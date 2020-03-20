Log in
EMPIRE METALS LIMITED

EMPIRE METALS LIMITED

(EEE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/20 12:45:38 pm
1 GBp   +17.65%
Empire Metals : Second Price Monitoring Extn

03/20/2020 | 12:59pm EDT

RNS Number : 0938H

Empire Metals Limited

20 March 2020

Second Price Monitoring Extension

A second and final Price Monitoring Extension has been activated in this security. The auction call period is extended in this security for a further 5 minutes.

Following the first price monitoring extension this security would still have executed more than a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today. London Stock Exchange electronic order book users have a final opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in this security prior to the auction execution.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Empire Metals Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 16:58:19 UTC
