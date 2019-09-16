Emperor Entertainment Hotel : Next Day Disclosure Return - Share Buybacks

For Main Board listed issuers

II.

Purchase report

Trading Number of Method of purchase Price per share or highest Lowest price paid $ Total paid $ securities date (Note) price paid $ purchased 16 September 15,000 On the Exchange HK$1.46 HK$1.46 HK$21,900 2019 Total 15,000 HK$21,900

Additional information for issuer whose primary listing is on the Exchange

1. Number of such securities purchased on the Exchange in the year to date (since ordinary (a)4,385,000 resolution) 2. % of number of shares in issue at time ordinary resolution passed acquired on the Exchange since 0.3523% date of resolution

( (a) x 100 )

1,244,770,983

We hereby confirm that the repurchases set out in A above which were made on the Exchange were made in accordance with the Listing Rules and that there have been no material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement dated 13 June 2019which has been filed with the Exchange. We also confirm that any purchases set out in A above which were made on another stock exchange were made in accordance with the domestic rules applying to purchases made on that other exchange.

Submitted by: Liu Chui Ying

Title: Company Secretary & Authorised Representative (Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)