Emmerson Resources Limited Precious Metals Summit Presentation

Emmerson - a unique gold and copper explorer...with a low risk strategy to accelerate and fund exploration



- Tennant Creek - now an integrated mining, processing and exploration project with the capability of producing "low-risk" revenue streams to fund ongoing exploration



- Mining JV on a Profit share (75/25 non diluting) basis across all mines in the SPA (except Chariot where ERM retain a 6% gold royalty). Territory Resources to build, operate and process.



- Potential to generate significant free cash



- $5m Exploration Earn-in and JV over the SPA. TTY can earn a 75% interest over 5 years



- Emmerson retains 100% of the NPA (75% of the tenement package) with exciting gold, copper and cobalt projects in an under explored province



- Refurbishment of the TTY owned Warrego Mill underway... commissioning scheduled for late 2018/early 2019 (subject to timely approvals)



- Potential for world class Copper - Gold Discoveries in NSW...



Emmerson Resources Limited (ASX:ERM) (FRA:42E) recently commenced exploration on new gold-copper projects in NSW, identified (with our strategic alliance partner Kenex Limited) from the application of 2D and 3D predictive targeting models – aimed at increasing the probability of discovery. The highly prospective Macquarie Arc in NSW hosts >80Mozs gold and >13Mt copper with these resources heavily weighted to areas of outcrop or limited cover. Emmerson's five exploration projects contain many attributes of the known deposits within the Macquarie Arc but remain under explored due to historical impediments, including an overlying cover (plus farmlands) and a lack of exploration focus. Kadungle is a JV with Aurelia Metals covering 43km2 adjacent to Emmerson's Fifield project.



In addition, Emmerson is exploring the Tennant Creek Mineral Field (TCMF), one of Australia's highest-grade gold and copper fields producing over 5.5 Mozs of gold and 470,000 tonnes of copper from deposits including Warrego, White Devil, Orlando, Gecko, Chariot and Golden Forty. These high-grade deposits are highly valuable exploration targets, and to date discoveries include high-grade gold at Edna Beryl and Mauretania, plus copper-gold at Goanna and Monitor. These are the first discoveries in the TCMF for over a decade.





