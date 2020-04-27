Empire Metals : Acquisition of Interest in Australian PGE Project

by the issue of 35,000,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 1 pence per share. The total new ordinary shares expected to be issued pursuant to the Agreement is 95,000,000, which will represent 32.9% of the enlarged share capital of the Company.
On Completion, Empire will hold an eﬀective interest of 41% in the Munni Munni Project, Platina Resources Limited will hold 30%, Artemis will hold 19% and Almeera will hold 10% (together the "Parties"). Empire will be the operator of the Project and will have also a right of ﬁrst refusal for the acquisition of the remaining interest held by Artemis and Almeera in the Munni Munni Project, allowing Empire to move to 70%.
Completion is subject to a number of conditions precedent including completion of due diligence, execution of a formal joint venture agreement between the Parties, obtaining necessary regulatory approvals and obtaining all necessary third-party consents and approvals to give eﬀect to the proposed acquisition. A signiﬁcant amount of work has already taken place between the Parties and it is expected that the Conditions Precedent will be completed in a timely manner.
The Munni Munni Project
The Munni Munni Project is located in the world-class Pilbara mining region of northern Western Australia, approximately 55km south of the port and rail hub of Karratha. The project comprises four granted mining leases and an exploration licence covering the Munni Munni Resource and peripheral intrusion.
The Munni Munni Project contains the largest intrusion in the West Pilbara and hosts a JORC-compliant 2004 Resource of 24Mt @ 2.9 g/t Platinum Group Element (PGE) and gold (12.4Mt Measured, 9.8Mt Indicated, and 1.4Mt Inferred), containing 1,140,000 ounces palladium, 830,000 ounces platinum, 152,000 ounces gold and 76,000 ounces rhodium. Munni Munni is the largest unexploited primary PGE Resource in Australia.
The PGE potential was ﬁrst recognised by world renowned expert Dr. John Ferguson (former Division Head/Acting Director at the BMR, now Geoscience Australia, and ex-PlatinaNon-Executive Director) in the 1980s, and accordingly, the identiﬁed mineralised horizon is referred to as the "Ferguson Reef". Exploration activities since the initial discovery have defined a significant PGE and gold resource, all within the four granted mining leases and all likely extensions of the Ferguson Reef are also within the exploration tenements.
Geology
The Munni Munni Project area is situated within the Archaean Pilbara Block of the Pilbara Craton, which consists of an elongate east- west trending granite greenstone terrain. The late Archaean Munni Munni Igneous Complex (MMIC) is a layered maﬁc-ultramaﬁc intrusion emplaced into granitic rocks of the West Pilbara Block. The MMIC is the largest (25km x 9km) and one of the best preserved of a number of complexes, which occur throughout the Pilbara and has been dated at 2.92 billion years.
The MMIC is a 'boat-shaped' intrusive complex composed of an alternating sequence of ultramaﬁc rocks overlain by a thick maﬁc package of predominantly gabbroic rock (Figure 2). The mineralised Ferguson Reef occurs at the contact between the lower ultramaﬁc rocks and the upper gabbroic rock types. The intrusion is likely in excess of 5km thick with the keel of ultramaﬁc material 1800m thick and the upper gabbroic package 3600m thick.
The uppermost unit of the ultramaﬁc zone is a medium to coarse grained porphyritic websterite. The upper portion of this unit is the host to the PGE mineralised Ferguson Reef . The most obvious alteration in the ultramaﬁc series is the serpentinisation of olivine although pervasive talc alteration is also apparent.
The upper gabbroic material is a monotonous sequence of poorly layered gabbro to gabbro-norite. The southern portion of the MMIC is unconformably overlain by ﬂat-lying sediments and volcanics of the Mount Bruce Supergroup and more particularly the Fortescue Group.
The Munni Munni Resource
Munni Munni has a Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource, reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2004 (Table 1). The estimation was ﬁrst completed by SRK Consulting in July 2002, was then re-estimated and conﬁrmed by Snowden Consulting in 2003, and Platina Resources also completed their own estimation in 2004. This resource includes all drilling completed in the Cherratta, Pinderi, Central, Maitland and Yannery Zones of the Northern Domain. The resource does not include additional drilling completed by Platina in 2007.
Empire intends to update the resource to comply with the JORC 2012 standard.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contained Metal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Moz
|
|
|
JORC
|
Million
|
Pd
|
Pt
|
Au
|
Rh
|
Cu
|
Ni
|
Pd
|
Pt
|
Au
|
Category
|
|
g/t
|
g/t
|
g/t
|
g/t
|
|
|
|
|
|
Measured
|
12.4
|
1.4
|
1.1
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.09
|
0.07
|
0.56
|
0.44
|
|
Indicated
|
9.8
|
1.6
|
1.1
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
0.22
|
0.11
|
0.50
|
0.35
|
|
Inferred
|
1.4
|
1.6
|
1.1
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
0.15
|
0.09
|
0.07
|
0.05
|
|
Total
|
23.6
|
1.5
|
1.1
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.15
|
0.09
|
1.14
|
0.83
|
0.15
Table 1. Munni Munni undiluted JORC 2004 resource estimate at a cut-oﬀ grade of 1.9g/t PGE + Au (SRK, 2002, subsequently confirmed by Snowden, 2003, as reported in Platina Annual Report)
Figure 1. Munni Munni drill section Central Area - See PDF