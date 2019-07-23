Empire Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Earnings 0 07/23/2019 | 11:51am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ISLANDIA, N.Y., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: EMPK), today announced its financial results for the quarter and through mid-year ended June 30, 2019. Mid-Year Highlights Financial Results Net income , measured on a consolidated basis, for the first six months of 2019 increased $85 thousand, or 5.6%, to $1.6 million, as compared to the same period in 2018.

, measured on a consolidated basis, for the first six months of 2019 increased $85 thousand, or 5.6%, to $1.6 million, as compared to the same period in 2018. Diluted earnings per common share for the first six months of 2019 were $0.21, compared with $0.20 for the first six months of 2018.

for the first six months of 2019 were $0.21, compared with $0.20 for the first six months of 2018. Return on average assets and average common stockholders' equity for the first six months of 2019 were 0.31% and 4.33%, respectively, compared with 0.32% and 4.69%, respectively, for the same period in 2018. Quarterly Highlights Financial Results Net income , measured on a consolidated basis, for the second quarter of 2019 was $863 thousand, compared to net income of $742 thousand for the first quarter of 2019, and net income of $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2018.

, measured on a consolidated basis, for the second quarter of 2019 was $863 thousand, compared to net income of $742 thousand for the first quarter of 2019, and net income of $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter of 2019 were $0.11, compared with $0.10 for the first quarter of 2019, and $0.13 for the second quarter of 2018.

for the second quarter of 2019 were $0.11, compared with $0.10 for the first quarter of 2019, and $0.13 for the second quarter of 2018. Return on average assets and average common stockholders' equity for the second quarter of 2019 were 0.33% and 4.51%, respectively, compared with 0.29% and 4.15%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019, and 0.42% and 6.28%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018. Franchise Development Total assets were $1.04 billion at June 30, 2019, up 6.8% from $971.4 million at June 30, 2018.

were $1.04 billion at June 30, 2019, up 6.8% from $971.4 million at June 30, 2018. Loans outstanding totaled $680.8 million at June 30, 2019, up 13.7% from $598.6 million at June 30, 2018.

totaled $680.8 million at June 30, 2019, up 13.7% from $598.6 million at June 30, 2018. Deposits totaled $925.4 million at June 30, 2019, up 4.5% from $885.6 million at June 30, 2018. Continued Financial and Credit Strength

Solid asset quality with an allowance for loan and lease losses of 0.96% of total loans and a ratio of non-performing loans to total loans of 0.34%.



with an allowance for loan and lease losses of 0.96% of total loans and a ratio of non-performing loans to total loans of 0.34%. “Well capitalized” regulatory capital levels at Empire National Bank, as of June 30, 2019:

○ Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 8.90%

○ Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 13.61%

○ Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 13.61%

○ Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.57% Balance Sheet Assets totaled $1.04 billion at June 30, 2019, down $9.3 million, or 0.9%, from March 31, 2019 and up $65.6 million, or 6.8%, from June 30, 2018. Total cash and cash equivalents decreased $5.9 million, or 13.2%, to $38.6 million from $44.5 million at March 31, 2019, and decreased $6.8 million, or 15.0%, from $45.6 million at June 30, 2018. Gross loans were $680.8 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $5.5 million, or 0.8%, from $675.3 million at March 31, 2019, and an increase of $82.1 million, or 13.7%, from $598.6 million at June 30, 2018. Investment securities available for sale were $273.1 million at June 30, 2019 down $8.2 million, or 2.9%, from March 31, 2019 and down $17.8 million, or 6.1%, from June 30, 2018. Total deposits were $925.4 million at June 30, 2019, down $12.3 million, or 1.3%, from March 31, 2019, and up $39.8 million, or 4.5%, from June 30, 2018. Demand deposits were $183.7 million, an increase of $5.7 million, or 3.2%, from March 31, 2019, and up $16.2 million, or 9.7%, from June 30, 2018. Savings, N.O.W. and money market deposits totaled $710.2 million at June 30, 2019, decreased $15.2 million, or 2.1%, from March 31, 2019, due to seasonal fluctuations, and increased $29.9 million, or 4.4%, from June 30, 2018. The growth in these deposits year over year was fueled in large part by new and existing municipal banking relationships. Certificates of deposits of $100,000 or more and other time deposits were $31.4 million at June 30, 2019, down $2.8 million, or 8.1%, from March 31, 2019, and down $6.3 million, or 16.8%, from June 30, 2018. Stockholders’ equity increased $2.3 million, or 3.0%, to $79.1 million, from March 31, 2019 and increased $13.3 million, or 20.2%, from June 30, 2018. The linked quarter increase was primarily attributable to the positive impact of a decrease in the net unrealized losses on securities available for sale, net of taxes of $1.3 million, net income of $863 thousand, and a $179 thousand net increase associated with stock compensation plans. The increase in stockholders’ equity from June 30, 2018 was primarily attributable to the positive impact of a decrease in the net unrealized losses on securities available for sale, net of taxes of $8.9 million, net income of $3.6 million, and $881 thousand net increase associated with stock compensation plans. Net Interest Margin/Net Interest Income Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 increased slightly by $2 thousand over the first quarter of 2019, and decreased by $9 thousand over second quarter of 2018. Net interest margin was 2.52% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease from 2.56% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, and a decrease from 2.68% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Interest income for the second quarter of 2019 increased $168 thousand, or 1.8%, compared to the first quarter of 2019, and increased $1.2 million, or 14.5%, from the second quarter of 2018. The linked quarter increase was primarily the result of an increase of $228 thousand in income from loans and a $25 thousand increase in deposits with banks, partially offset by decreases in income from investment securities and restricted securities of $62 thousand, and $23 thousand, respectively. The yield on interest earning assets slightly increased to 3.92% for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to 3.91% for the first quarter of 2019, and compared to 3.64% for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in the yield compared to the first quarter of 2019, was primarily related to higher prepayment penalties recorded in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in the yield on interest earning assets over the second quarter of 2018 was primarily attributed to an increase in both the average balance and yield on loans, offset by a decrease in prepayment penalties. Interest expense was $3.5 million in the most recent quarter, and $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2019, as compared to $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. The cost of interest bearing liabilities was 1.83% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase from 1.75% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, and an increase from 1.24% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The upward trend of the cost of interest bearing liabilities, especially within the competitive public fund deposit base, is the result of higher overall funding costs driven up by, among other things, increases in market rates. Net interest income increased $107 thousand, or 0.9%, for the first six months in 2019 over the same period in 2018. Net interest margin was 2.54% for the first six months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease from 2.67% for the same period in 2018. Interest income increased $2.7 million, or 16.5%, for the first six months of 2019 over the same period in 2018. The increase was attributable to growth in income from loans of $3.