Empire Energy : Results of Meeting

EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED Level 7, 151 Macquarie Street Sydney NSW 2000
T: 02 9251 1846 F: 02 9251 0244 (ASX: EEG)
20 September 2018
RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the directors of Empire Energy Group Limited (ASX: EEG) advise the following results of the resolutions put to shareholders at today's General Meeting of the Company.
Resolutions 1 was passed as an ordinary resolution and resolutions 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 8 were passed as special resolutions. Resolutions 5 and 9 were withdrawn from the business of the meeting.
The Chair of the meeting cast all open proxy votes in favour of each resolution put to the meeting.
Lisa Dadswell
Company Secretary
Empire Energy Group Limited
General Meeting Thursday 20 September 2018
Voting ResultsResolution detailsInstructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)Resolution resultResolution
Resolution typeForAgainstProxy's discretionAbstainForAgainst AbstainCarried / Not CarriedResolution 1
241,201,412
Ordinary
11,040,735
Ratification of issue of Tranche 1 Shares Resolution 2
95.42%
4.37%
Approval of issue of Tranche 2 Shares Resolution 3
213,353,724
Special
10,996,069
94.87%
Approval of grant of Options Resolution 4
210,051,053
Special
4.89%
93.17%
14,649,067
6.50%
537,096
0.21%
537,096
0.24%
747,557
0.33%
8,860,396 8,822,751 8,261,963
Carried on a show of hands Carried on a show of hands Carried on a show of hands
Carried
Carried
Carried
Issue of certain Tranche 2 Shares and Placement Options to Linda Tang Resolution 5
312,740,892
Special
15,426,922
95.15%
4.69%
537,096
0.16%
568,896
Carried on a show of hands
Carried
Issue of certain Tranche 2 Shares and Placement Options to Bruce McLeod Resolution 6
Special
Resolution withdrawn at the meeting
Issue of certain Tranche 2 Shares and Placement Options to Alexander Underwood
Special
300,226,288 94.96%
15,412,360 4.87%
537,096 0.17%
13,098,062
Carried on a show of hands
Carried
Resolution 7
Approval of Issue of Shares and Options to Macquarie
Special
259,275,285 94.20%
15,409,296 5.60%
Resolution 8
Approval of grant of Options to Joint Lead Managers
Special
311,930,013 94.86%
16,392,068 4.98%
537,096 0.20% 537,096 0.16%
54,052,129
Carried on a show of hands
Carried
414,629
Carried on a show of hands
Carried
Resolution 9
Approval of Executive Incentive Plan
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
Resolution withdrawn prior to the meeting