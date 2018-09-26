Empire Energy : Cleansing Statement

EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED Level 7, 151 Macquarie Street Sydney NSW 2000
26 September 2018
Issue of Securities
Cleansing Statement - Continuous Disclosure
Empire Energy Group Limited ('Company') has issued 560,214,425 ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.02 per share (Shares), and 385,000,000 unlisted options (Options), to sophisticated and professional investors as part of a capital raising. The issue of Shares and Options was approved by shareholders at a general meeting held on 20 September 2018.
The Company issued the Shares and Options above without a disclosure document to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporation Act.
Notice under Section 708A(6) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Act).
The Company hereby gives notice that:
1. the Company issued the Shares and Options without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
2. this notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act;
3. as at the date of this notice the Company has complied with:
4. as at the date of this notice, there is no information that is "excluded information" within the meaning of Sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Act.
Regards
Lisa Dadswell Company Secretary
