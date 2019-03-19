Log in
Emmi : Our product range is growing

03/19/2019 | 11:41am EDT
Lucerne, 19 March 2019- 15 years on the market, and still as fresh as ever! During 2018, Emmi Caffè Latte increased in popularity in all the countries where it is sold. But that's no reason for Emmi to rest on its laurels - rather, we see it as an incentive to offer fans of our chilled coffee beverage even more. That's why we are launching two new products in spring 2019: Emmi Caffè Latte Colombia Edition and Emmi Caffè Latte Cold Brew.
During the scorching summer of 2018, demand for Emmi Caffè Latte literally exploded. Both in Switzerland and internationally, Emmi achieved growth in the low double-digit percentage range, with gains recorded in all countries where the chilled coffee beverage is sold.

The secret that is no secret

Of course, the successful concept of Emmi Caffè Latte is not founded on an unusually hot summer. Since the product was first launched in 2004, our chilled white coffee drinks have seen growth every year thanks in particular totheir unrivalled taste. The secret of our success is not really a secret: high-quality coffee, which is brewed straight after roasting and teamed with fresh Swiss milk. Unsurprisingly, market research conducted in the UK showed that seven out of every ten consumers prefer Emmi CaffèLatte to competitors' products.

Focusing on coffee expertise

To ensure that the "fairy-tale" summer of 2018 continues, Emmi is investing a great deal in the further development of Emmi Caffè Latte, with our primary focus on coffee expertise. Our two new products provide a convincing demonstration of this approach: The new Colombia Limited Edition is replacing the successful Mexico Edition. The product has an intensive coffee aroma thanks to a roasting process which is perfectly matched to the high-quality beans. The new "Cold Brew" variety is somewhat milder. The special feature of this product is that the coffee is "brewed" with cold water for twelve hours; as a result, the coffee develops less acidity. At the same time, coffee brewed in this way requires the addition of less sugar. Both these new varieties are now available in Swiss retail outlets. The Emmi Caffè Latte Colombia Edition will be exported to Germany, Austria, Belgium and Spain. Emmi CaffèLatte Cold Brew will initially be available exclusively in Switzerland.

Media contact

Sibylle Umiker, Corporate Communications & IR, phone +41 58 227 50 66, e-mail: media@emmi.com

Downloads and further information

About Emmi Caffè Latte

When Emmi Caffè Latte was launched in 2004, not only did Emmi bring the first chilled white coffee beverage to the European market, but the foundation for a long-term success story was also laid. Emmi CaffèLatte is the most successful Emmi product. The product range currently includes ten varieties which are exported to more than 15 countries, although our most important market is still our home market of Switzerland. High quality is the key to the product. Among other things, Emmi relies on the expertise of the Rast KaffeeGourmet Röstereiin Ebikon, and only uses coffee beans from Rainforest Alliance-certified farms to make Emmi CaffèLatte.

About Emmi

Emmi is a major Swiss milk processor. The company dates back to 1907, when it was founded by 62 dairy farming cooperatives around Lucerne. Over the past 20 years, Emmi has grown into an international, listed group. It has for many years pursued a successful strategy based on three pillars: strengthening its Swiss domestic market, growth abroad and cost management. Throughout its corporate history, Emmi's keen awareness of its responsibility to society, animal welfare and the environment has been fundamental to its mission. In Switzerland, Emmi manufactures a comprehensive range of dairy products for its own brands and private label products for customers, including leading exports such as Emmi Caffè Latte and Kaltbach. In other countries, its products - mainly speciality products - are manufactured locally. Alongside cow's milk, it also processes goat's and sheep's milk.

In Switzerland, the Emmi Group has 25 production sites. Abroad, Emmi and its subsidiaries have a presence in 14 countries, seven of which have production facilities. Emmi exports products from Switzerland to around 60 countries. Its business activities focus on the Swiss domestic market as well as western Europe and the American continent. Half of its CHF 3.5 billion in sales - over 10 % of which stems from organic products - is generated in Switzerland, the other half abroad. It has over 6,000 employees who are also spread equally between Switzerland and other countries.

Disclaimer

Emmi AG published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 15:39:05 UTC
