EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LTD (EEG)

EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LTD (EEG)
End-of-day quote - 09/25
0.028 AUD
Empire Energy : Cleansing Statement

09/26/2018 | 03:01am CEST

EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED Level 7, 151 Macquarie Street Sydney NSW 2000

T: 02 9251 1846 F: 02 9251 0244 (ASX: EEG)

ASX Announcement

26 September 2018

Issue of Securities

Cleansing Statement - Continuous Disclosure

Empire Energy Group Limited ('Company') has issued 560,214,425 ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.02 per share (Shares), and 385,000,000 unlisted options (Options), to sophisticated and professional investors as part of a capital raising. The issue of Shares and Options was approved by shareholders at a general meeting held on 20 September 2018.

The Company issued the Shares and Options above without a disclosure document to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporation Act.

Notice under Section 708A(6) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Act).

The Company hereby gives notice that:

  • 1. the Company issued the Shares and Options without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

  • 2. this notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act;

  • 3. as at the date of this notice the Company has complied with:

    • a. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and

    • b. section 674 of the Act; and

  • 4. as at the date of this notice, there is no information that is "excluded information" within the meaning of Sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Act.

Regards

Lisa Dadswell Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Empire Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 01:00:05 UTC
