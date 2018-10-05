Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Emmis Communications Corporation    EMMS

EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION (EMMS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Emmis Communications : Announces Second-Quarter Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 10:29pm CEST

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, October 11, 2018, Emmis Communications (Nasdaq: EMMS) will host a conference call to discuss second-quarter results. Emmis Chairman/Chief Executive Officer Jeff Smulyan and EVP/CFO/Treasurer Ryan Hornaday will host the call.

After opening comments, Smulyan and Hornaday will respond to questions submitted via email to ir@emmis.com.

To access the earnings call, please dial in at 1-517-623-4891; participant passcode: 9094317

DATE/TIME: Thursday, October 11, 2018

Eastern           9 a.m.
Central            8 a.m.
Mountain         7 a.m.
Pacific             6 a.m.

CALL NAME/PASSCODE: Emmis

MODERATORS: Jeff Smulyan, Ryan Hornaday

PLEASE NOTE: To facilitate call entry, we recommend that you place your call five minutes before the scheduled start time.

CALL PLAYBACK: A digital playback of the call will be available until 6 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, October 18 by dialing. 402-220-3762.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emmis-announces-second-quarter-earnings-call-300725403.html

SOURCE Emmis Communications


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS CORPO
10:29pEMMIS COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Second-Quarter Earnings Call
PR
09:43pEMMIS COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Second-Quarter Earnings Call
PU
08/27EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS : NextRadio App Now Available on Samsung Galaxy Note9
PU
08/01EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS : WideOrbit and Dial Report Team Up to Prove Radio’s ..
PU
07/12EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
07/12EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/12EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
07/12EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regul..
AQ
07/12EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS : Announces First Quarter Earnings
PR
07/06EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS : Announces First-Quarter Earnings Call - Communications
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/12Emmis Communications Corporation (EMMS) CEO Jeff Smulyan on Q1 2019 Results -.. 
07/12Emmis Communications (EMMS) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
07/12Emmis Communications reports Q1 results 
05/10Emmis Communications' (EMMS) CEO Jeffrey Smulyan on Q4 2018 Results - Earning.. 
05/10Emmis Communications reports Q4 results 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.