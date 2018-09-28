Log in
EMMERSON RESOURCES LIMITED
Emmerson Resources Limited Annual Report

09/28/2018
Annual Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Emmerson Resources Limited (ASX:ERM) (OTCMKTS:EMMRF) provides the Company's Annual Report.

About Emmerson Resources

Emmerson has recently made a strategic entry into New South Wales to complement its dominant position around Tenement Creek in the Northern Territory. In conjunction with strategic alliance partner Kenex Limited, the NSW land package was identified using the application of 2D and 3D predictive targeting models - aimed at increasing the probability of discovery. The projects are located within highly prospective Macquarie Arc in NSW hosts >80Moz gold and >13Mt copper with these resources heavily weighted to areas of outcrop or limited cover.

Emmerson's NSW exploration projects contain many attributes of the known deposits within the Macquarie Arc but remain under explored due to historical impediments, including an overlying cover (plus farmlands) and a lack of exploration focus. Exploration conducted during the year confirmed the potential of Emmerson's project area to host large copper-gold deposits.

In addition, Emmerson achieved a number of significant milestones in the Tennant Creek Mineral Field (TCMF) which have positioned the Company strongly for the coming period. The TCMF is one of Australia's highest-grade gold and copper fields and has produced over 5.5Moz of gold and 470,000 tonnes of copper from a number of major deposits. This style of high-grade deposits are highly valuable and Emmerson's exploration program has been aimed at identifying similar targets. To date, discoveries made have included high-grade gold at Edna Beryl and Mauretania, plus copper-gold at Goanna and Monitor. These are the first discoveries in the TCMF for over a decade.

In May 2018 Emmerson announced its intention to enter into a strategic alliance with Territory Resources Limited to build a central processing hub in Tennant Creek to support the milling and processing from Emmerson's small gold mines and other third-party feed. This alliance was formalised in September 2018 and now extends to an earn-in and JV with Territory Resources over Emmerson's Southern Project Area at Tennant Creek.

Emmerson is led by a board and management group of experienced Australian mining executives including former MIM and WMC executive Andrew McIlwain as non-executive chairman, and former senior BHP Billiton and WMC executive Rob Bills as Managing Director and CEO.

Emmerson holds 2,600 km2 of ground in the TCMF and a substantial geological database plus extensive infrastructure and equipment. The TCMF is situated approximately 500km north of Alice Springs on the Stuart Highway and boasts excellent infrastructure (main highway, rail, gas, water, township and airport).

Under the terms of a Tribute Agreement, Emmerson is entitled to 12% of the gold dore produced by the miner within a defined Tribute Area at the Edna Beryl mine located on Emmerson's Mining Lease.

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/422F5503



Source:

Emmerson Resources Limited



Contact:

For further information, please contact: 

Rob Bills
Managing Director and CEO
E: rbills@emmersonresources.com.au
T: +61-8-9381-7838
www.emmersonresources.com.au 

Media enquiries

Michael Vaughan, Fivemark Partners
E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au
T: +61-422-602-720

© ABN Newswire 2018
