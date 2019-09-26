Emperor Capital : Discloseable Transactions - Amendments to Terms of Loan Facilities

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 717)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

AMENDMENTS TO TERMS OF LOAN FACILITY

On 26 September 2019, the Lender entered into the Sixth Supplemental Loan Agreement with the Borrower to further extend the repayment date to 31 January 2020 and amend the interest rate of the Loan Facility. The transactions contemplated thereunder remain as discloseable transaction of the Company and are therefore subject to the announcement requirement but exempt from Shareholders' approval requirement under the Listing Rules.

BACKGROUND

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 31 December 2018, 15 February 2019 and 2 May 2019 in relation to a loan facility of up to HK$250,000,000 granted by the Lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, to the Borrower. On 31 May 2019, the Lender entered into the Fifth Supplemental Loan Agreement with the Borrower to extend the repayment date of the Loan from 31 May 2019 to 12 August 2019.

AMENDMENTS TO TERMS OF LOAN FACILITY

Following negotiation with the Borrower on the repayment date, the Board announces that on 26 September 2019, the Lender has entered into the Sixth Supplemental Loan Agreement with the Borrower to (i) extend retrospectively the repayment date of the Loan from 12 August 2019 to 31 January 2020; and (ii) adjust the interest rate from 3% per month to 2.5% per month, subject to, inter alia, partial repayment of the principal amount of HK$50,000,000 and settlement of all the interests for the period from 13 August 2019 up to the date of this announcement by the Borrower.

As at the date of this announcement, the conditions as stated above have been fulfilled and the Loan Facility in the principal amount of HK$150,000,000 remains outstanding.

* for identification purpose only

1