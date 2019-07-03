Log in
Emmis Communications : Announces First-Quarter Earnings Call and Annual Shareholders' Meeting

07/03/2019 | 06:24pm EDT

INDIANAPOLIS, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, July 11, 2019, Emmis Communications (Nasdaq: EMMS) will host a conference call to discuss first-quarter results. Emmis Chairman/Chief Executive Officer Jeff Smulyan and EVP/CFO/Treasurer Ryan Hornaday will host the call.

After opening comments, Smulyan and Hornaday will respond to questions submitted via email to ir@emmis.com.

To access the earnings call, please dial in at 1-517-623-4891; passcode is Emmis.

DATE/TIME: Thursday, July 11, 2019

Eastern           

9 a.m.

Central           

8 a.m.

Mountain       

7 a.m.

Pacific            

6 a.m.

CALL NAME/PASSCODE: Emmis

MODERATORS: Jeff Smulyan, Ryan Hornaday

PLEASE NOTE: To facilitate call entry, we recommend that you place your call five minutes before the scheduled start time.

CALL PLAYBACK: A digital playback of the call will be available until 6 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, July 18 by dialing 402-998-0454.

The company will also host its annual shareholders meeting the same day at 10 a.m. eastern at its headquarters, 40 Monument Circle, Indianapolis, Indiana.

If you have any questions or need further clarification, please contact: Kate Snedeker, kate@emmis.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emmis-announces-first-quarter-earnings-call-and-annual-shareholders-meeting-300880113.html

SOURCE Emmis Communications


© PRNewswire 2019
