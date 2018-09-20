Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Empire Energy Group Ltd    EEG   AU000000EEG4

EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LTD (EEG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Empire Energy : Results of Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 05:58am CEST

EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED Level 7, 151 Macquarie Street Sydney NSW 2000

T: 02 9251 1846 F: 02 9251 0244 (ASX: EEG)

ASX Announcement

20 September 2018

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the directors of Empire Energy Group Limited (ASX: EEG) advise the following results of the resolutions put to shareholders at today's General Meeting of the Company.

Resolutions 1 was passed as an ordinary resolution and resolutions 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 8 were passed as special resolutions. Resolutions 5 and 9 were withdrawn from the business of the meeting.

The Chair of the meeting cast all open proxy votes in favour of each resolution put to the meeting.

Lisa Dadswell

Company Secretary

Empire Energy Group Limited

General Meeting Thursday 20 September 2018

Voting ResultsResolution detailsInstructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)Resolution resultResolution

Resolution typeForAgainstProxy's discretionAbstainForAgainst AbstainCarried / Not CarriedResolution 1

241,201,412

Ordinary

11,040,735

Ratification of issue of Tranche 1 Shares Resolution 2

95.42%

4.37%

Approval of issue of Tranche 2 Shares Resolution 3

213,353,724

Special

10,996,069

94.87%

Approval of grant of Options Resolution 4

210,051,053

Special

4.89%

93.17%

14,649,067

6.50%

537,096

0.21%

537,096

0.24%

747,557

0.33%

8,860,396 8,822,751 8,261,963

Carried on a show of hands Carried on a show of hands Carried on a show of hands

Carried

Carried

Carried

Issue of certain Tranche 2 Shares and Placement Options to Linda Tang Resolution 5

312,740,892

Special

15,426,922

95.15%

4.69%

537,096

0.16%

568,896

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

Issue of certain Tranche 2 Shares and Placement Options to Bruce McLeod Resolution 6

Special

Resolution withdrawn at the meeting

Issue of certain Tranche 2 Shares and Placement Options to Alexander Underwood

Special

300,226,288 94.96%

15,412,360 4.87%

537,096 0.17%

13,098,062

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

Resolution 7

Approval of Issue of Shares and Options to Macquarie

Special

259,275,285 94.20%

15,409,296 5.60%

Resolution 8

Approval of grant of Options to Joint Lead Managers

Special

311,930,013 94.86%

16,392,068 4.98%

537,096 0.20% 537,096 0.16%

54,052,129

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

414,629

Carried on a show of hands

Carried

Resolution 9

Approval of Executive Incentive Plan

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Resolution withdrawn prior to the meeting

Disclaimer

Empire Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 03:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LTD
05:58aEMPIRE ENERGY : Results of Meeting
PU
09/14EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED : - Passing of Former Executive Chairman & CEO
AQ
09/12EMPIRE ENERGY : Passing of Former Executive Chairman & CEO
PU
09/03EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED : - Board Management Changes and EGM
AQ
09/03EMPIRE ENERGY : Appendix 3Z - Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/30EMPIRE ENERGY : Board Management Changes and EGM
PU
08/10EMPIRE ENERGY : Cleansing Statement
PU
08/06EMPIRE ENERGY : Successful Recapitalisation
PU
07/27EMPIRE ENERGY : Appendix 3X
PU
04/18Empire Energy Group Ltd Northern Territory Fracking Moratorium Lifted
AW
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2013 25,0 M
EBIT 2013 2,00 M
Net income 2013 -
Debt 2013 -
Yield 2013 -
P/E ratio 2013 -
P/E ratio 2014 -
Capi. / Sales 2013 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2014 -
Capitalization 36,2 M
Chart EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Empire Energy Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Underwood Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
David H. Sutton Chairman
Rachel V. Ryan General Manager-Operations
Lin Tang Non-Executive Director
Lisa Dadswell Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LTD108.33%24
CONOCOPHILLIPS36.71%86 274
CNOOC LTD33.16%82 559
EOG RESOURCES11.36%68 079
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.09%59 342
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-5.45%38 523
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.