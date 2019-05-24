Empire Resorts : 4

At any time prior to December 31, 2038 (the "Maturity Date"), the Series F Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock") is convertible in whole or in part, at the option of the holder of the Preferred Stock, into shares of common stock, par value $.01 per share ("Common Stock"), in such amount equal to $100,000 (the "Stated Value") divided by $20.00 (the "Conversion Price") multiplied by the number of shares of Preferred Stock being converted. The conversion price is subject to certain customary adjustments.
If the holder of Preferred Stock has not given notice of conversion prior to the Maturity Date, each share of Preferred Stock that is outstanding on the Maturity Date shall automatically be converted into that number of shares of Common Stock determined by dividing the Stated Value by the 90-dayvolume-weighted average price for a share of Common Stock for the period ending the day immediately prior to the Maturity Date.
Kien Huat shall also be entitled to vote on all matters submitted to the vote of the holders of Common Stock on an as-converted basis and not as a separate class, except as required by law.
/s/ Gerard Lim for Kien Huat Realty III Limited
/s/ Lim Kok Thay by Gerard Lim
** Signature of Reporting Person
05/21/2019
05/21/2019
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal ViolationsSee 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.