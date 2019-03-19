Emmi : Our product range is growing

Lucerne, 19 March 2019- 15 years on the market, and still as fresh as ever! During 2018, Emmi Caffè Latte increased in popularity in all the countries where it is sold. But that's no reason for Emmi to rest on its laurels - rather, we see it as an incentive to offer fans of our chilled coffee beverage even more. That's why we are launching two new products in spring 2019: Emmi Caffè Latte Colombia Edition and Emmi Caffè Latte Cold Brew.
During the scorching summer of 2018, demand for Emmi Caffè Latte literally exploded. Both in Switzerland and internationally, Emmi achieved growth in the low double-digit percentage range, with gains recorded in all countries where the chilled coffee beverage is sold.
The secret that is no secret
Of course, the successful concept of Emmi Caffè Latte is not founded on an unusually hot summer. Since the product was first launched in 2004, our chilled white coffee drinks have seen growth every year thanks in particular totheir unrivalled taste. The secret of our success is not really a secret: high-quality coffee, which is brewed straight after roasting and teamed with fresh Swiss milk. Unsurprisingly, market research conducted in the UK showed that seven out of every ten consumers prefer Emmi CaffèLatte to competitors' products.
Focusing on coffee expertise
To ensure that the "fairy-tale" summer of 2018 continues, Emmi is investing a great deal in the further development of Emmi Caffè Latte, with our primary focus on coffee expertise. Our two new products provide a convincing demonstration of this approach: The new Colombia Limited Edition is replacing the successful Mexico Edition. The product has an intensive coffee aroma thanks to a roasting process which is perfectly matched to the high-quality beans. The new "Cold Brew" variety is somewhat milder. The special feature of this product is that the coffee is "brewed" with cold water for twelve hours; as a result, the coffee develops less acidity. At the same time, coffee brewed in this way requires the addition of less sugar.Both these new varieties are now available in Swiss retail outlets. The Emmi Caffè Latte Colombia Edition will be exported to Germany, Austria, Belgium and Spain. Emmi CaffèLatte Cold Brew will initially be available exclusively in Switzerland.
When Emmi Caffè Latte was launched in 2004, not only did Emmi bring the first chilled white coffee beverage to the European market, but the foundation for a long-term success story was also laid. Emmi CaffèLatte is the most successful Emmi product. The product range currently includes ten varieties which are exported to more than 15 countries, although our most important market is still our home market of Switzerland. High quality is the key to the product. Among other things, Emmi relies on the expertise of the Rast KaffeeGourmet Röstereiin Ebikon, and only uses coffee beans from Rainforest Alliance-certified farms to make Emmi CaffèLatte.
