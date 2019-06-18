Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Emmi AG    EMMN   CH0012829898

EMMI AG

(EMMN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Emmi : increases its stake in Brazilian company Laticínios Porto Alegre Indústria e Comércio S.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 09:39am EDT

Media Release

Emmi strengthens its business in South America

Emmi increases its stake in Brazilian company Laticínios Porto Alegre Indústria e Comércio S.A.

Lucerne, 18 June 2019 - Emmi is increasing its stake in Laticínios Porto Alegre Indústria e Comércio S.A., based in Ponte Nova in the state of Minas Gerais (Brazil) from 40 % to 70 %. Emmi has held a stake in the dairy since July 2017, which has continued to develop positively since then and is now among the top three largest dairies in its primary market of Minas Gerais. The acquisition of the majority of the shares is subject to approval by the local competition authority.

As of 3 July 2017, Emmi acquired a 40 % stake in the Brazilian dairy Laticínios Porto Alegre. Since then, the company has continued its positive development in an extremely challenging market environment. With a view to strategically strengthening its international business, Emmi decided to increase its stake to 70 %, subject to the approval of the local competition authority. It has been agreed not to disclose the price of the stake.

At the time of the initial investment, Laticínios Porto Alegre was one of the five largest milk processors in Minas Gerais. It has since grown into one of the top three. One of the reasons for this positive development in a very challenging environment is the excellent work of the local management, which maintains very good relations with milk suppliers and customers. Laticínios Porto Alegre has strong market positions in the natural cheese, mozzarella and requeijão (cream cheese) segments, as well as in UHT milk, cream and butter. Laticínios Porto Alegre is also a leading player in the business with whey powder, which is mainly supplied to the Brazilian food industry. In 2018, Laticínios Porto Alegre achieved net sales of around BRL 630 million (CHF 160 million) and employed around 1,250 people.

Investment in the future

With the acquisition of a majority stake, Emmi is underlining its willingness to invest further in the development and expansion of the company together with its local partners. The remaining 30 % of the company, founded in 1991, remains in the hands of brothers José Afonso and João Lúcio Barreto Carneiro. João Lúcio Barreto Carneiro and his team are responsible for the successful growth of Laticínios Porto Alegre and will continue to drive the company forward in the future as Chairman of the Board and Managing Director.

Economic outlook in Brazil

With this transaction, Emmi is strengthening its presence in Latin America and building bridges beyond its existing engagements in Chile and Mexico. Brazil is the world's tenth largest retail market and the biggest in Latin America. After a difficult time in economic terms, including a two-year recession, the situation in Brazil now looks to be improving. This view is supported by the stabilisation of the inflation rate and other indicators such as the growing trade surplus or increasing foreign exchange reserves.

Contacts

Media: Emmi Corporate Communications, phone +41 58 227 50 65, media@emmi.com

Analysts: Emmi Investor Relations, phone +41 58 227 50 65, ir@emmi.com

Images and further information

About Emmi

Emmi is a major Swiss milk processor. The company dates back to 1907, when it was founded by 62 dairy farming cooperatives around Lucerne. Over the past 20 years, Emmi has grown into an international, listed group. It has for many years pursued a successful strategy based on three pillars: strengthening its Swiss domestic market, growth abroad and cost management. Throughout its corporate history, Emmi's keen awareness of its responsibility to society, animal welfare and the environment has been fundamental to its mission.

In Switzerland, Emmi manufactures a comprehensive range of dairy products for its own brands and private label products for customers, including leading exports such as Emmi Caffè Latte and Kaltbach. In other countries, its products - mainly speciality products - are manufactured locally. Alongside cow's milk, it also processes goat's and sheep's milk.

In Switzerland, the Emmi Group has 25 production sites. Abroad, Emmi and its subsidiaries have a presence in 14 countries, seven of which have production facilities. Emmi exports products from Switzerland to around 60 countries. Its business activities focus on the Swiss domestic market as well as western Europe and the American continent. Half of its CHF 3.5 billion in sales - over 10 % of which stems from organic products - is generated in Switzerland, the other half abroad. It has over 6,000 employees who are also spread equally between Switzerland and other countries.

About Laticínios Porto Alegre

Laticínios Porto Alegre Indústria e Comércio S.A. with headquarters in Ponte Nova and production facilities in Ponte Nova, Mutum and Antonio Carlos in Minas Gerais and Valença in Rio de Janeiro, is a family business founded in 1991. The company is the third largest dairy in Minas Gerais, the second largest state after São Paulo in terms of population. The company has a strong position in the natural cheese, mozzarella and requeijão (cream cheese) sectors as well as in UHT milk, cream, butter and whey powder. It generated net sales of around BRL 630 million and employed approximately 1,250 staff in 2018.

Downloads

Disclaimer

Emmi AG published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 13:38:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMMI AG
09:39aEMMI : increases its stake in Brazilian company Laticínios Porto Alegre Indústri..
PU
01:05a[Emmi] Emmi strengthens its business in South America
TE
04/16EMMI : Anti-food waste project wins Sustainability Award
PU
04/15EMMI AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/15EMMI AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/11EMMI : All proposal approved - dividend of CHF 9.00 confirmed
PU
04/11[Emmi] General Meeting 2019
TE
04/02[Emmi] Emmi acquires majority stake in Leeb Biomilch GmbH
TE
03/19EMMI : Our product range is growing
PU
02/28[Emmi] Annual results 2018
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 3 497 M
EBIT 2019 223 M
Net income 2019 183 M
Debt 2019 26,6 M
Yield 2019 1,11%
P/E ratio 2019 28,06
P/E ratio 2020 26,55
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
Capitalization 5 101 M
Chart EMMI AG
Duration : Period :
Emmi AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMMI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 865  CHF
Spread / Average Target -9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Urs Riedener Chief Executive Officer
Konrad Graber Chairman
Jörg Riboni Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Oehen-Bühlmann Vice Chairman
Christian Arnold-Fässler Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMMI AG40.35%4 987
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP37.72%27 003
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED22.84%14 382
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JSC--.--%9 585
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD.5.10%9 156
NESTLE (MALAYSIA) BERHAD--.--%8 279
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About