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in deposits with banks and investment securities available for sale of $331 thousand and $100 thousand, respectively. The yield on interest earning assets increased to 3.92% for the first six months of 2019, compared to 3.55% for the same period in 2018. The increase in the yield on interest earning assets primarily resulted from year over year growth in the percentage of earning assets held as loans, as well as an increase in the yield on loans. Interest expense was $6.8 million representing an increase of $2.6 million, or 63.3%, for the first six months of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was the result of higher interest expenses relative to savings, N.O.W. and money market accounts of $2.5 million, or 74.2%. The decrease in net interest margin was impacted by an increase of 63 basis points in the cost of average interest bearing liabilities to 1.79% for the year ended 2019 compared to 1.16% for the same period in 2018. The cost of interest bearing liabilities, especially within the competitive public fund deposit base, is the result of higher overall funding costs in the market. Noninterest Income and Expense Other income was $578 thousand in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $434 thousand in the first quarter of 2019, and $471 thousand for the second quarter of 2018. The linked quarter increase of $144 thousand resulted primarily from an increase of $99 thousand in gains recognized on the sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, specifically SBA 7(a), as well as a $32 thousand increase in miscellaneous loan fees. The increase of $107 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018 was primarily driven by $76 thousand increase in gains recognized on the sale of SBA 7(a) loans, and an increase of $56 thousand in miscellaneous loan fee income, offset by $14 thousand decrease in customer related fees and service charges. Other income of $1.0 million year over year represented an increase of $129 thousand, or 14.6%, as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase for 2019 resulted primarily from a $101 thousand increase in gains recognized on the sale of SBA 7(a) loans and an increase of $94 thousand in miscellaneous loan fee income, partially offset by a decrease of $37 thousand in customer related fees and service charges. Other expense in the second quarter of 2019 totaled $5.6 million, compared with $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, and $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. The $174 thousand, or 3.0%, decrease from the linked quarter was primarily attributable to a decrease of $157 thousand, or 4.9%, in salaries and employee benefits, a decrease of $57 thousand, or 19.9%, in professional fees, and a decrease of $11 thousand, or 1.7%, in occupancy and equipment fees. These decreases were offset by increases in FDIC insurance of $25 thousand, software services of $16 thousand, and other expense of $10 thousand. Other expense increased $102 thousand, or 1.9%, in the second quarter of 2019 over the second quarter of 2018, primarily as a result of an increase of $140 thousand in other operating expenses and $40 thousand in software services. Other operating expenses include additional expenses for professional practice services of $101 thousand. These increases were offset by decreases in advertising and business development of $34 thousand, occupancy and equipment of $28 thousand and salaries and employee benefits of $18 thousand. Other expense for the first six months of 2019 totaled $11.4 million, compared with $11.3 million over the same period in 2018. The increase of $109 thousand in other expense year over year was largely attributable to the increase in other operating expenses of $162 thousand, which were primarily the result of increases in professional practice services. Additionally, software services increased by $144 thousand, and professional fees increased by $57 thousand. These increases were offset by decreases in salaries and employee benefits of $113 thousand, occupancy and equipment fees of $82 thousand, and advertising and business development of $68 thousand. Income Tax Rate The effective income tax rate was 19.4% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to an effective income tax rate of 19.2% for the first quarter in March 31, 2019, and 18.5% for the second quarter of 2018. The effective income tax rate was 19.3% for the first six months ended June 30, 2019, and 15.7% for the same period in 2018. The lower tax rate for the first six months of 2018 compared to the same period in 2019 was the result of excess tax benefits recognized relative to the exercise of stock options and compensatory warrants, as well as vesting of restricted stock grants. Solid Asset Quality/Provision for Loan Losses A provision of $168 thousand was recorded for the second quarter of 2019. There was no provision recorded for the first quarter of 2019 or second quarter of 2018. Expressed as a percentage of outstanding loans, the allowance for loan and lease losses was 0.96% at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, compared to 1.00% at June 30, 2018. Credit quality remained solid at June 30, 2019. Loans classified as nonaccrual were at $2.3 million, or 0.34%, of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2019, compared with $2.4 million, or 0.36%, at March 31, 2019 and $5.7 million or 0.94% at June 30, 2018. The decrease in total nonaccrual loans reflects the company’s experience and ability to work with