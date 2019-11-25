Emmerson : Potential for Low Capex SOP Production

RNS Number : 4467U

25 November 2019

PEA Demonstrates Potential for Low Capex SOP Production with Outstanding Cashflow Generation

Emmerson Plc, the Moroccan focused potash development company, is pleased to release a summary of the results of its recently completed Preliminary Economic Assessment ('PEA') for its Sulphate of Potash project ("SOP Project" or "the Project") in Morocco, which takes the total post tax NPV10 across its project portfolio to in excess of US$1.8 billion .

Highlights

SOP Project has post tax NPV 10 of US$411 million [1] and IRR of 52.1% over an initial 20-year project life

o Assumes flat real price of US$675/tonne received representing a c. 10% discount to the average realised price in the last five years in the US SOP market2

All-in-sustaining delivered cost to the US SOP market of US$411/tonne

o Significantly below dominant market incumbent producer in the US market o Post tax cash margins over 40% based on current SOP prices

Robust cashflow generation at a broad range of potash price assumptions o Average post-tax free cash flow of US$70 million per annum

o Less than 2 year capital payback

Very low total pre-production capital cost of US$97m (US$119m including 30% contingency)
o Estimates based on three quotes from Mannheim technology providers

(US$119m including 30% contingency) o Estimates based on three quotes from Mannheim technology providers Strong potential to manufacture additional valuable by-products by utilising waste hydrochloric acid production which have been excluded from the economic assessment in this PEA

o Direct sales of hydrochloric acid

o Treatment of phosphate rock with hydrochloric acid to produce high value animal feed (di-calcium phosphate) o Treatment of limestone to produce high value industrial salt (calcium chloride)

Port of Jorf Lasfar has confirmed capacity and is zoned as an industrial area

o Simple utility connections including electricity and gas o Proximal to sulfuric acid production

o Deep water port for export, ideally located for potential customers in several markets including the US

Post tax NPV 10 across Emmerson's project portfolio now in excess of US$1.8 billion

Khemisset Potash Project - US$1.14bn 3

SOP Project - US$411 million

Salt Project - US$266 million 4

NPV 10 to Capex ratio of 3.5x Nominal NPV10, 2% escalation applied to operating costs and revenues

Based on Compass Minerals Annual Reports 2015 - Q2 2019

3Based on industry expert Argus FMB MOP price forecasts

Based on salt sales of 2Mtpa to the east coast US market

Hayden Locke, CEO of Emmerson, commented: "The PEA has shown that the production of SOP via the Mannheim process, in the Port of Jorf Lasfar in Morocco, has the potential to deliver a signiﬁcant uplift in margins to Emmerson, taking the average, potential EBITDA across its portfolio of assets to over US$300 million per annum.

"Emmerson has engaged with multiple reputable Mannheim manufacturers to derive its capital and operating cost estimations giving a high degree of conﬁdence in the numbers presented. This shows a very low capital cost and highly cash generative SOP Project, with the potential to deliver an additional US$411 million in post-tax NPV10 to our already outstanding portfolio of projects.

"Importantly, due to the locational advantages of operating in Morocco, the SOP Project is projected to have an all-in-sustaining delivered cost to customer in the US SOP market of US$411/tonne, which is approximately 35% lower than the incumbent US SOP producers operating costs, providing a strong and sustainable competitive advantage for the delivery of SOP into this market.

"The Feasibility Study for Khemisset continues to progress well, and we expect continuing news ﬂow for the remainder of this year and early next year as we progress towards delivering the study in the first half of 2020."

Project Overview

Emmerson continues to evaluate opportunities to enhance margins and diversify its product oﬀerings. SOP is the second largest potassium-based fertiliser market segment and is considered a premium product on account of its low chloride content. The study