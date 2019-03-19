Emmi : Our product range is growing

Lucerne, 19 March 2019 - 15 years on the market, and still as fresh as ever! During 2018, Emmi Caffè Latte increased in popularity in all the countries where it is sold. But that's no reason for Emmi to rest on its laurels - rather, we see it as an incentive to offer fans of our chilled coffee beverage even more. That's why we are launching two new products in spring 2019: Emmi Caffè Latte Colombia Edition and Emmi Caffè Latte Cold Brew.

During the scorching summer of 2018, demand for Emmi Caffè Latte literally exploded. Both in Switzerland and internationally, Emmi achieved growth in the low double-digit percentage range, with gains recorded in all countries where the chilled coffee beverage is sold.

The secret that is no secret

Of course, the successful concept of Emmi Caffè Latte is not founded on an unusually hot summer. Since the product was first launched in 2004, our chilled white coffee drinks have seen growth every year thanks in particular to their unrivalled taste. The secret of our success is not really a secret: high-quality coffee, which is brewed straight after roasting and teamed with fresh Swiss milk. Unsurprisingly, market research conducted in the UK showed that seven out of every ten consumers prefer Emmi Caffè Latte to competitors' products.

Focusing on coffee expertise