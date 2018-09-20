Empire Energy : Results of Meeting

EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED Level 7, 151 Macquarie Street Sydney NSW 2000

T: 02 9251 1846 F: 02 9251 0244 (ASX: EEG)

ASX Announcement

20 September 2018

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the directors of Empire Energy Group Limited (ASX: EEG) advise the following results of the resolutions put to shareholders at today's General Meeting of the Company.

Resolutions 1 was passed as an ordinary resolution and resolutions 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 8 were passed as special resolutions. Resolutions 5 and 9 were withdrawn from the business of the meeting.

The Chair of the meeting cast all open proxy votes in favour of each resolution put to the meeting.

Lisa Dadswell

Company Secretary

Empire Energy Group Limited

General Meeting Thursday 20 September 2018

Voting ResultsResolution detailsInstructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)Resolution resultResolution

Resolution typeForAgainstProxy's discretionAbstainForAgainst AbstainCarried / Not CarriedResolution 1

241,201,412

Ordinary

11,040,735

Ratification of issue of Tranche 1 Shares Resolution 2

95.42%

4.37%

Approval of issue of Tranche 2 Shares Resolution 3

213,353,724

Special

10,996,069

94.87%

Approval of grant of Options Resolution 4

210,051,053

Special

4.89%

93.17%

14,649,067

6.50%

537,096

0.21%

537,096

0.24%

747,557

0.33%

8,860,396 8,822,751 8,261,963

Carried on a show of hands Carried on a show of hands Carried on a show of hands

Carried

Carried

Carried

Issue of certain Tranche 2 Shares and Placement Options to Linda Tang Resolution 5

312,740,892

Special

15,426,922

95.15%

4.69%

537,096

0.16%

568,896

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

Issue of certain Tranche 2 Shares and Placement Options to Bruce McLeod Resolution 6

Special

Resolution withdrawn at the meeting

Issue of certain Tranche 2 Shares and Placement Options to Alexander Underwood

Special

300,226,288 94.96%

15,412,360 4.87%

537,096 0.17%

13,098,062

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

Resolution 7

Approval of Issue of Shares and Options to Macquarie

Special

259,275,285 94.20%

15,409,296 5.60%

Resolution 8

Approval of grant of Options to Joint Lead Managers

Special

311,930,013 94.86%

16,392,068 4.98%

537,096 0.20% 537,096 0.16%

54,052,129

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

414,629

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

Resolution 9

Approval of Executive Incentive Plan

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Resolution withdrawn prior to the meeting