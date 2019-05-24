Log in
EMPIRE RESORTS INC

(NYNY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/23 04:00:00 pm
12.89 USD   -2.13%
03:33aEMPIRE RESORTS : 4
PU
05/23EMPIRE RESORTS : Sc 13d/a
PU
05/09EMPIRE RESORTS : 4
PU
Empire Resorts : 4

05/24/2019 | 03:33am EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Kien Huat Realty III Ltd

EMPIRE RESORTS INC[ NYNY ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

X 10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

Officer (give title

Other (specify

05/21/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

21ST FLOOR, WISMA GENTING

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

JALAN SULTAN ISMAIL

Line)

Form filed by One Reporting Person

(Street)

X

Form filed by More than One Reporting

KUALA

Person

LUMPUR

N8

50250

MALAYSIA

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

and 5)

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

(D)

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Reported

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5.

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Number

Expiration Date

of Securities

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

of

(Month/Day/Year)

Underlying

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Derivative

Derivative Security

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Securities

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

Acquired

Following

(I) (Instr.

(A) or

Reported

4)

Disposed

Transaction(s)

of (D)

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 3,

4 and 5)

Amount

or

Date

Expiration

Number of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Series F

Convertible

$20(1)(2)(3)

05/21/2019(3)

P

270

05/21/2019

12/31/2038

Common

1,350,000

$100,000

590

D

Preferred

Stock

Stock

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

Kien Huat Realty III Ltd

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

21ST FLOOR, WISMA GENTING

JALAN SULTAN ISMAIL

(Street)

KUALA LUMPUR

N8

50250

MALAYSIA

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

Lim Kok Thay

(Last)(First)(Middle)

21ST FLOOR, WISMA GENTING JALAN SULTAN ISMAIL

(Street)

KUALA LUMPUR

N8

50250

MALAYSIA

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. At any time prior to December 31, 2038 (the "Maturity Date"), the Series F Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock") is convertible in whole or in part, at the option of the holder of the Preferred Stock, into shares of common stock, par value $.01 per share ("Common Stock"), in such amount equal to $100,000 (the "Stated Value") divided by $20.00 (the "Conversion Price") multiplied by the number of shares of Preferred Stock being converted. The conversion price is subject to certain customary adjustments.
  2. If the holder of Preferred Stock has not given notice of conversion prior to the Maturity Date, each share of Preferred Stock that is outstanding on the Maturity Date shall automatically be converted into that number of shares of Common Stock determined by dividing the Stated Value by the 90-dayvolume-weighted average price for a share of Common Stock for the period ending the day immediately prior to the Maturity Date.
  3. Kien Huat shall also be entitled to vote on all matters submitted to the vote of the holders of Common Stock on an as-converted basis and not as a separate class, except as required by law.

/s/ Gerard Lim for Kien Huat Realty III Limited

/s/ Lim Kok Thay by Gerard Lim

** Signature of Reporting Person

05/21/2019

05/21/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Empire Resorts Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 07:32:05 UTC
