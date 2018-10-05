Emmis Communications : Announces Second-Quarter Earnings Call

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, October 11, 2018, Emmis Communications (Nasdaq: EMMS) will host a conference call to discuss second-quarter results. Emmis Chairman/Chief Executive Officer Jeff Smulyan and EVP/CFO/Treasurer Ryan Hornaday will host the call.

After opening comments, Smulyan and Hornaday will respond to questions submitted via email to ir@emmis.com.



To access the earnings call, please dial in at 1-517-623-4891; participant passcode: 9094317

DATE/TIME: Thursday, October 11, 2018

Eastern 9 a.m.

Central 8 a.m.

Mountain 7 a.m.

Pacific 6 a.m.

CALL NAME/PASSCODE: Emmis

MODERATORS: Jeff Smulyan, Ryan Hornaday

PLEASE NOTE: To facilitate call entry, we recommend that you place your call five minutes before the scheduled start time.

CALL PLAYBACK: A digital playback of the call will be available until 6 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, October 18 by dialing. 402-220-3762.

