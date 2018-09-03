Log in
EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LTD (EEG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/31
0.02 AUD   --.--%
01:52aEMPIRE ENERGY : Appendix 3Z - Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/30EMPIRE ENERGY : Board Management Changes and EGM
PU
08/10EMPIRE ENERGY : Cleansing Statement
PU
Empire Energy : Appendix 3Z - Final Director's Interest Notice

09/03/2018 | 01:52am CEST

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ABN

Empire Energy Group Limited 29 002 148 361

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Bruce McLeod

Date of last notice

10 July 2017

Date that director ceased to be director

30 August 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Rhodes Capital Pty Ltd

This company acts as Trustee for the McLeod Super Fund. Mr McLeod is a Director of this Company and a beneficiary of the Fund

Other related parties

Number & class of securities

  • - 20,149,998 shares

  • - 6,000,000 options exercisable at $0.03 expiring 30/12/2022

  • - 4,080,001 shares

  • - 5,000,000 options exercisable at $0.03 expiring 31/12/2021

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Empire Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2018 23:51:00 UTC
