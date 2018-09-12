Log in
EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LTD
News

Empire Energy : Passing of Former Executive Chairman & CEO

09/12/2018

EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED Level 7, 151 Macquarie Street Sydney NSW 2000

T: 02 9251 1846 F: 02 9251 0244 (ASX: EEG)

ASX Announcement

12 SEPTEMBER 2018

PASSING OF FORMER EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Empire Energy Group Limited ("Empire" or the "Company") is deeply saddened to advise shareholders that its former Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Bruce McLeod, has passed away surrounded by his family after a period of illness.

Mr McLeod joined the Board of Directors of the Company in 1996.

In 2006, he led the Company's transition to oil and gas producer and explorer.

Mr McLeod was the driving force behind the Company's acquisitions of producing oil and gas assets in

Pennsylvania, New York State, Kansas and Oklahoma, USA.

Mr McLeod also had the vision and foresight to recognise the commercial potential of shale basins outside the USA, which led to the establishment of Imperial Oil & Gas Pty Limited and its acquisition of 14.5 million acres of highly prospective shale oil and gas tenements in the Northern Territory, Australia. At the time that the tenements were acquired, no other company had acquired acreage in the Greater McArthur Basin and less than 5% of the total land mass of the Northern Territory had been 'pegged' for petroleum exploration. Since that time industry exploration activities have soared including the entry of major companies including Origin, Santos and Hancock Prospecting. This speaks volumes to Bruce's ability to see opportunity where others could not.

Alex Underwood, Chief Executive Officer of Empire Energy Group Limited, said:

"On behalf of the Directors and all of Empire's employees, I offer my deepest condolences to Bruce's family.

For the 11 years that I have known Bruce, I have considered him a friend and mentor. I know that I speak for all of Empire's employees in Australia and the USA and Bruce's many friends when I say that Bruce will be sorely missed."

ABOUT EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

Empire Energy is a conventional oil and natural gas producer with operations in Appalachia (New York and Pennsylvania) and the MidCon (Kansas and Oklahoma).

The Company has over 14.5 million acres in the McArthur & Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory, both of which are considered highly prospective for large shale oil and gas resources. Work undertaken by the Company over the past 5 years demonstrates that the Central Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds around 80%, is highly prospective, with key similarities to those extending through Oman, Siberia and Southern China and which contain resources of billions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Disclaimer

Empire Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 02:41:06 UTC
