonne of SOP produced.
Mannheim Process Overview
The Mannheim process is a well understood process used to produce approximately 50% of global SOP supply. Furnaces work by combining between 570kg to 580kg of 98% sulphuric acid and between 850kg and 860kg of MOP at a temperature of around 600 degrees (through natural gas) to produce 1,000kg of SOP.
The by-product chlorine gas is absorbed by water in absorption towers to produce hydrochloric acid with limited atmospheric emissions. Hydrochloric acid is the primary by-product and can be problematic in terms of disposal depending on the location of the plant.
Each furnace produces a maximum of c. 10,000tpa, but they can be combined in multiple lines creating a facility capable of producing up to 500,000 tonnes per annum or more.
New technology is constantly evolving, and furnaces are now fully automated, reducing labour requirements and, thus, operating costs. Similarly, recent research into acid-resistant technology has increased the lifetime of inner-furnace components, reducing maintenance costs and making furnaces more operationally efficient.
Port of Jorf Lasfar
The industrial platform of Jorf Lasfar presents a wide range of options and advantages. It is an industrial site with various infrastructure in place and multiple prepared sites available for large scale industrial plants. Jorf Lasfar is only 305Km from the Khemisset Potash Project and is connected by both road and rail.
Important aspects of the Port for Emmerson include the availability of pre-prepared industrials sites, with minimal investment required in site civil works, outstanding connections to all utilities, including electricity and water, and the potential to be co-located with a sulphur burner, which would provide highly competitive sources of sulphuric acid and co-generated steam.
Jorf Lasfar is a deepwater port capable of accepting ships of any size. It is ideally located to service multiple potential markets for SOP including the premium US and north west European markets. In addition, Jorf Lasfar and its immediate area has a number of limestone quarries; this is fundamental in the management of waste by-product hydrochloric acid, which is produced via the Mannheim process. Lastly, there is potential to expand the product oﬀering by treating phosphate rock or limestone with hydrochloric acid to produce valuable by products. Jorf Lasfar is the major export port for phosphate rock from Morocco.