borrowers, which contributed to the payoff of three nonaccrual loans year over year. The Company’s allowance for loan losses to total loans of 0.96%, remained unchanged from March 31, 2019, and decreased four basis points from 1.00% at June 30, 2018. The year-over-year decline was attributable to a decrease in the specific reserve for impaired loans, as well as improvements in the Bank’s 12 quarter weighted average loss history as more recent quarters are given a greater weight in this calculation. These adjustments were partially offset by increases related primarily to growth in loans outstanding. In the second quarter of 2019, there were charge-offs for $74 thousand and no recoveries were recorded. There were no charge-offs or recoveries recorded in the first quarter of 2019, and one charge-off of $78 thousand with no recoveries in the second quarter of 2018. About Empire Bancorp, Inc. Empire Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Empire National Bank, a Long Island-based independent bank that specializes in serving the financial needs of small and medium sized businesses, professionals, nonprofit organizations, municipalities, real estate investors, and consumers. The bank has four full-service banking offices located in Islandia, Shirley, Port Jefferson Station, Mineola and a loan production office in Manhattan. Our bankers take pride in understanding the needs of each customer so the bank can deliver the highest quality service with a sense of urgency. Empire Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: EMPK) is traded on OTCQX® Best Market which is the top tier of OTC Markets Group Inc. This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward charge looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate” or “continue,” or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, many of which are not within the control of the Company. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company has no intention, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 ASSETS Total cash and cash equivalents $ 38,639 $ 44,491 $ 10,511 $ 45,458 Securities available for sale, at fair value 273,119 281,284 268,999 290,899 Securities held to maturity 4,750 4,750 4,945 4,750 Securities, restricted 3,224 3,086 3,170 3,072 Loans 680,775 675,319 673,568 598,635 Allowance for loan losses (6,557 ) (6,463 ) (6,463 ) (6,013 ) Loans, net 674,218 668,856 667,105 592,622 Premises and equipment, net 4,370 4,544 4,691 5,099 Bank-owned life insurance 21,192 21,038 20,886 20,574 Other assets and accrued interest receivable(1) 17,508 18,313 7,920 8,956 Total Assets $ 1,037,020 $ 1,046,362 $ 988,227 $ 971,430 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand Deposits $ 183,747 $ 178,068 $ 169,275 $ 167,557 Savings, N.O.W. and money market deposits 710,239 725,443 689,050 680,325 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more and other time deposits 31,378 34,135 34,541 37,720 Total Deposits 925,364 937,646 892,866 885,602 Short-term borrowings - - 2,595 - Subordinated debentures, net 14,847 14,835 14,823 14,800 Other liabilities and accrued expenses(1) 17,726 17,107 6,234 5,249 Total Liabilities 957,937 969,588 916,518 905,651 Total Stockholders' Equity 79,083 76,774 71,709 65,779 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,037,020 $ 1,046,362 $ 988,227 $ 971,430 Selected Financial Data (unaudited) Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans 0.96 % 0.96 % 0.96 % 1.00 % Non-performing Loans to Total Loans 0.34 % 0.36 % 0.57 % 0.94 % Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.22 % 0.23 % 0.39 % 0.58 % Book Value per Share $ 10.30 $ 9.98 $ 9.37 $ 8.62 Capital Ratios (unaudited)(2) Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 8.90 % 8.81 % 8.93 % 8.97 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.61 % 13.16 % 13.20 % 14.36 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.61 % 13.16 % 13.20 % 14.36 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.57 % 14.09 % 14.15 % 15.35 % (1) Q1 2019 increase largely driven by the adoption of ASU 2016-02, "Leases" which resulted in approximately $10.9 million of lease assets and approximately $12.7 million of lease liabilities being added to the balance sheet; (2) Regulatory capital ratios presented on bank-only basis. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income $ 9,747 $ 9,579 $ 8,514 $ 19,326 $ 16,592 Interest expense 3,473 3,307 2,231 6,780 4,153 Net interest income 6,274 6,272 6,283 12,546 12,439 Provision for loan losses 168 - - 168 227 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,106 6,272 6,283 12,378 12,212 Other income(1) 578 434 471 1,012 883 Other expense(1) 5,614 5,788 5,512 11,402 11,293 Income before income taxes 1,070 918 1,242 1,988 1,802 Income tax expense 207 176 230 383 282 Net income $ 863 $ 742 $ 1,012 $ 1,605 $ 1,520 Basic earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding 7,529,413 7,511,729 7,480,769 7,569,895 7,409,504 Selected Financial Data (unaudited) Return on Average Assets 0.33 % 0.29 % 0.42 % 0.31 % 0.32 % Return on Average Equity 4.51 % 4.15 % 6.28 % 4.33 % 4.69 % Net Interest Margin 2.52 % 2.56 % 2.68 % 2.54 % 2.67 % Efficiency Ratio 81.93 % 86.31 % 81.61 % 84.10 % 84.77 % (1) Certain reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to the current year presentation. Contact:

William Franz - SVP, Director of Marketing & Investor Relations

(631) 348-4444

