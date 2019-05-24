Empire Resorts : 4

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

Lim Kok Thay

(Last)(First)(Middle)

21ST FLOOR, WISMA GENTING JALAN SULTAN ISMAIL

Explanation of Responses:

At any time prior to December 31, 2038 (the "Maturity Date"), the Series F Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock") is convertible in whole or in part, at the option of the holder of the Preferred Stock, into shares of common stock, par value $.01 per share ("Common Stock"), in such amount equal to $100,000 (the "Stated Value") divided by $20.00 (the "Conversion Price") multiplied by the number of shares of Preferred Stock being converted. The conversion price is subject to certain customary adjustments.

If the holder of Preferred Stock has not given notice of conversion prior to the Maturity Date, each share of Preferred Stock that is outstanding on the Maturity Date shall automatically be converted into that number of shares of Common Stock determined by dividing the Stated Value by the 90-dayvolume-weighted average price for a share of Common Stock for the period ending the day immediately prior to the Maturity Date.